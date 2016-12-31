Name Description

Jean-Marc Jestin Mr. Jean-Marc Jestin serves as Chairman of the Executive Board at KLEPIERRE SA. He is Member of the Executive Board since October 18, 2012. He was Chief Operating Officer of KLEPIERRE SA from October 18, 2012. He held a number of positions in real estate companies. He was Chief Financial Officer and then Chief Operating Officer of the pan-European platform Simon Ivanhoe from 1999 to 2007. He then changed to Unibail Rodamco International team, acting as Deputy Chief Investment Officer in charge of acquisitions, sales and M&A transactions. Mr. Jestin started his career in 1991 at Arthur Andersen in an Audit function where he contributed to the development of the Real Estate Practice. He is a graduate of Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC).

David Simon Mr. David Simon serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at KLEPIERRE SA since March 14, 2012. He has also worked as Chairman of the Company's Investment Committee since March 14, 2012. He is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group, Inc. He joined the organization in 1990. In 1993, he led the efforts to take Simon Property Group public. He became CEO in 1995. Before joining the organization, he was a Vice President of Wasserstein Perella & Co., a Wall Street firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and leveraged buyouts. He is a member and former Chairman of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) Board of Governors and is a former trustee of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC). He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Indiana University and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

Jean-Michel Gault Mr. Jean-Michel Gault is Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance, Member of the Executive Board at Klepierre SA since January 1, 2009. He became Financial Director, Member of the Executive Board of the Company on June 1, 2005. Mr. Gault joined Klepierre SA in 1998 as Chief Financial Officer, after a 10-year career in the Paribas Group. He notably supervised the Klepierre SA merger with Compagnie Fonciere for which he was acting as Chief Financial Officer within the real estate investment division of Paribas. Previously, he was Head of Financial Services and then appointed Chief Financial Officer at Cogedim, a Paribas subsidiary at that time. Mr. Gault began his career with GTM International (Vinci group) as a financial controller. He graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Bordeaux.

Bertrand de Feydeau Mr. Bertrand de Feydeau serves as Vice-Chairman and independent member of the Supervisory Board at Klepierre SA. He is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Klepierre SA since July 21, 1998. He is also Chairman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee and Member of the Investment Committee. He has held and continues to hold a number of positions in companies whose focus is real estate. Currently the Chairman of Fonciere Developpement Logements, he is also Chairman of both the Fondation Palladio and the Fondation des Bernardins. He holds a Masters degree in Law and graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Bruno Valentin Mr. Bruno Valentin serves as Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Klepierre SA since 2014. He began his career as an auditor with Conseils Associes before joining the Banking and Real Estate Division of Ernst & Young Audit. He began working for Klepierre SA in 2004 as Head of the Corporate Accounting Department. In August 2006, his role was expanded to include Management Reporting, and since July 2010 he has supervised Information Systems and Ongoing Control as well and finally Rental Management. Mr. Valentin holds a Masters degree in Management from Universite Paris Dauphine. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Benat Ortega Mr. Benat Ortega serves as Chief Operating Officer at KLEPIERRE SA. He was Deputy Chief of Operations of KLEPIERRE SA.

Marie-Therese Dimasi Ms. Marie-Therese Dimasi serves as Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer at Klepierre SA since 2015. After being Head of Legal of a public authority, Ms. Dimasi joined a real estate affiliate of the Caisse des Depots group. As the group’s Chief Legal Counsel, she was in charge of several transactions in France and abroad before joining Klepierre SA in 2001 as Chief Corporate Legal Officer. She was later appointed Chief Corporate Officer for the Group and, in June 2011, her role was expanded to include responsibility for Group Human Resources. Ms. Dimasi holds a post-graduate degree in International Business Law and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC).

Frederic de Klopstein Mr. Frederic de Klopstein serves as Chief Investment Officer at Klepierre SA since 2015. After working for L'Oreal where, as Management control officer, he took part in setting up the Czech subsidiary. Mr. de Klopstein joined the Financial Management Division of Paribas in 1996 as a Special projects manager. In 2000, he joined Klepierre SA and began managing the Company’s external growth projects (Carrefour, Finiper, Central Europe, etc.). Since September 2006, he has been the Group’s Chief Investment Officer. Mr. de Klopstein graduated from Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC).

Guillaume Lapp Mr. Guillaume Lapp is General Manager France at KLEPIERRE SA. He was Managing Director French Shopping Centre Division of Klepierre SA from August 26, 2013. Mr. Lapp commenced his professional career at Arthur Anderse, which he joined in 1993 as Financial Auditor, before becoming Representative for Chief Executive Officer within Unibail Office Division. Next, from 2002 to 2005, he was Director of Development of Batipart and he continued at Korian in the post of Chief Executive Officer for Finance, Property and International Development. Subsequently, Mr. Lapp joined Belambra, where he continued within different posts, first as Director of Development, next as Director of Property and Development Division, as well as Director of Operations and Member of the Management Board. He obtained a degree from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and also received an Engineering degree from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees.

Philllipe Grenet Mr. Philllipe Grenet is Head of Scandinavia of KLEPIERRE SA.

Ermanno Niccoli Mr. Ermanno Niccoli is Head of Greece and Italy of KLEPIERRE SA.

John Carrafiell Mr. John Anthony Carrafiell is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Klepierre SA since January 15, 2015. He is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Carrafiell was at Morgan Stanley as Head of Real Estate Europe from 1995, member of the European Investment Banking Division Operating Committee from 1996, and a Managing Director from 1999. From 2009-2010 he was Founder and Managing Partner of Alpha Real Estate Advisors (UK). From 2010-present he has been a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of GreenOak Real Estate. Since 2012 he has been a director of the Supervisory Board of Corio and a member of its Audit Committee. He graduated from Yale University with a BA degree in 1987.

Beatrice Clermont-Tonnerre Ms. Beatrice de Clermont-Tonnerre is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of KLEPIERRE SA since April 19, 2016. She has been Director Southern Europe, Partner Business Solutions at Google since mid-2013. Before that, she was Director of Development at Lagardere Group (2008-2013). At Groupe Canal Plus (2001-2005), she was Director of Interactive Television and Assistant Director of Programs at Canalsatellite. She began her career as a journalist at Radio France International Latin America and Europe 1 before joining the Lagardere Strategy Department in 1995 as an analyst in High Technologies before moving on to the Media Department in 1998. She is a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and holds an M.B.A. from Ecole Superieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales.

Florence Erb Mrs. Florence Von Erb is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of KLEPIERRE SA since February 17, 2016. She began her finance career in 1980 working at JP Morgan’s Paris, London and New York offices specializing in international securities markets. She held positions in the firm’s Treasury Department, Merchant Bank division, Latin America Debt Restructuring Unit and Equity Derivatives Group. In 2000, she joined Adair Capital, a New-York based investment management firm, where she served as managing director. She switched her focus to the not-for-profit world in 2004 when she became president and United Nations Representative of Make Mothers Matter International. In 2006, she co-founded Sure We Can Inc. a community-based not-for-profit in New York City recyclable container redemption center. She is a member of the United Nations NGO Social Development Committee, the Commission on the Status of Women and the UN Family Committee. She has been serving as an independent director of Ipsos SA., since 2014.

Catherine Simoni Ms. Catherine Simoni is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Klepierre SA since December 20, 2012. She joined Carlyle Group 12 years ago in Real-Estate. Ms. Simoni was previously a Director at SARI Development, the development division of Nexity, where she was responsible for implementing business plans on several French office developments, including leasing and sale of such developments. Prior to SARI Development, she was a Manager at Robert & Finestate, a subsidiary of J.E. Robert Company, where worked on transactions in real estate and real estate-backed loan portfolios in France, Spain, Belgium and Italy. Ms. Simoni is a graduate in Engineering from Universite de Nice.

Rose-Marie Van Lerberghe Ms. Rose-Marie Van Lerberghe is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Klepierre SA since April 12, 2012. She is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee and Nominating and Remuneration Committee. She began her career as an Inspector at IGAS (General Inspectorate, Social Affairs) and then became Assistant Director for the defense and promotion of jobs at the French Labor Ministry. In 1986, she joined the Danone Group, where she was notably General Director of Human Resources. In 1996, she became Executive Director in charge of employment and professional training at the French Ministry of Labor and Solidarity. Then she became Executive Director of APHP (Public Assistance – Hospitals of Paris). From 2006 to 2011, she was Chairman of the Executive Board of Korian. She holds a number of other positions, including Director of Societe Air France and Societe Casino Guichard-Perrachon. She is a graduate of Ecole Nationale d'Administration, Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Normale Superieure. She is a philosophy graduate and holds an undergraduate degree in history.

Jeroen Drost Mr. Jeroen Drost is Member of the Supervisory Board of Klepierre SA since January 15, 2015. He serves as Managing Director of NPM Capital NV. In 1986, Mr. Drost began his career with ABN AMRO in Amsterdam where he held several positions. Particularly from 1992 to 1994, he was the Head of Merger and Acquisitions of Central and Eastern Europ. From 1995 to 1996, he worked as Head of Corporate Finance of Central and Eastern Europe. In 2000, he was the Director of Investment Banking and special finance of the Dutch Division. Finally from 2006 to 2008, he worked as Chief Executive Officer Asia at ABN AMRO Bank of Hong Kong. From 2008 to 2014, he is the Chief Executive Officer of NIBC Bank NV in The Hague. Since 2014, he sits as Member of the Supervisory Committee at Vesteda. He is Member of the Investment Committee of the Company. He graduated from Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam with a degree in Law and a degree in Business Economics.

Steven Fivel Mr. Steven Fivel is Member of the Supervisory Board at Klepierre SA since March 14, 2012. He is also Member of the Company's Investment Committee, Nominating and Remuneration Committee and Chairman of the Sustainable Development Committee. Mr. Fivel began his career as Deputy Attorney General at the Office of the Attorney General of the State of Indiana. In 1988, he handled shopping center finance transactions, real estate development and redevelopment transactions, joint ventures and corporate transaction as an Attorney. In 1997, he joined Bright-Point and occupied the roles of Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. On March 2011, he joined Simon Property Group as Assistant General Counsel and Assistant Secretary where he is in charge of the Development Legal Department, Operations Legal Department and Tax Department. Since March 14, 2012, he has also been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Klemurs. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Indiana University and a Juris Doctor degree from The John Marshall Law School of Chicago (John Marshall Law School).