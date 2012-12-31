Name Description

Simon Azoulay Mr. Simon Azoulay is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Committee at Alten SA. He holds a number of other positions including, Manager of ALTEN Training Center SARL and ALTEN Europe SARL, and Director of Alten Ltd. He graduated from Ecole Superieure d'Electricite.

Bruno Benoliel Mr. Bruno Benoliel serves as Director, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee and Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance, Information Technology and Legal Affairs at Alten SA. He joined Alten in September 1997 and has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer since September 27, 2011 and Director since June 22, 2011. He holds a number of other positions including Manager of ALTEN Cash Management SARL, and Director of XDIN AB, HRH Consulting AB and X Din Systems AB, amongst others.

Gerald Attia Mr. Gerald Attia is Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Commercial Development, Structured Projects and International Zone 2, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee and Director of Alten SA. He also holds several other positions, including Chairman of ID APPS and APTECH SAS, among others. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Hartford.

Pierre Marcel Mr. Pierre Marcel is Deputy Chief Executive Officer- Alten Tecnologies France and Solutions subsidiaries, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Committee at Alten SA. He joined the Company on April 17, 2000.

Jean-Francois Guyomar Mr. Jean-Francois Guyomar is Executive Director in charge of SIRT Paris, Member of the Executive Committeeand Member of the Management Committee at Alten SA. Previously he was in charge of NTIS Paris.

Emily Azoulay Ms. Emily Luna has been a Director of Alten SA since June 22, 2011. She is also Manager of Sicogex SC.