Name Description

Robert Ivell Mr. Robert Ivell (Bob) serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Mitchells & Butlers PLC. Bob has over 30 years of extensive food and beverage experience with a particular focus on food-led, managed restaurants, pubs and hotels. He is currently Non-Executive Chairman of Carpetright plc, a Non-Executive Director of Charles Wells Limited and President of The Association of Licensed Multiple Retailers. He was previously Senior Independent Director of AGA Rangemaster Group plc and Britvic plc, and a main Board Director of S&N plc as Chairman and Managing Director of its Scottish & Newcastle retail division. He has also been Chairman of Regent Inns, Park Resorts and David Lloyd Leisure Limited, and was Managing Director of Beefeater Restaurants, one of Whitbread’s pub restaurant brands, and a Director of The Restaurant Group. Bob is Chair of the Nomination Committee and of the Market Disclosure Committee.

Phil Urban Mr. Phil Urban has been appointed as Chief Executive, Director of the Company., effective 27 September 2015. Phil was previously Managing Director at Grosvenor Casinos, a division of Rank Group and Chairman of the National Casino Forum. Prior to that, he was Managing Director for Whitbread’s Pub Restaurant division, and for Scottish & Newcastle Retail’s Restaurants and Accommodation Division. Phil has an MBA and is a qualified management accountant (CIMA).

Ronald Robson Mr. Ronald Alexander Robson has been Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board - Representative of Piedmont Inc., of Mitchells & Butlers plc. Appointed as Deputy Chairman in July 2011, Ron is a Managing Director of Tavistock Group, Chief Executive of Ultimate Finance Group and a Non-Executive Director of Tottenham Hotspur Limited. He was previously Chief Financial Officer of Tamar Capital Partners and Group Finance Director of Kenmore, both property investment and management groups. From 2005 to 2008 he was Group Finance Director of The Belhaven Group plc, a listed pub retailing, brewing and drink distribution group. Prior to that he held a number of senior finance roles including Group Finance Director of a listed shipping and logistics group, and trained as a Chartered Accountant with Arthur Andersen. Ron is a nominated shareholder representative of Piedmont Inc.

Tim Jones Mr. Tim C. Jones is Finance Director, Executive Director of Mitchells & Butlers Plc. Tim was appointed Finance Director in October 2010. Prior to joining the Company, he held the position of Group Finance Director for Interserve plc, a support services group. Previously, he was Director of Financial Operations at Novar plc and held senior financial roles both in the UK and overseas in the logistics company, Exel plc. Tim is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and obtained an MA in Economics at Cambridge University. He is a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Poundland Group plc.

Susan Martindale Ms. Susan Martindale serves as Group Human Resources Director of Mitchells and Butlers Plc. Susan originally joined the Bass PLC graduate programme before progressing into Marketing roles for Bass Charrington, Toby Restaurants and Bass Inns and Taverns, as well as various Supply Chain roles. She briefly left the Company in 1998 to join Marston's as Purchasing Director. After two year's Susan returned to Six Continents working in various Operations roles including Brand Operations Director for All Bar One and lead the Mitchells & Butlers' business transformation programme.

Chris Hopkins Mr. Chris Hopkins is Commercial Director of Mitchells & Butlers PLC. Chris has over 20 years' experience in the leisure and retail industry, with previous roles including Commercial & Marketing Director, Grosvenor Casinos (The Rank Group) and Commercial Director at Arriva. Before that Chris held senior marketing and operational roles with Scottish and Newcastle, Whitbread and Deliverance working across well-known brands such as Beefeater, Brewers Fayre and Chef & Brewer.

Keith Browne Mr. Keith Browne is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Keith is a representative of Elpida Group Limited, a significant shareholder in Mitchells & Butlers. Keith obtained a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from University College Dublin, qualified as a chartered accountant in 1994 and subsequently gained an MBA from University College Dublin. After joining KPMG Corporate Finance in 1996, he became a partner in the firm in 2001 and Head of Corporate Finance in 2009. He retired from the partnership to operate as an Independent Consultant in 2011.

Eddie Irwin Mr. Eddie Irwin has been appointed as Non-Executive Director - Elpida Limited of Mitchells & Butlers PLC. Appointed as a Non-Executive Director in March 2012, Eddie is a nominee of Elpida Limited, a significant shareholder in Mitchells & Butlers. Eddie is Finance Director of Coolmore, a leading thoroughbred bloodstock breeder with operations in Ireland, the USA and Australia and a Non-Executive Director of Grove Ltd, the holding company of Barchester Healthcare Limited. He is a Fellow of both the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Josh Levy Mr. Josh Levy has been appointed as Non-Executive Director - Representative of Piedmont Inc, of Mitchells & Butlers PLC., with effect from 13 November 2015. Acting as a nominated shareholder representative of Piedmont Inc. (an investment vehicle of Joe Lewis). Mr Levy works in the Investment Banking Division of Investec Bank plc and holds an MSc and a BA (Hons) from the University of Nottingham.

Dave Coplin Mr. Dave Coplin is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Dave is the Chief Envisioning Officer for Microsoft Limited and an established thought leader on the role of technology in personal and professional lives. For over 25 years he has worked across a range of industries and customer marketplaces, providing strategic advice and guidance around the role and optimisation of technology in the modern society both inside and outside of the world of work.

Stewart Gilliland Mr. Stewart Charles Gilliland has been re-designated as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Mitchells & Butlers plc., with effect from 2 January 2015. Appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director in May 2013. Stewart was Chief Executive Officer of Muller Dairy (UK) Limited until 2010 and prior to that held senior management positions in InBev SA, Interbrew UK Limited and Whitbread plc. He is currently a Non- Executive Director of Booker Group Plc, Sutton and East Surrey Water Co, Tulip Group Limited, Nature’s Way Foods Limited, C&C Group and Vianet Plc.

Colin Rutherford Mr. Colin Rutherford has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Mitchells & Butlers PLC., effective April 22, 2013, Colin is currently Chairman of Brookgate Limited and Teachers Media plc. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Renaissance Services SAOG amongst his other activities. He was formerly Executive Chairman of MAM Funds plc and Euro Sales Finance plc and has served as a Director of various other public and private companies in the UK and overseas. Colin is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and has directly relevant corporate finance experience in both the leisure and hospitality industries. Colin is Chairman of the Audit Committee, and serves on all other independent governance committees.