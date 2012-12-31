Alten SA (LTEN.PA)
LTEN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
74.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
74.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€74.58
€74.58
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
33,229
33,229
52-wk High
€82.06
€82.06
52-wk Low
€58.60
€58.60
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Simon Azoulay
|56
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee
|
Bruno Benoliel
|49
|Director, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee and Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance, Information Technology and Legal Affairs
|
Gerald Attia
|51
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Commercial Development, Structured Projects and International Zone 2, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee, Director
|
Olivier Granger
|Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of International Zone 1
|
Pierre Marcel
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer- Alten Tecnologies France and Solutions subsidiaries, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Committee
|
Laurent Graciani
|Member of the Management Committee, Director of Communication, Marketing, Development of Engineering Human Resources and Quality
|
Jean-Marc Morawski
|Member of the Management Committee, Director of Human Resources
|
Pierre Bonhomme
|Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee, Executive Director-Alten Technology France
|
Jean-Francois Guyomar
|Executive Director in charge of SIRT Paris, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee
|
Stephane Ougier
|Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee, Executive Director Alten Technology France
|
Pascal Amore
|Member of the Management Committee, Director of Structured Projects
|
Franck Lect
|Member of the Management Committee, Director of Internal Development
|
Fabrice Pecqueur
|Member of the Management Committee, Director of External Development
|
Emily Azoulay
|67
|2011
|Director
|
Catherine Behar
|54
|2002
|Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Simon Azoulay
|Mr. Simon Azoulay is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Committee at Alten SA. He holds a number of other positions including, Manager of ALTEN Training Center SARL and ALTEN Europe SARL, and Director of Alten Ltd. He graduated from Ecole Superieure d'Electricite.
|
Bruno Benoliel
|Mr. Bruno Benoliel serves as Director, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee and Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance, Information Technology and Legal Affairs at Alten SA. He joined Alten in September 1997 and has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer since September 27, 2011 and Director since June 22, 2011. He holds a number of other positions including Manager of ALTEN Cash Management SARL, and Director of XDIN AB, HRH Consulting AB and X Din Systems AB, amongst others.
|
Gerald Attia
|Mr. Gerald Attia is Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Commercial Development, Structured Projects and International Zone 2, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee and Director of Alten SA. He also holds several other positions, including Chairman of ID APPS and APTECH SAS, among others. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Hartford.
|
Olivier Granger
|
Pierre Marcel
|Mr. Pierre Marcel is Deputy Chief Executive Officer- Alten Tecnologies France and Solutions subsidiaries, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Committee at Alten SA. He joined the Company on April 17, 2000.
|
Laurent Graciani
|
Jean-Marc Morawski
|
Pierre Bonhomme
|
Jean-Francois Guyomar
|Mr. Jean-Francois Guyomar is Executive Director in charge of SIRT Paris, Member of the Executive Committeeand Member of the Management Committee at Alten SA. Previously he was in charge of NTIS Paris.
|
Stephane Ougier
|
Pascal Amore
|
Franck Lect
|
Fabrice Pecqueur
|
Emily Azoulay
|Ms. Emily Luna has been a Director of Alten SA since June 22, 2011. She is also Manager of Sicogex SC.
|
Catherine Behar
|Ms. Catherine Behar has been a Director of Alten SA since June 28, 2002. She is also Manager of Cakciv SC.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Simon Azoulay
|109,080
|
Bruno Benoliel
|159,141
|
Gerald Attia
|182,097
|
Olivier Granger
|--
|
Pierre Marcel
|--
|
Laurent Graciani
|--
|
Jean-Marc Morawski
|--
|
Pierre Bonhomme
|--
|
Jean-Francois Guyomar
|--
|
Stephane Ougier
|--
|
Pascal Amore
|--
|
Franck Lect
|--
|
Fabrice Pecqueur
|--
|
Emily Azoulay
|--
|
Catherine Behar
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Simon Azoulay
|0
|0
|
Bruno Benoliel
|0
|0
|
Gerald Attia
|0
|0
|
Olivier Granger
|0
|0
|
Pierre Marcel
|0
|0
|
Laurent Graciani
|0
|0
|
Jean-Marc Morawski
|0
|0
|
Pierre Bonhomme
|0
|0
|
Jean-Francois Guyomar
|0
|0
|
Stephane Ougier
|0
|0
|
Pascal Amore
|0
|0
|
Franck Lect
|0
|0
|
Fabrice Pecqueur
|0
|0
|
Emily Azoulay
|0
|0
|
Catherine Behar
|0
|0