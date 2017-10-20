Name Description

Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Mr. Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer serves as Chairman of the Board of Lojas Renner SA since April 18, 2013. He has been Independent Member of the Board of Directors since April 20, 2012 and elected Chairman of the Board on April 2013. He is President of the People Committee and Strategic Committee, besides Audit and Risk Management Committee Member. He worked at Gerdau Group from 1986 to January 2013 and was appointed Financial Officer in 1987. He had been Executive Vice President of Gerdau S.A.’s Executive Committee, Vice President of Finance, Controlling and Investor Relations Officer of Gerdau S.A. He was Executive Officer at Seiva S.A. - Indústrias e Florestas, wich is part of the Gerdau S.A. economic group. He was member of the Board of Directors of Lupatech S.A., and is currently member of the Board of Directors of SLC Agrícola S.A., Mills SI S.A., and of the Advisory Board of HSBC S.A. He graduated in Business Administration from the Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in 1973 and Masters of Business Administration from Southern Illinois University and has concluded several specialization courses, among them one at the Harvard Business School (USA) in Administration for Senior Management.

Jose Gallo Mr. Jose Gallo serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Director of Lojas Renner SA since April 26, 1998. Prior to this, he was Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of the company. He is Member of Lojas Renner’s Board of Directors since April 26 1998. Since September 2005 he has been a director of Renner Administradora de Cartões Ltda and of Dromegon Participações Ltda. Since August 2008 has been Director of Renner Empreendimentos Ltda. He has been a member of the Advisory Board of the Renner Institute since June 2008. He has over 30 years of experience in retailing and is a member of the Board of Directors of Instituto de Desenvolvimento do Varejo (IRD - Institute of Retail Development), SLC Agrícola S.A. and of Localiza Rent a Car. He is also Vice President of the Chamber of Store Directors of Porto Alegre. He is graduated in Business Administration in 1974 from the Business Management School of the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Carlos Fernando Couto De Oliveira Souto Mr. Carlos Fernando Couto De Oliveira Souto serves as Vice Chairman of the Board and Independent Director of Lojas Renner S.A. since April 20, 2016. He is founder and CEO of the law firm Souto, Correa, Cesar, Lamberts & Amaral Advogados and he was CEO of Veirano Advogados between 2006 and 2012, where he was also partner from 1997 to 2012 and a Member of the Executive Committee from 1997 to 2005. He is Vice Chairman of ACPA (Associação Comercial de Porto Alegre) and a Board Member of YPO-WPO - Área Brasil, Instituto Millenium, Associação Escola Panamericana de Porto Alegre (PAS) and Câmara Americana de Comércio - Porto Alegre.

Laurence Beltrao Gomes Mr. Laurence Beltrao Gomes serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Director of Investor Relations of Lojas Renner S.A. since September 30, 2013. He was the Finance and Investor Relations Officer for Weg S.A. from 2010 to September 2013 and between 2006 and 2010, he was the CFO and Investor Relations Officer for SLC Agrícola S.A., where he was involved in the company’s IPO. He has also worked at Banco ABN Amro S.A., the Avipal Group and at Banco Bozano, Simonsem S.A. He graduated in Economics from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) in 1995 and also obtained a Masters degree in Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) in 2005.

Fabio Adegas Faccio Mr. Fabio Adegas Faccio serves as Chief Operating Officer of Lojas Renner S.A. since August 18, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Stores General Manager of Lojas Renner SA since March 2008. He began his career at the Company in 1999 as Trainee, subsequently being appointed Store Manager in units in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. In January 2002, he was appointed to the Regional Management for part of the state of Sao Paulo and subsequently in the same position for the states of Rio de Janeiro and Espirito Santo. Since March 2008, he has been General Manager of Stores for four Regions. Before joining the Company, he worked at Fasica Construtores Associados between 1988 and 1998, reaching the position of Administration-Financial Manager. He graduated in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo and gained a Masters of Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Emerson Silveira Kuze Mr. Emerson Silveira Kuze serves as the Information Technology and Management Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Lojas Renner SA since October 1, 2012. Previously, he acted as Audit and Loss Prevention General Manager of the Company since 2007. He is responsible for the management of the Internal Audit and Loss Prevention areas. He joined the Company in March 1998 as Internal Auditor, and in 2001, he took over the position of Internal Audit Manager. He graduated in Accounting from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS) in 1999. He gained a Masters of Business Administration in Information Technology from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2004 and a Masters of Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2009.

Luciano Teixeira Agliardi Mr. Luciano Teixeira Agliardi serves as Controller General Manager - Accountant at Lojas Renner SA. He joined the Company in 2001 as Accounts Manager, being promoted to General Manager - Financial Control in January 2012. He has worked for more than 20 years in financial control areas, with experience in various segments such as industry, services and retail, where he has worked for more than 16 years. He graduated in Accounting from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) in 1999 and a Masters of Business Administration in Retail Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2003, as well as a Masters of Business Administration in Corporate Finance from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2009.

Haroldo Luiz Rodrigues Mr. Haroldo Luiz Rodrigues, Filho serves as the Procurement Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Lojas Renner SA since March 31, 2008. He joined the Company in 2003 as General Manager for Stores. He acted as Sales Consultant for Leader Magazine between 2002 and 2003, Consultant for the Services Area at Multibras between 2001 and 2003, Retail Consultant for Rede Globo for the creation of the theme park between 1997 and 1999, and as Head of Procurement and Sales at Mesbla from 1986 till 1996. He graduated in Physical Education from Universidade Gama Filho in 1984 and received a Masters of Business Administration from The Coppead Graduate School of Business.

Clarice Martins Costa Ms. Clarice Martins Costa serves as the Human Resources Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Lojas Renner SA since January 2, 2007. Within the Company, she has also been Member of the Social Entrepreneurial Responsibility and Sustainability Committee since December 27, 2006. She joined the Company in 1992. She was Human Resources Manager of Imcosul from 1982 to 1987, of Supermercado Real from 1987 to 1990 and of Moda Casa from 1991 to 1992. She gained a Bachelors in Psychology from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS) in 1978 and a Masters degree in Human Resource Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) obtained in 1994.

Fabio de Barros Pinheiro Mr. Fabio de Barros Pinheiro serves as Independent Director of Lojas Renner S.A. since April 16, 2015. He has been Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of the Diletto Group since 2009 and an independent member of the Board of Directors of Banco Pan S.A. since 2013. He was also an independent member of the Board of Directors of Galvani Indústria, Comércio e Serviços S.A. from 2010 to February 2014 and a Managing Director of Banco UBS Pactual S.A. from 2006 and 2009. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from the Universidade de Brasilia (Brasília) in 1982 and obtained an MBA from Indiana University (Indiana - USA) in 1992.

Heinz Peter Elstrodt Mr. Heinz Peter Elstrodt serves as Independent Director of Lojas Renner S.A. since April 20, 2016. He is Emeritus Officer of McKinsey & Company. He joined McKinsey in 1983 and worked in Germany, USA and Brazil. He is co-founder of São Paulo branch, opened in 1988, and Head of Latin America, a group of 10 branches in 8 countries. After retiring from McKinsey in 2015, he became Member of several Board of Directors and started as lecturer at London Business School. He also works as advisor for some companies worldwide. He graduated in Business and Industrial Engineering by Karlsruhe University in Germany in 1979 and obtained Ph.D. in Business by Augusburg University, also in Germany, in 1982.

Lilian Maria Ferezim Guimaraes Ms. Lilian Maria Ferezim Guimaraes serves as Independent Director of Lojas Renner S.A. since June 22, 2016. She has more than 30 years of professional experience in the Human Resources area, as executive and member of the executive boards of large organizations, such as Vice-President of People and Culture for Natura Cosméticos S.A. from 2013 to 2015, Executive HR Vice-President for Grupo Santander Brasil from 2008 to 2013; Chief HR Officer for Banco ABN AMRO Real from 2000 to 2006, among others. She is currently the Vice-President of the Brazilian Human Resources Association ("Associação Brasileira de Recursos Humanos" - ABRH-SP), 2016-2018 administration. She has a degree in Business Administration in 1982 and a specialization degree in Human Resources Administration in 1991, both from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Alessandro Giuseppe Carlucci Mr. Alessandro Giuseppe Carlucci serves as an Independent Director of Lojas Renner S.A. since April 16, 2015. He was CEO of Natura Cosméticos S.A. from 2005 to September 2014, company that he joined in 1989. He was Member of the Board of the Member of Redecard, Consultive Board of Itau-Unibanco (SISV), the Consultive Board Alcoa (Latin America). He was also President of World Federations of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA) from 2011 to 2016. He is member of the Consultive Board of Columbia University (ECLA) since November 2015 and Chairman of the Board of BSR (Business for Social Responsibility) since June 2015. He graduated in Business by Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1989 and MBA - PDG/SDE Business School Sao Paulo in 1995.