Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Heiko Aurenz

2010 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Eckhard Hoerner-Marass

56 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Gunnar Dahlen

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Martin Drasch

42 2015 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board

Dieter Manz

55 2017 Member of the Supervisory Board

Michael Powalla

2011 Member of the Supervisory Board

Guoxing Yang

48 2016 Member of the Supervisory Board

Claudius Krause

Investor Relations Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Heiko Aurenz

Prof. Dr. Heiko Aurenz is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Manz AG since March 24, 2010. He has served as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Manz AG from 2002 till March 2010. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board of IBS AG, Know How! Aktiengesellschaft fuer Weiterbildung, Anna-Haag-Mehrgenerationenhaus e.V. He is Partner at Ebner Stolz Management Consultant. He holds a degree in Economics from Universitaet Hohenheim.

Eckhard Hoerner-Marass

Mr. Eckhard Hoerner-Marass is Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board at Manz AG effective May 02, 2017. He studied mechanical engineering, and has many years of leadership and management experience thanks to various roles in renowned companies in the machinery and plant engineering sector.

Gunnar Dahlen

Martin Drasch

Mr. Martin Drasch has been Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board of Manz AG since August 1, 2015. From 1999 till 2015 he held various positions at Eisenmann AG, including Project Engineer, Head of Documentation, Project Manager, Head of Pre-Assembly, Head of Production and Pre-Assembly and Vice President Technology Automotive Systems. He studied mechanical engineering at Hochschule Konstanz.

Dieter Manz

Mr. Dieter Manz is Member of the Supervisory Board at Manz AG from July 04, 2017. He was Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Manz AG from November 29, 2001 to May 02, 2017. From 1986 until 1987, he worked in sales of industrial robots and technical consulting with IBM Germany. In July 1987, he founded Manz Automatisierungstechnik GmbH. From 1987 until 2001, he was Managing Director of Manz Automatisierungstechnik GmbH. In May 1993, he founded acs GmbH as Sole Shareholder. He has an engineering degree with major in fine mechanics. He studied at University of Applied Sciences in Esslingen, German in 1982 until 1986.

Michael Powalla

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Michael Powalla has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Manz AG since June 29, 2011. He is Head of the Solar Division and Member of the Board of the Baden-Wuerttemberg Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research (ZSW), and professor of thin-film photovoltaics at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Light Technology Institute, Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology.

Guoxing Yang

Guoxing Yang is Member of the Supervisory Board at Manz AG effective July 12, 2016. He is Deputy Director of the Business Development Department at Shanghai Electric. He studied English for Foreign Trade at Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China and Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from China Europe International Business School.

Claudius Krause

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Heiko Aurenz

24,000

Eckhard Hoerner-Marass

--

Gunnar Dahlen

--

Martin Drasch

94,000

Dieter Manz

306,000

Michael Powalla

12,000

Guoxing Yang

--

Claudius Krause

--
As Of  31 Dec 2015

