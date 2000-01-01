Name Description

Mohammed Benhalima Mr. Mohammed Amine Benhalima serves as Vice Chairman Representing Fipar Holding on the Board of Lyonnaise des Eaux de Casablanca SA. He has been Member of the Board of Credit EQDOM and Compagnie d'Assurance et de Ressurance ATLANTA.

Izzeddine Guessous Mr. Azeddine Guessous has served as Vice Chairman Representing RMA Watanya on the Board of Lyonnaise des Eaux de Casablanca SA since 2011. He has been Member of the Board of Banque Marocaine Du Commerce Exterieur, Sonasid and SAMIR SA. He is Member of the Audit and Chairman of the Remuneration and Nominating Committees of the Company.