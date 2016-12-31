Name Description

Rolf Stomberg Dr. Rolf Wilhelm Heinrich Stomberg is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft since April 4, 2005. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Company's Presidial Committee, as well as the Nominations Committee. After Graduation Dr. Stomberg worked among others as a lecturer at the University of Hamburg before joining the BP petroleum group. The last position he held in the 28 years with the company was as Chief Executive of the Shipping, Refining and Marketing business segment. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of The British Petroleum Co plc, London. Afterwards he was a member in several executive and supervisory bodies of large European companies. He also serves on the supervisory board of Biesterfeld AG (Deputy Chairman), LANXESS Deutschland GmbH (Chairman), HOYER GmbH, KEMNA Bau Andreae GmbH & Co. KG. He studied Economics at the Universitaet Hamburg, graduating as Dr. rer. pol.

Matthias Zachert Mr. Matthias Zachert is Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board at LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft since April 1, 2014. He was Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at Lanxess AG from September 16, 2004 to March 31, 2011. From 1999 to 2002, Matthias Zachert worked in Paris as Chief Financial Officer of the International Region of Aventis Pharma AG, which was formed by the merger of Hoechst Marion Roussel (HMR) and Rhône-Poulenc Rorer. Before the merger that created Aventis, he held various senior management positions in the pharmaceutical business of Hoechst AG. As of 2002 Matthias Zachert was Chief Financial Officer at Kamps AG, where he helped to restructure the company. Matthias Zachert served as Chief Financial Officer of LANXESS AG from 2004 to 2011, where he played a key role in establishing the global finance organization, restructuring the portfolio, and realigning the Bayer spin-off. From June 2011, he has been a member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer at Merck KGaA. Since April 1, 2014, Matthias Zachert is Chairman of the Board of Management of LANXESS AG. He also serves as Member of the executive committee of the association of German chemical companies "VCI", Member of the German-Asia Pacific Business Association (APA). He completed an industrial management apprenticeship at Mercedes-Benz AG before he studied business administration with a concentration in finance and international management from 1990 to 1995. He graduated with a degree in business administration (Diplom-Kaufmann).

Ralf Sikorski Mr. Ralf Sikorski is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft since May 13, 2015. He serves as Member of the Managing Executive Committee of IG BCE. After his secondary education, from 1977 until 1981 he trained as an electronics technician for energy systems at the Osterfeld/Sterkrade mine in Oberhausen. From 1981 until 1988 he was employed as a mining electrician at the Osterfeld/Sterkrade mine. During this period he was active as a voluntary youth representative (1980 until 1984) and in the Works Council (1984 until 1988, from 1987 as a full-time member of the Works Council). He took time out from employment from October 1985 until July 1986 due to his successful completion of a course of study at the Social Academy in Dortmund. He has been employed as the Trade Union Secretary of the IGBE / IG BCE since October 1988, initially as Secretary in the Youth Department and from 1989 in the former Essen district. From July 1990 until October 1997 he headed the Youth Department of the IGBE in Bochum. With the foundation of the IG BCE he worked in Frankfurt am Main as the Deputy Head of the Hesse/Thuringia region and afterwards as the head of the Ludwigshafen district. Since February 2008 he has been the Head of the Rhineland Palatinate/Saarland district. Since the Trade Union Congress in 2013 he has been a member of the Managing Executive Committee of the IG BCE. He also serves on the Supervisory board of RAG AG, RAG Deutsche Steinkohle AG, RWE AG, RWE Power AG, and among others.

Michael Pontzen Mr. Michael Pontzen is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft since April 1, 2015. He started his career as assistant to the Management Board of Ferrostaal AG in Essen, Germany. In 1999, he joined MAN AG as a manager in Investor Relations before moving to EADS (now Airbus) in Munich, Germany, in August 2001, where he was a team leader in Investor Relations. Pontzen joined LANXESS in November 2004 as head of the Investor Relations group function. In October 2008, he became head of Corporate Finance within the Treasury group function. He additionally assumed responsibility for Risk and Cash Management from spring 2009. Pontzen has been head of the Corporate Controlling group function since January 2012. Michael Pontzen was appointed by the Supervisory Board of LANXESS AG on March 17, 2015, He also serves as Member of the Board of Deutsches Aktieninstitut (DAI), Member of Gesellschaft für Finanzwirtschaft in der Unternehmensführung e.V. (GEFIU), - Association of Chief Financial Officers Germany, Member of the Shareholders' Committee of ARLANXEO Holding B.V. He obtained a degree in business administration (Diplom-Kaufmann) from the Philipps University in Marburg,

Hubert Fink Dr. Hubert Fink is Member of the Management Board at LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft since October 1, 2015. Dr. Fink joined the Bayer AG in 1988. Until 1996, he worked as a process engineer at different sites in Germany and Italy. Then he was responsible for the polycarbonate production in Houston, Texas until 1999. After other tasks in global engineering and in the group management he assumed responsibility for the Global Operations of Semi-Crystalline Products in the newly formed subgroup Bayer Polymers in 2002. In the course of the start up of LANXESS, Dr. Fink took over the management of the Semi-Crystalline Products business unit in 2004. Since 2011 he heads the Advanced Industrial Intermediates business unit. At the RWTH Aachen University he studied process engineering. He finished his studies in 1988 with the doctorate in process engineering. His postgraduate studies in economics at the RWTH Aachen he finished in 1992 as an industrial engineer.

Stephen Forsyth Mr. Stephen C. Forsyth is appointed as Chief Integration Officer, Member of the Management Board of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft with effect from June 1, 2017. He is responsible for integrating the Chemtura businesses into the Cologne-based company. He has more than 35 years of management experience in the chemical industry. Since 2007 he has acted as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Chemtura and in that time has played a decisive role in developing Chemtura into a profitable company. Prior to that, he worked 27 years for the materials company Hexcel Corporation, holding various positions. There, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 1996, having previously worked as Vice President International Operations, heading up the business outside the United States.

Rainier van Roessel Dr. Rainier van Roessel is Member of the Management Board, Labor Relations Director of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2007. On January 1, 2007, van Roessel was appointed to the Board of Management and became Labor Relations Director of LANXESS AG. In 1988 he joined the Corporate Organization Department of Bayer AG as an internal advisor. In 1993, he became a strategy advisor in the Strategic Planning Department, where he helped to set up the Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Unit. In 1997, van Roessel became Head of Strategic Marketing for Styrenics in the Plastics Business Group, and he was appointed Head of European Marketing for Polycarbonates in 2001. In the newly formed Bayer Polymers subgroup, he assumed responsibility for Global Operations Polyester/TPU/Films. When LANXESS was established in 2004, he became Head of the Rubber Chemicals business unit, and in June 2006, he was additionally appointed Managing Director of LANXESS N.V., in Antwerp, Belgium. He also serves as Member of the Board of the VCI Regional Association in North Rhine-Westphalia Chairman of the VCI Trade Policy Committee and among others. He studied business administration at the Universitaet zu Koeln, obtaining his doctorate (rerum politicarum) in 1988.

Werner Czaplik Mr. Werner Czaplik is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft since May 13, 2015. Previoulsy, he was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative from March 14, 2005 to May 28, 2010. In addition, he acts as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He serves as Chairman of the LANXESS General Works Council. Mr Czaplik joined the Bayer AG in 1978, where he worked in the company administration. Since 1998, Mr Czaplik is a full-time member of the LANXESS Works Council at the Leverkusen site. Since 2005 he has been the Chairman of the LANXESS European Forum, Chairman of the General Works Council, Chairman of the Economic Committee and Deputy Chairman of the Group Works Council. He serves on the Supervisory board of LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, Cologne. Mr Czaplik completed training as a radio and television engineer.

Hans-Dieter Gerriets Dr. Hans-Dieter Gerriets is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2014. He serves as Chairman of the LANXESS group managerial employees’ committee; Chairman of the LANXESS managerial employees’ committee; Senior Plant Manager in the Business Unit Advanced Industrial Intermediates of LANXESS. Dr. Gerriets worked in production and staff in various sites of the Bayer group and at LANXESS. He also serves on the Supervisory Board of LANXESS Deutschland GmbH. Dr. Gerriets received his doctorate at the Universitaet Paderborn.

Heike Hanagarth Dr. Heike Hanagarth is Member of the Supervisory Board of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2016. She started her career at Daimler-Benz AG. Thereafter she served successively as Head of Global Quality Management at MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH, Managing Director of the automotive supplier IFA-Rotorion Holding GmbH, Head of Engine Production at the main BMW site in Munich and subsequently until 2015 as Member of the Management Board for Technology and Environment at Deutsche Bahn AG.

Friedrich Janssen Dr. Friedrich Carl Janssen is Member of the Supervisory Board ofLANXESS Aktiengesellschaft since January 27, 2005. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He was Former Member of the Board of Management E.ON Ruhrgas AG. He joined E.ON Ruhrgas AG in 1981, holding various positions until 2010, including Head of General Accounting/Special Tasks, Head of the Groups External Accounting and Shareholdings, Department and Head of the External Accounting/Shareholdings Division. From 1995 until end of June 2010 he was Member of the Board of Management of E.ON Ruhrgas AG. He also serves on the supervisory boards of National-Bank AG, LANXESS Deutschland GmbH and Hoberg & Driesch GmbH (Chairman of the Advisory Board). He studied business administration at the University of Goettingen ( Georg-August-Universitaet Goettingen ), graduating as . rer. pol.

Thomas Meiers Mr. Thomas Meiers is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft since June 1, 2011. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He serves as District director of Industrial Union Mining, Chemical, Energy (IG BCE), Cologne. He became member of the IG BCE in 1990 and was chairman of the youth committee of Saarbergwerke AG. Since 2001, he worked for the IG BCE in several positions at district and federal level. He also serves on the Supervisory Board of LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, INEOS Köln GmbH, INEOS Deutschland Holding GmbH, After his apprenticeship as a metering mechanic Thomas Meiers worked for several years with Saarbergwerke AG. He studied law in Hamburg with focus on commercial and labour law.

Lawrence Rosen Mr. Lawrence A. Rosen is Member of the Supervisory Board at LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft since May 13, 2015. He serves as Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Post AG. Mr. Rosen started his career 1981 at Republic Steel Corporation, USA. After joining American Hoechst/Hoechst Celanese Inc. in 1984 he transferred to Hoechst AG in Frankfurt in 1994. Following the merger of Hoechst AG with Rhône Poulenc Mr. Rosen worked at Aventis S.A. for three years. In 2003 he joined Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, before taking over responsibility as a member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Post AG in 2009. He also serves on the Supervisory board of LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, Cologne and Qiagen N.V., Venlo/Netherlands. Mr. Rosen graduated as bachelors in economics at the University of New York and completed his studies with an MBA at the University of Michigan.

Manuela Strauch Ms. Manuela Strauch is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representatives at LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2015. She serves as Chairwoman of the works council LANXESS in Uerdingen. She became a member of the works council of Bayer AG in 2000. She has been released as a works council member from her normal duties for service since 2010. Previously she worked as a chemical laboratory assistant within the Business Unit Material Protection Products of LANXESS. She also serves on the Supervisory board of LANXESS Deutschland GmbH. Cologne.

Ifraim Tairi Mr. Ifraim Tairi is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2016. He has been a member of the Dormagen Works Council since 2007 and became Chairman of that body in April 2016. His training began Ifraim Tairi in 1997 as a chemical production technician at Bayer AG. Starting in 2001, Tairi served – among other functions – as a shift supervisor and shift coach at Bayer Chemicals AG and then later at the LANXESS subsidiary Saltigo GmbH. Since July 2016, Tairi has been employed with ARLANXEO Deutschland GmbH.

Theo Walthie Mr. Theo H. Walthie is Member of the Supervisory Board of the LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft since May 28, 2010. In the Company he also serves as Member of the Audit and Executive Committees. He also serves as Independent Consultant for the energy, chemical and biopharma industries. Since 1970 Mr. Walthie worked in several executive positions within the Dow Chemical group. From 1995 to 2007 he held the position of Global Business President Hydrocarbons & Energy. He was responsible for the whole business division and its worldwide joint ventures, including purchasing, manufacturing, sales, financial reporting, R&D, legal and logistics. He serves on the Supervisory Board of LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, NBE Therapeutics AG, Basel/Schweiz (Chairman of the Board of Directors). He studied Chemical Engineering at Technische Universiteit Delft (the Technical University Delft/Netherlands).