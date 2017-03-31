Name Description

Patrick Vaughan Mr. Patrick Lionel Vaughan serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of LondonMetric Property Plc. Mr. Patrick has been involved in the UK property market since 1970. He was a co-founder and CEO of Arlington, of Pillar, and of London & Stamford, leading all three of the companies to successful listings on the FTSE main market. Upon completion of London & Stamford’s merger with Metric in January 2013, he was appointed Chairman, becoming Non Executive Chairman on 1 October 2014. Patrick also served as an Executive Director of British Land 2005 to 2006, following its acquisition of Pillar.

Andrew Jones Mr. Andrew Jones serves as Chief Executive, Executive Director LondonMetric Property PLC. Mr. Andrew was a co-founder and CEO of Metric from its inception in March 2010 until its merger with London & Stamford in January 2013. On completion of the merger, Andrew became Chief Executive of LondonMetric. Andrew was previously Executive Director and Head of Retail at British Land. Andrew joined British Land in 2005 following the acquisition of Pillar where he served on the main Board. He was Non Executive Director of The Unite Group Plc.

Martin McGann Mr. Martin Francis McGann serves as Finance Director, Executive Director of LondonMetric Property Plc. Mr. Martin joined London & Stamford as Finance Director in September 2008 until its merger with Metric in January 2013, when he became Finance Director of LondonMetric. Between 2005 and 2008, Martin was a Director of Kandahar Real Estate. From 2002 to 2005 Martin worked for Pillar, latterly as Finance Director. Prior to joining Pillar, Martin was Finance Director of the Strategic Rail Authority. Martin is a qualified Chartered Accountant, having trained and qualified with Deloitte.

Valentine Beresford Mr. Valentine Beresford serves as Investment Director, Executive Director of LondonMetric Property Plc. Mr. Valentine was co-founder and Investment Director of Metric from its inception in March 2010 until its merger with London & Stamford in January 2013. He joined the Board of LondonMetric on 3 June 2014 as Investment Director. Prior to setting up Metric, Valentine was on the Executive Committee of British Land and was responsible for all their European retail developments and investments. Valentine joined British Land in July 2005, following the acquisition of Pillar, where he also served on the Board as Investment Director.

Mark Stirling Mr. Mark Stirling serves as Asset Director, Executive Director of LondonMetric Property Plc. Mr. Mark was co-founder and Asset Management Director of Metric from its inception in March 2010 until its merger with London & Stamford in January 2013. He joined the Board of LondonMetric on 3 June 2014 as Asset Management Director. Prior to the setting up of Metric, Mark was on the Executive Committee of British Land and as Asset Management Director was responsible for the planning, development and asset management of the retail portfolio. Mark joined British Land in July 2005 following the acquisition of Pillar where he was Managing Director of Pillar Retail Parks Limited from 2002 until 2005.

Jadzia Duzniak Ms. Jadzia Duzniak serves as Company Secretary of the Londonmetric Property PLC.

James Dean Mr. James Fitzroy Dean serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Londonmetric Property PLC. He was appointed to the Board of London & Stamford in July 2010. James is a Chartered Surveyor and has worked with Savills plc since 1973, serving as a Director from 1988 to 1999. James is a Non Executive Director of Branston Holdings and Chairman of London & Lincoln Properties Ltd and Patrick Dean Ltd.

Andrew Livingston Mr. Andrew Livingston serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Londonmetric Property Plc. Mr. Andrew was appointed to the Board on 31 May 2016. He has been the Chief Executive of Screwfix since 2013 where he was previously the Commercial and Ecommerce Director from 2009 to 2013. Before joining Screwfix, Andrew was Commercial Director at Wyevale Garden Centres between 2006 and 2008 and then Chief Operating Officer between 2008 and 2009. Andrew has worked previously at Marks & Spencer, CSC Index and B&Q where he was Showroom Commercial Director from 2000 to 2005. He is Chief Executive of Screwfix Direct Limited and Director of Vedoneire Limited.

Alec Pelmore Mr. Alec Pelmore serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of LondonMetric Property PLC. Mr. Alec joined the Board of Metric at the Company’s inception in March 2010. He has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco SE, Europe’s largest property company, since 2008 and is currently a member of its Audit Committee. Alec held positions as an equity investment analyst specialising in property companies from 1981 to 2007. The majority of his career as an investment analyst was spent at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson and Merrill Lynch, where his teams were voted number one for property in Europe by the Institutional Investor European Property Research Survey for 12 out of 13 years from 1995 to 2007. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco SE.

Philip Watson Mr. Philip M. Watson serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of LondonMetric Property PLC. He joined the Board of Metric at the Company’s inception in March 2010. He is the Chief Investment Officer of Mirabaud Investment Management Limited. Philip joined Hill Samuel in 1971 and then Robert Fleming in 1972 on the UK desk, where he worked as an investment analyst and fund manager. Philip left Robert Fleming in 1982 to found TWH Asset Management Limited (now Mirabaud Investment Management Limited) in which he and his partners sold a controlling interest to Mirabaud Pereire Holdings Limited in 1991. He is the Chief Investment Officer of Mirabaud Asset Management Limited.Philip joined the Board of Metric at the Company’s inception in March 2010. He is a Non Executive Director of Mirabaud Asset Management Limited. Philip joined Hill Samuel in 1971 and then Robert Fleming in 1972 on the UK desk, where he worked as an investment analyst and fund manager. Philip left Robert Fleming in 1982 to found TWH Asset Management Limited (now Mirabaud Asset Management Limited) in which he and his partners sold a controlling interest to Mirabaud Pereire Holdings Limited in 1991. He is Non Executive Director of Mirabaud Asset Management Limited.