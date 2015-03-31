Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (LVLS.NS)
LVLS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
154.75INR
23 Oct 2017
154.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.70 (+1.11%)
Rs1.70 (+1.11%)
Prev Close
Rs153.05
Rs153.05
Open
Rs152.55
Rs152.55
Day's High
Rs155.25
Rs155.25
Day's Low
Rs152.55
Rs152.55
Volume
874,956
874,956
Avg. Vol
789,415
789,415
52-wk High
Rs210.00
Rs210.00
52-wk Low
Rs125.05
Rs125.05
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
B. Manjunath
|2017
|Part-time Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Parthasarathi Mukherjee
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
N. Venkatesh
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
N. Ramanathan
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
R. V. S. Sridhar
|2016
|Chief Risk Officer
|
R.K. Gurumurthy
|2014
|General Manager
|
Peeush Jain
|2014
|General Manager
|
R. Kamalasekaran
|2013
|General Manager
|
R. Kumarappan
|2013
|General Manager
|
Ashok Pareek
|2014
|General Manager
|
P. Premkumar
|2014
|General Manager
|
R. Raman
|2013
|General Manager
|
S. Ramanathan
|2013
|General Manager
|
A. Shankar
|2014
|General Manager
|
Rajesh Kumar
|2017
|Additional Director
|
Suvendu Pati
|2016
|Additional Director
|
G. Sudhakara Gupta
|54
|2017
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
N. Malayalaramamirtham
|66
|2014
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Anuradha Pradeep
|2017
|Additional Non-Executive Director
|
S. Dattathreyan
|55
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Hemant Kaul
|2017
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Kusuma Muniraju
|67
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Y. N. Lakshminarayana Murthy
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
E Sumithasri
|45
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
B. Manjunath
|
Parthasarathi Mukherjee
|
N. Venkatesh
|
N. Ramanathan
|
R. V. S. Sridhar
|Mr. R. V. S. Sridhar serves as Chief Risk Officer of the Company. He was a top official at Axis Bank BSE.
|
R.K. Gurumurthy
|
Peeush Jain
|
R. Kamalasekaran
|
R. Kumarappan
|
Ashok Pareek
|
P. Premkumar
|
R. Raman
|
S. Ramanathan
|
A. Shankar
|
Rajesh Kumar
|
Suvendu Pati
|Shri. Suvendu Pati is Additional Director of the Company. He is General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Hyderabad Regional Office.
|
G. Sudhakara Gupta
|Shri. G. Sudhakara Gupta serves as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. He has 37 years of Business experience and he had worked and gained varied knowledge at different levels in Private Sector and Quasi-Govt. Undertakings. He had worked as Director of a multi-crore construction company, XS Real Properties Private Limited at Chennai since its inception. He was responsible for marketing, marketing finance, operations, procurement of land, office administration, liaisoning with Govt. authorities / agencies etc., obtaining building plan approvals and sanctions for various projects of the company supported ably by a Core Team of Professionals having core competence in their respective areas. Currently he is working as a Consultant for the above company. He served on the board of the bank from 20.03.2006 to 15.06.2009.
|
N. Malayalaramamirtham
|Shri. N. Malayalaramamirtham is a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the Comapny. He is one of the promoter director and belongs to the founder family and having more than 36 years experience in textile business. Previous to this appointment as director he had 2 stint of association with the bank as director. He has travelled widely across the world for the promotion of business and to attend the International fairs and buyer seller meet.
|
Anuradha Pradeep
|
S. Dattathreyan
|Shri. S.Dattathreyan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a Mechanical Engineer. He has 25 years’ experience in FMCG Business and he has shown keen interest in social activities. He served on the board of the bank from 05.03.1992 to 23.04.1994 and also from 08.03.2010 to 25.09.2017.
|
Hemant Kaul
|Shri. Hemant Kaul serves as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He served as Executive Director of Axis Bank.
|
Kusuma Muniraju
|Shri. Kusuma R. Muniraju is Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was resigned as Non-Executive Independent Director of The Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited. He holds B.Sc., L.L.B.,DCT., degrees. He is an advocate with 37 years of standing and specialised in the areas of legal issues of the reality sector.
|
Y. N. Lakshminarayana Murthy
|
E Sumithasri
|Smt. E.V. Sumithasri serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is a Master of Science Graduate in Computer Science and Engineering from University of Connecticut. She started her career as a software developer & had held various positions in IT field as a Project Coordinator, Software Architect, Global Architect, Head of Business Transformation services, etc. She has held the position of Vice President, Global Head of Value partnerships at SAP. She is having about 20 years of experience in area like IT architecture and executive communication, Delivery Management, Business Management, etc. She served on the board of the bank from 10.03.2015 to 02.09.2017
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
B. Manjunath
|--
|
Parthasarathi Mukherjee
|--
|
N. Venkatesh
|--
|
N. Ramanathan
|1,907,430
|
R. V. S. Sridhar
|--
|
R.K. Gurumurthy
|--
|
Peeush Jain
|--
|
R. Kamalasekaran
|--
|
R. Kumarappan
|--
|
Ashok Pareek
|--
|
P. Premkumar
|--
|
R. Raman
|--
|
S. Ramanathan
|--
|
A. Shankar
|--
|
Rajesh Kumar
|--
|
Suvendu Pati
|--
|
G. Sudhakara Gupta
|--
|
N. Malayalaramamirtham
|--
|
Anuradha Pradeep
|--
|
S. Dattathreyan
|--
|
Hemant Kaul
|--
|
Kusuma Muniraju
|--
|
Y. N. Lakshminarayana Murthy
|--
|
E Sumithasri
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
B. Manjunath
|0
|0
|
Parthasarathi Mukherjee
|0
|0
|
N. Venkatesh
|0
|0
|
N. Ramanathan
|0
|0
|
R. V. S. Sridhar
|0
|0
|
R.K. Gurumurthy
|0
|0
|
Peeush Jain
|0
|0
|
R. Kamalasekaran
|0
|0
|
R. Kumarappan
|0
|0
|
Ashok Pareek
|0
|0
|
P. Premkumar
|0
|0
|
R. Raman
|0
|0
|
S. Ramanathan
|0
|0
|
A. Shankar
|0
|0
|
Rajesh Kumar
|0
|0
|
Suvendu Pati
|0
|0
|
G. Sudhakara Gupta
|0
|0
|
N. Malayalaramamirtham
|0
|0
|
Anuradha Pradeep
|0
|0
|
S. Dattathreyan
|0
|0
|
Hemant Kaul
|0
|0
|
Kusuma Muniraju
|0
|0
|
Y. N. Lakshminarayana Murthy
|0
|0
|
E Sumithasri
|0
|0