Name Description

Frank Giustra Mr. Frank Giustra serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a successful company financier with a track record of building natural resource companies. Mr. Giustra has had an active role in the launch and growth of several major natural resource companies, many with operations in Latin America. Mr. Giustra is CEO of Fiore Financial, a private firm managing a broad portfolio of equity investments. Mr. Giustra was a director of Endeavour Mining from September 2013 until July 2016.

Harpreet Dhaliwal Ms. Harpreet Kaur Dhaliwal serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of the Company. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CA) with over 9 years' experience in the resource sector. She has served as Chief Financial Officer of several junior natural resource companies and previously worked for international operating resource companies including Endeavour Mining Corporation and Uranium One Inc. Ms. Dhaliwal is a graduate of the University of British Columbia where she received a Bachelor of Science (Mathematics).

Douglas Bowlby Mr. Douglas Bowlby serves as Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of the Company. He has experience building corporate growth strategies and implementing a wide range of corporate finance initiatives, including M&A transactions and debt & equity capital markets financings. He joined Leagold in September 2016, and is responsible for the development and analysis of acquisitions and contributing to the growth of the company. Previously, Mr. Bowlby was the Executive Vice President - Corporate Development of Endeavour Mining from 2009 to August 2016, during which time Endeavour Mining evolved into a significant West African gold producer through a series of corporate acquisitions and successful mine construction. Prior to this role, Mr. Bowlby was Managing Director, Research & Analysis at Endeavour Financial, a boutique investment and merchant banking company focused exclusively on the junior to mid-tier global mining industry. Mr. Bowlby is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the CFA Institute.

Doug Reddy Mr. Doug Reddy serves as Senior Vice President - Technical Services of the Company. He has +30 years' experience in project evaluations, exploration, mine geology, resource development and consulting in base and precious metals. He was with Endeavour Mining for 10 years in executive and senior management roles focused on technical services, business development and investor relations. Mr. Reddy was based in Peru as manager of the Lima office of Amec Americas Limited and also was Technical Director - Geology and Geostatistics based in Vancouver. Mr. Reddy is a registered professional geoscientist (P.Geo. APEGBC) and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Gordon Campbell Mr. Gordon Campbell is Director of the Company. Campbell was a Canadian diplomat and politician. From 2011 to 2016, he was the Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. He was the 34th Premier of British Columbia from 2001 to 2011 and was the leader of the Official Opposition in British Columbia from 1994 to 2001. From 1986 to 1993, he was Mayor of Vancouver, British Columbia. Prior to serving in politics, Gordon Campbell was a real estate developer, and a CUSO teacher in Nigeria.

Wesley Clark Gen. (Retd.) Wesley K. Clark, Sr., serves as Director of the Company. He is a retired 4-star U.S. Army General. General Clark spent 34 years in the U.S. Army and held several Commands including Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO and, earlier in his career, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, which covers activities in South America and Central America. Currently, General Clark heads a strategic advisory and consulting firm

Miguel Rodriguez Mr. Miguel Rodriguez serves as Director of the Company. He has extensive experience in the private, public and academic sectors. Previously, Mr. Rodriguez was a director of Endeavour Mining from September 2013 until July 2016. He was the Economic Minister and Chief of the Economic Cabinet of the Republic of Venezuela from 1989 to 1992. He was the President of the Central Bank of Venezuela, and was a Governor to the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the Inter-American Development Bank. Subsequently he was Senior Advisor to the World Bank. He was also a Professor of Economics at IESA in Caracas until 2008.

Jay Sujir Mr. Jay Sujir serves as Director of the Company. He is a lawyer and Partner in Farris, Vaughan, Wills & Murphy LLP's Mining and Securities practice groups and has over 30 years experience acting for mining and other natural resource companies.