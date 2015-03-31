Name Description

R. V. S. Sridhar Mr. R. V. S. Sridhar serves as Chief Risk Officer of the Company. He was a top official at Axis Bank BSE.

Suvendu Pati Shri. Suvendu Pati is Additional Director of the Company. He is General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Hyderabad Regional Office.

G. Sudhakara Gupta Shri. G. Sudhakara Gupta serves as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. He has 37 years of Business experience and he had worked and gained varied knowledge at different levels in Private Sector and Quasi-Govt. Undertakings. He had worked as Director of a multi-crore construction company, XS Real Properties Private Limited at Chennai since its inception. He was responsible for marketing, marketing finance, operations, procurement of land, office administration, liaisoning with Govt. authorities / agencies etc., obtaining building plan approvals and sanctions for various projects of the company supported ably by a Core Team of Professionals having core competence in their respective areas. Currently he is working as a Consultant for the above company. He served on the board of the bank from 20.03.2006 to 15.06.2009.

N. Malayalaramamirtham Shri. N. Malayalaramamirtham is a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the Comapny. He is one of the promoter director and belongs to the founder family and having more than 36 years experience in textile business. Previous to this appointment as director he had 2 stint of association with the bank as director. He has travelled widely across the world for the promotion of business and to attend the International fairs and buyer seller meet.

S. Dattathreyan Shri. S.Dattathreyan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a Mechanical Engineer. He has 25 years’ experience in FMCG Business and he has shown keen interest in social activities. He served on the board of the bank from 05.03.1992 to 23.04.1994 and also from 08.03.2010 to 25.09.2017.

Hemant Kaul Shri. Hemant Kaul serves as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He served as Executive Director of Axis Bank.

Kusuma Muniraju Shri. Kusuma R. Muniraju is Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was resigned as Non-Executive Independent Director of The Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited. He holds B.Sc., L.L.B.,DCT., degrees. He is an advocate with 37 years of standing and specialised in the areas of legal issues of the reality sector.