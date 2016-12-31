Name Description

Miroslaw Kowalik Mr. Miroslaw Kowalik has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LW Bogdanka S.A. since February 23, 2016. During 1995-2015 he worked on various managerial positions for ALSTOM Power Group, recently on the position of the Marketing and Sales Director. As a member of the top management in Alstom Group in Poland he co-developed the growth plans and strategies of the Group’s power sector and was responsible for obtaining new investment projects within conventional and renewable energy. During 1995-1998 he worked for ABB concern, starting with the position of the automation system developer (Control and Measurement Instruments and Automation), to later hold managerial positions in the commercial area of Zaklad Serwisu ABB Polska, where he developed and implemented the service and service products sale strategy within the Polish energy sector. He has been Chairman of the Management Board at ENEA SA since January 7, 2016. In 2015 he managed SNC Lavalin Sp z o o Polska as the Vice President of the Board and Business Development Director. He is a graduate of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering at Akademia Morska w Gdyni. He graduated from a managerial study - MBA (Rotterdam School of Management programme in cooperation with University of Gdansk and Gdansk Foundation for Management Development) obtaining the degree of Executive Master of Business Administration. He also completed a postgraduate study in Corporate Finance Management in the Warsaw School of Economics. Currently, he is undergoing the doctoral study - Executive Doctor of Business Administration in the Polish Academy of Sciences, Institute of Economics.

Krzysztof Szlaga Mr. Krzysztof Szlaga has been Chairman of the Management Board at LW Bogdanka S.A. since April 1, 2016. He previously served as Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Procurement and Investments of Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA from March 11, 2013 till November 23, 2015. From 2001, he worked at KPMG Deutsche Treuhand-Gesellschaft as Audit Senior. In 2004 he joined Ernst & Young Audit Spolka z o.o., as Audit Senior. From 2005 to 2008, he was Project Manager at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants Spolka z o.o. From 2008 to 2010, he served as Member of the Management Board and Director of Supplies Management at CTL Logistics SA. Between 2010 and 2012 he acted as Director of Supplies Management at Ruch SA. He gained a Masters degree in Economics from the Faculty of Finance and Banking of Akademia Ekonomiczna w Krakowie (currently Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Krakowie) in 2001. In 2001, he gained diploma Betriebswirt at University of Applied Sciences in Kiel.

Stanislaw Misterek Mr. Stanislaw Misterek has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Economic and Financial Affairs at LW BOGDANKA S.A. since April 1, 2016. He holds Master's degree from Uniwersytet Marii Curie-Sklodowskiej and postgraduate studies in European Accounting and Financial Standards from SGH in Warsaw, among others. He has also completed a number of courses within finance management and accounting. He has been with Lubelskie Zaglebie Weglowe since 1979 and since 1990 he has held senior positions in Grupa Kapitalowa Lubelskiego Wegla Bogdanka. From May 2008 to January 2016, he was responsible for Finance in Leczynska Energetyka Sp. z o.o.

Adam Partyka Mr. Adam Partyka has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Human Resources and Social Affairs at LW BOGDANKA S.A. since April 1, 2016. He previously served as Member of Supervisory Board and Employee Representative in Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA until April 27, 2012. Mr. Partyka began his career in Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA in 1985 and until 2006 he worked as wireman. Between 2006 and 2007 he worked as Supervisor. Since 2007 he has worked as Mine Foreman. He graduated from Politechnika Lubelska in Electrical Engineering gaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2001. He completed studies on Informatics in Engineering at Politechnika Lubelska with a Master’s degree in 2002. In 2009 he completed postgraduate studies at Wyzsza Szkola Przedsiebiorczosci i Administracji in Lublin on Accountancy and Finances.

Marcin Kapkowski Mr. Marcin Kapkowski has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Procurement and Investments at LW Bogdanka S.A. since May 23, 2016. In 2001 he graduated from Politechnika Czestochowska. He served at SANDVIK for 15 years.

Slawomir Karlikowski Mr. Slawomir Karlikowski has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Production of LW Bogdanka S.A. since May 23, 2016. He graduated from Akademia Gorniczo-Hutnicza im. Stanislawa Staszica w Krakowie. He joined the Company in 1991.

Szymon Jankowski Mr. Szymon Jankowski has been Secretary of the Supervisory Board of LW Bogdanka S.A. since February 23, 2016. He graduated in Management and Marketing from Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Poznaniu (formerly Akademia Ekonomiczna w Poznaniu). He completed postgraduate studies at Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Poznaniu and Wyzsza Szkola Bankowa w Poznaniu. He started his career in 1994 at Energetyka Poznanska S.A. Since 1999 he has served at ENEA.

Magdalena Kaczmarek Ms. Magdalena Kaczmarek has been Member of the Supervisory Board of LW Bogdanka S.A. since November 16, 2015. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. She has been Director at the Controlling Department of ENEA SA. She graduated from the Faculty of Law at Uniwersytet im. Adama Mickiewicza w Poznaniu.

Przemyslaw Krasadomski Mr. Przemyslaw Krasadomski has been Member of the Supervisory Board of LW Bogdanka S.A. since February 23, 2016. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He graduated from Uniwersytet im. Adama Mickiewicza w Poznaniu with a degree in Law. In 2008 he joined ENEA as Legal Advisor. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of PFK S.A. w likwidacji, EP BUT S.A. and ENEA Centrum Sp. z .o.o.

Kamil Patyra Mr. Kamil Patyra has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of LW BOGDANKA S.A. since March 7, 2017. He graduated in Administration from Uniwersytet Marii Curie-Sklodowskiej w Lublinie. He joined the Company in 2004.

Mariusz Romanczuk Mr. Mariusz Romanczuk has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of LW BOGDANKA S.A. since March 7, 2017. He graduated from Akademia Gorniczo-Hutnicza im. Stanislawa Staszica w Krakowie. He joined the Company in 1989.