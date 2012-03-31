Name Description

Vijay Arora Mr. Vijay Kumar Arora is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of LT Foods Limited. He is founder promoter of LT Foods Limited, also holds the office of All India Rice Exports Association as President. He joined the family business in the year 1978 and has steered the group to newer heights. Mr. Arora is an aluminous of Administrative staff college, Hyderabad. He was also the Co - Chairman of Agro Processing Committee constituted by the PHD Chamber of Commerce as well as Task Force on Food Grain sector formalized by the Ministry of Food Processing.

Monika Jaggia Ms.Monika Chawla Jaggia is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of LT Foods Ltd. She is a commerce graduate from Delhi University and a qualified Company Secretary. Ms. Jaggia has 8 years of experience in the secretarial, insurance and legal sector. She has been with the Company for 8 years and currently heads the Legal, Secretarial, Human resources and Insurance Departments of the Company.

Ashwani Arora Mr. Ashwani Kumar Arora is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of LT Foods Ltd. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the company effective April 1, 2012. He is a commerce graduate and has also attended the management development programme conducted by the Administrative Staff College, Hyderabad. He has been a promoter director of L.T. Overseas Limited since inception and his key areas of responsibility are marketing and the brand promotion of Company‘s products in India.

Surinder Arora Mr. Surinder Kumar Arora is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of LT Foods Limited. He has experience in production and plant operations. He is a promoter of L.T. Overseas Limited and has been a director of the Company since the year 2000. His key areas of responsibility are production and procurement.

Gokul Patnaik Mr. Gokul Patnaik is appointed as Additional Director of the Company with effect from March 29, 2016. He is a chairman of Global Agri System Pvt Ltd, New Delhi. He is also the vice chairman of Katra Group. He is also a member of the Food safety and standards Authority of India.

Suparas Bhandari Shri. Suparas Bhandari has been appointed as Independent Director of the Company, with effect from February 12, 2016. He was Independent Non-Executive Director of L.T. Foods Limited (Formerly Known as L.T. Overseas Ltd) since February 17, 2006. He is Bachelor of Science and Law and founder Chairman cum M.D. of Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited and has experience of over 40 years in the insurance industry. He has also served as General Manager, Oriental Insurance Company of India Limited, Asstt. General Manager, United Insurance Company of India Limited. He visited World Bank to share knowledge of implementation of crop insurance products in India. He presented a keynote address on "Indian Crop Insurance Programme" at International Seminar at Brazil in 2005.He led the team of Experts to participate in "Conference on Strategic Issues in Insurance" at Shanghai, China in 2002. He also attended the International Conference on Global Insurance Practices at London in 1998. He has been Founder Secretary of Marwar Akal Sahayta Samiti, President Jodhpur Jaycees and President of Mahaveer Samiti.