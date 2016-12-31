Name Description

Martin Read Dr. Martin P. Read, CBE, serves as an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Laird PLC. He is also Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. Martin is Chairman of the two Government owned companies (the Low Carbon Contracts Company and the Electricity Settlements Company) which manage contracts and payments under the electricity market reform programme. He is Chairman of the Remuneration Consultants Group, the UK Government Senior Salaries Review Body and a Non-Executive Director of Lloyds of London. Martin was Chief Executive of international IT services company, Logica, from 1993 to 2007 and has served as a Non-Executive Director on the boards of Invensys, Aegis Group, British Airways, Siemens Holdings, Boots, Asda and the UK Government Efficiency and Reform Board. He led UK Government reviews on back office operations and IT across the public sector (2009) and management information (2012).

Anthony Quinlan Mr. Anthony James Quinlan is an Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, Mr. Quinlan joined Laird in July 2015 as the Chief Financial Officer and was appointed as Chief Executive on 5 September 2016. Tony brings a wealth of financial, strategic and listed company experience to the Board. He was formerly Group Finance Director of Drax Group plc where he also held a number of commercial and non-financial roles. Prior to this, he worked at Marks & Spencer where he held a number of senior positions within Internal Audit, Corporate Finance, Investor Relations and Financial Control, including Director of Finance, the deputy to the Group Finance Director. Tony is also Vice Chairman of the Port of London Authority, where he chairs the Audit Committee.

Kevin Dangerfield Mr. Kevin Dangerfield is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Dangerfield joined Laird on 17 October 2016 as Chief Financial Officer. Kevin was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Morgan Advanced Materials plc from 2006 until 2016, prior to which he had been Group Financial Controller since 2000. He also served as Interim Chief Executive in 2015. He is a strong, commercial CFO with broad exposure to complex global manufacturing businesses. He previously worked for London International Group PLC and Virgin Retail Europe Limited where he held a number of senior positions, including European Finance Manager for Virgin Retail Europe Group and Group Finance Operations Manager for London International Group plc. Kevin is currently a Non-Executive Director of e2v Technologies plc and Chair of its Audit Committee.

Paula Bell Ms. Paula Bell is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She was appointed a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee in March 2012 and was Senior Independent Director from 31 August 2013 until 3 March 2015. Paula is the Chief Financial Officer of Spirent Communications plc and was appointed to its Board as an Executive Director in September 2016. Previously Paula was Chief Financial Officer of John Menzies Plc from 2013 and Group Finance Director of Ricardo Plc between 2006 and 2013. Paula has extensive strategic financial and commercial experience from large listed global companies, BAA Plc, AWG Plc and at Rolls-Royce Plc she led growth plans into emerging regions through M&A and setup manufacturing plants as Business Development Director for its Transmission and Distribution business. Paula is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Accountants.

Wu Gang Mr. Wu Gang is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective 1 January 2017. He was appointed to the Board with effect from 1 January 2017 and is a member of the Remuneration Committee. Wu Gang has a strong financial background and a wealth of international experience, having held senior positions in Chinese, American and British financial institutions in Hong Kong and London. Wu Gang is currently Managing Director and Head of Corporate Finance for Europe at CITIC CLSA Securities, based in London. Between 2011 and 2014, he was Managing Director and Head of General Industrials and M&A at ICBC International based in Hong Kong and prior to that he was Managing Director and Co-Head of Global Industrials Group (Asia) at the Royal Bank of Scotland. He has also held various positions at HSBC, Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs in the UK and Hong Kong. He started his banking career at Hill Samuel Bank in London in 1988.

Michael Parker Mr. Michael D. Parker CBE, serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Laird PLC., effective from 3 March 2015. He was appointed a Non-Executive Director with effect from 3 March 2015 and succeeded Paula Bell as Senior Independent Director (‘SID’). He was appointed Chairman of the Remuneration Committee in April 2016 and is a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees. Mike’s main executive career was in the Dow Chemical Company between 1968 and 2002 where he worked internationally, particularly in North America and Asia, rising to become Chief Executive Officer. He was Chief Executive Officer of British Nuclear Fuels from 2003 to 2009 and he served as the SID on the Board of Invensys Plc from 2006 to 2013. He was a Non-Executive Director of SNC -Lavalin Inc, a publicly quoted Canadian company, until 2016. Mike is currently SID of publicly quoted company PV Crystalox Plc. In November 2014, Mike was awarded the recognition of Citizen of Honour for the City of Liverpool.

Nathalie Rachou Ms. Nathalie Rachou is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She was appointed to the Board with effect from 1 January 2016 and is a member of the Audit Committee. Nathalie’s strong financial experience combined with considerable knowledge on Risk and Audit and M&A processes are a valuable contribution to the Board. Nathalie is a Non-Executive Director of Société Générale, where she chairs the Risk Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee. She is also a Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit Committees of Veolia Environnement and Altran Technologies. Nathalie worked for Banque Indosuez (later renamed Crédit Agricole Indosuez) until 1999 when she left to form her own company, Topiary Finance, which subsequently merged with Rouvier Associés in 2014. She continues to act as Senior Adviser to Rouvier Associés.