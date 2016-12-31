Name Description

Lukas Lundin Mr. Lukas H. Lundin serves as Chairman of the Board of Lucara Diamond Corp. Mr. Lundin is known for recognizing value and superior global investment opportunities in the natural resource sector. His pursuit of properties around the world has resulted in numerous resource discoveries, including the multi-million ounce Veladero gold discovery. Mr. Lundin has also led several companies through highly profitable business acquisitions and mergers such as Lundin Mining's $3.3 billion merger with EuroZinc Mining, the $2 billion sale of Tanganyika Oil Company Ltd. and the sale of Red Back Mining Inc. Mr. Lundin is a graduate of the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. He currently sits on the Board of a number of publicly traded companies.

William Lamb Mr. William Lamb serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Lucara Diamond Corp. Mr. Lamb has over 23 year in mining and operations in Canada and several Southern African countries. His background includes operational and project management in the precious metals, coal, chrome and diamond sectors. Mr. Lamb spent 13 years with De Beers working across their operations in Southern Africa and Canada focusing on heavy mineral concentration, project development and operational readiness. He joined Lucara Diamond Corp. in 2008 and was instrumental in the acquisition of the AK6 asset, now the Karowe Mine, which has been brought into production as one of the world’s most significant producers of large, high quality diamonds. Mr. Lamb served as July 2009 to May 2011 - President & Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

Glenn Kondo Mr. Glenn Michio Kondo serves as Chief Financial Officer of Lucara Diamond Corp. Mr. Kondo is qualified finance professional with senior executive and corporate board experience in the mining industry, including many years with Anglo American. He has been directly responsible for delivering commercial growth internationally by mergers and acquisitions, raising capital finance and achieving business transformation through operational performance and project management. Mr. Kondo is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto.

Jennifer Lecour Ms. Jennifer Lecour serves as Vice-President - Legal, Corporate Secretary of Lucara Diamond Corp. She served as Corporate Secretary of the Company from 2011 to November 2012, April 2009 to November 2011 - Corporate Director.

John Armstrong Dr. John Patrick Armstrong serves as Vice President - Mineral Resources of Lucara Diamond Corp. Dr. Armstrong has over 25 years of combined experience in mineral exploration, mining and government. Dr. Armstrong has been involved in the planning and execution of successful diamond exploration and sampling programs ranging from generative to delineation and valuation. Dr. Armstrong has strong capabilities in the assessment and analysis of diamond size distributions, content modeling, and value distributions.

Richard Clark Mr. Richard Peter Clark serves as Independent Director of Lucara Diamond Corp. Mr. Clark is a Mining Executive, April 2013 to May 2015 – President & Chief Executive Officer, RB Energy Inc. (resource company), October 2011 to January 2014, President & Chief Executive Officer, Sirocco Mining Inc. (resource company) 2004 to September 2010 – President & Chief Executive Officer, Red Back Mining Inc. (resource company). Mr. Clark is a lawyer, with a geological background, who practiced mining and securities law in British Columbia from 1987 to 1993. For the past 12 years Mr. Clark has been a senior executive with the Lundin Group of Companies. He was the President & CEO of Red Back Mining Inc. from 2004 until the company’s takeover by Kinross Gold Corporation in 2010.

Paul Conibear Mr. Paul K. Conibear serves as Independent Director of Lucara Diamond Corp. Mr. Conibear currently serves as President & Chief Executive Officer, Lundin Mining Corp. (resource company) Since July 2011, July 2007 to June 2011 – Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Lundin Mining Corp. Mr. Conibear has over 28 years of experience in mining projects in several African countries, North America, and a number of South American countries. His background includes 19 years of project and construction management across a diverse range of minerals projects encompassing base and precious metal, coal, uranium and potash investments. For the last 12 years he has held public company executive management and director's positions with the Lundin group of companies, most notably serving for several years as President & CEO of Tenke Mining Corp. where he was instrumental in progressing the world class Tenke Fungurume copper/cobalt project towards its current position as a major mining operation in central Africa.

Brian Edgar Mr. Brian D. Edgar serves as Independent Director of Lucara Diamond Corp. Mr. Edgar serves as Board Chair, Silver Bull Resources Inc. (resource company), 2005 to 2010 – President & Chief Executive Officer, Dome Ventures Corporation (resource company). Mr. Edgar has served on public company boards for over 30 years. A graduate of the University of British Columbia law school, Mr. Edgar practiced corporate and securities law in Vancouver for 16 years before retiring in 1992 to establish Rand Edgar Investment Corp., a private investment company.

Marie Inkster Mrs. Marie Inkster serves as Independent Director of Lucara Diamond Corp. Ms. Inkster serves as Chief Financial Officer, Lundin Mining Corp. since May 2009. Ms. Inkster has more than 10 years of experience in the area of financial accounting and reporting. She has held senior positions with Lundin Mining Corp. and was appointed CFO of the company in 2009. Ms. Inkster served as Vice President of Finance at GBS Gold International Inc. from September 2007 to 2009. From June 2002 to July 2007, she served as Vice President and Corporate Controller of Lionore Mining International Ltd. Prior to 2002, she held a position having responsibility for financial reporting with an international publicly traded technology company. She is a Chartered Accountant, a Chartered Professional Accountant and spent 5 years in public accounting with Deloitte Canada.