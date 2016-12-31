Name Description

Wolfgang Reitzle Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Reitzle is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Linde Aktiengesellschaft effective May 21, 2016. He was Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer at Linde AG from January 1, 2003 to May 20, 2014. He already has served as Member of the Executive Board since May 2002. Prof. Dr. Reitzle started his career with BMW AG in Munich in 1976, when he joined the company as specialist for manufacturing technology. Later, he held various executive positions before becoming a member of the Executive Board of BMW AG in 1987. From 1999 to 2002, Prof. Dr. Reitzle worked for the Ford Motor Company in the USA as Group Vice President. He holds a Doctorate in Engineering (Dr.-Ing.), and a degree in Economics as well as Engineering from Technische Universitaet Muenchen which he obtained in 1971 and 1975. Prof. Dr. Reitzle is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Continental AG.

Aldo Belloni Prof. Dr. Aldo Ernesto Belloni Ph.D., is Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer at Linde Aktiengesellschaft from December 8, 2016. Previously he was Member of the Executive Board responsible for Engineering Division at Linde AG since 2000 till December 31, 2014. Dr. Belloni started his career in 1974 with Oxon Italia SpA, as Engineer for process development for fine chemicals. Two years later, he joined Krebs & Co. GmbH in Berlin as Engineer for processing and start-up of systems. From 1980 to 1993, Dr. Belloni held various executive positions with Linde AG, before being appointed a member of the Executive Board in 2000. He holds Doctorate in Chemical Engineering.

Michael Diekmann Mr. Michael Diekmann has been Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Linde Aktiengesellschaft since May 27, 2003. Furthermore, he also serves as Member of the Mediation Committee, Standing Committee as well as Nomination Committee of the Company. In addition to his duties at Linde AG, Mr. Diekmann was Chairman of the Management Board at Allianz SE. He is also Chairman of the Board at Allianz Global Investors AG, and serves as Member of the Board at BASF SE, Siemens AG, Allianz Deutschland AG and Allianz S. p. A. Moreover, he is Vice Chairman of the Administrative Board of Allianz France S.A. Mr. Diekmann holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy as well as an LLB in Law from Georg-August-Universitaet Goettingen.

Hans-Dieter Katte Mr. Hans-Dieter Katte is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Linde Aktiengesellschaft since May 27, 2003. He also serves as Member of the Mediation Committee, Standing Committee and Audit Committee at the Company. Furthermore, Mr. Katte occupies the position of Chairman of the Works Council of the Engineering Division of Linde AG, Pullach. He is a trained welder and a master coppersmith.

Sven Schneider Dr. Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Linde Aktiengesellschaft since March 8, 2017. Responsible for the Corporate & Support Functions Group Accounting & Reporting, Group Insurance, Group Mergers & Acquisitions, Group Risk Management, Group Tax, Group Treasury, Operational Finance, Controlling & Investments, Real Estate as well as for Finance/Controlling for the EMEA, Americas, Asia/Pacific reportable segments. He was Interim CFO since 2016. Since 1995, he served in a different roles in the company including, Group Treasurer(2011); Head of Corporate Finance(2005); Head of Cash Management and Treasury Controlling(2000); Head of Cash Management(1998); Head of Banking Transactions Shareholdings, Financial Reporting(1996); Associate in the Finance Department(1995).

Christian Bruch Dr. Christian Bruch has been appointed Member of the Executive Board at Linde Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2015. He is responsible for the Engineering Division and for the Corporate & Support Function Technology & Innovation He holds a doctorate in engineering and he has worked in management roles in Linde's Gases and Engineering Divisions since 2004. His most recent position was on the Management Board of Linde Engineering.

Bernd Eulitz Mr. Bernd Hugo Eulitz is Member of the Executive Board responsible for EMEA Region at Linde Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2015. He is responsible for the Responsible for the EMEA [Europe, Middle East, Africa] segment and the Global Governance Centres Deliver and Operations, as well as the Corporate & Support. Since he joined the company in 2004, he has assumed various management functions in the Gases Division. Recently, he has been based in Singapore and Responsible for the Europe, Middle East, Africa segment. He is engineering graduate.

Sanjiv Lamba Mr. Sanjiv Lamba has been Member of the Executive Board responsible for Asia/Pacific Region at Linde Aktiengesellschaft since March 9, 2011. Responsible for the Asia/Pacific segment, the Global Governance Centres Merchant & Packaged Gases, Electronics and Global Gases Business Helium & Rare Gases. From 2007 until March 9, 2011, he was Head of Regional Business Unit South & East Asia at Linde Gas Asia Pte. Ltd. Between 2005 and 2006, he served as Managing Director at BOC Gases, PGS (Process Gas Solutions) South & South East Asia. In the years 2001 - 2005, Mr. Lamba was Managing Director at BOC India Ltd., where he was Board Member and Director Finance from 2000 to 2001 and General Manager Finance between 1997 and 2000. Prior to that, he was Corporate Finance Manager at The BOC Group plc from 1994 to 1997 and from 1993 to 1994, he served as Senior Auditor at The BOC Group plc. From 1989 to 1993, he held Finance & Treasury functions at BOC India Limited. Before that, Mr. Lamba was Management Trainee at Lipton India Limited. Mr. Lamba certified as Chartered Accountant at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 1989 and graduated from St Xavier’s College, the Calcutta University, as Bachelor of Commerce. Currently, Mr. Lamba serves as Committee Member at Young Presidents' Organization and Member of the Board at Asia Industrial Gases Association. Mr. Lamba has been Member of the Board of Directors at BOC Pakistan Limited since 2005, Member of the Board of Directors of BOC Bangladesh Limited since 2004 and Member of the Board of Directors at BOC India Limited since 2000.

Ann-Kristin Achleitner Prof. Dr. Ann-Kristin Achleitner has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Linde Aktiengesellschaft since May 12, 2011. She serves as Member of the Audit Committee at the Company since May 20, 2011. She is Professor at the Technical Universitaet Muenchen. She is Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG, as well as Member of the Administrative Board at Vontobel Holding AG and Bank Vontobel AG. Between 1991 and 1992 she was Consultant at MS Management Service AG. Between 1992 and 1994, she was lecturer at HSG. From 1994 to 1995 she acted as Consultant at McKinsey & Company, Inc. Between 1995 and 2001 she was holder of the Endowed Chair for Banking and Finance and Chair of the Board of the Institute for Financial Management at EUROPEAN BUSINESS SCHOOL (International University Schlodd Reichartshausen), Oestrich-Winkel, Germany. She graduated from Hochschule St. Gallen (HSG) and obtained a Doctorate in Law in 1992.

Clemens Boersig Dr. Clemens A.H. Boersig has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Linde Aktiengesellschaft since June 30, 2006. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. In addition to his duties at Linde AG, Dr. Clemens was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Bank AG. Furthermore, he serves as Board Member at Bayer AG as well as Daimler AG. Between 1977 and 1985, he served at Mannesmann Group, Duesseldorf. From 1985 to 1997 he worked for Robert Bosch GmbH, Stuttgart. Between 1997 and 1999 he was active at RWE AG, Essen. From 1999 until 2006 he occupied several positions at Deutsche Bank AG. In 1973 Dr. Boersig obtained a degree in Mathematics as well as Business Administration, and in 1975 a Doctorate degree in Economics from Universitaet Mannheim.

Anke Couturier Ms. Anke Couturier serves as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of LLinde Aktiengesellschaft since December 6, 2012. Since 1985, she serves for Linde Aktiengesellschaft, Head Office, Munich occupying several senior positions including Head of Global Pensions; Deputy Head of Global Pensions; Head of Pensions, Policies and Executive's contracts; Head of Pensions, Head of Head Office Personnel & Training; Head of Unit Pension Scheme, Managing Director “Unterstützungseinrichtung Linde GmbH. Her experience include Spokeswoman for Senior Executives of Linde AG, Head Office, Munich; Member of the Advisory Board BKK Landesverband Hessen; and Alternating Chairwoman of the Administrative Board of BKK Linde in 2008. She has Master Degree in Mathematics (Dipl.-Math.) from Technische Hochschule Darmstadt.

Franz Fehrenbach Mr. Franz Fehrenbach is Member of the Supervisory Board at Linde Aktiengesellschaft effective May 29, 2013. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Robert Bosch GmbH and Managing Partner of Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG. He is a Member of the Nomination and Standing Committee at the Company.

Gernot Hahl Mr. Gernot Hahl is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Linde Aktiengesellschaft. He works for the Gases Division, Linde AG. He also serves as Member of the Mediation Committee, Standing Committee as well as Audit Committee of the Company. Furthermore, Mr. Hahl occupies the position of Chairman of the Worms Works Council at the Gases Division of Linde AG. Between 1979 and 1987 he worked for Deutsche Bahn AG.

Martin Kimmich Dr. Martin Kimmich is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Linde Aktiengesellschaft effective May 29, 2013. He is Second Authorized Representative of IG Metall Munich. He served at MTU Aero Engines AG and Nokia Solutions and Networks Management GmbH.

Victoria Ossadnik Dr. Victoria Ossadnik is Member of the Supervisory Board and Shareholder Representative at Linde Aktiengesellschaft effective January 7, 2016. She is also Member of the Board of Management of Microsoft Deutschland GmbH.

Xaver Schmidt Mr. Xaver Schmidt has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Linde Aktiengesellschaft since September 8, 2008. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Schmidt also acts as Trade Union Secretary to the Executive Board of IG Bergbau, Chemie, Energie in Hannover, Germany. He started his career in 1981 at Zollverein Mine. He is Alternate Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Berufsgenossenschaftliches Universitaetsklinikum Bergmannsheil GmbH. He is Member of the Mediation Committee at the Company.