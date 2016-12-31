Name Description

Jonathan Rubenstein Mr. Jonathan A. Rubenstein serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of MAG Silver Corp. He is a Professional Director. He was a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Currently, he is also a director of: Detour Gold (since 2009); Eldorado Gold (since 2009); Roxgold (since 2012); and Dalradian Resources Inc. (since 2013). Formerly a director of: Troon Ventures (2009 to 2014); and Rio Novo Gold (2010 to 2012). Former lawyer in private practice, with focus on corporate and securities law.

George Paspalas Mr. George N. Paspalas serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of MAG Silver Corp. Mr. Paspalas was formerly President and CEO of Canadian based gold producer Aurizon Mines Ltd. which was acquired by Hecla Mining Company in 2013. Mr. Paspalas brings a wealth of technical, operating and capital market experience to the Company having been not only CEO of Aurizon, but also holding senior management positions at Silver Standard where he was Chief Operating Officer for 4 years, and at Placer Dome where he held several senior positions including Senior Vice President of Projects - Technical Development and President and CEO, Placer Dome Africa. Mr. Paspalas brings to the Company a strong background covering the full spectrum from early stage development, mine construction and commissioning, and with significant experience in Latin America, including Mexico.

Larry Taddei Mr. Larry Taddei serves as Chief Financial Officer of MAG Silver Corp. Mr. Taddei is Chief Financial Officer of the Company since June 22, 2010; CFO of West Timmins Mining Inc., a Canadian mining exploration company, from 2008 to 2010; CFO and Vice President Finance of Gold Hawk Resources Inc., a mining company, from 2006 to 2008; Mr. Taddei has been a Chartered Accountant since 1990.

Michael Curlook Mr. Michael J. Curlook serves as Vice President - Investor Relations and Communications of MAG Silver Corp. Previously, he was Head of Investor Relations and Communications of Great Basin Gold Ltd from 2008 to 2012; Manager of Investor Relations of Farallon Mining/Hunter Dickinson Inc. from 2006 to 2008.

Peter Megaw Dr. Peter Kenneth McNeill Megaw, Ph.D., serves as Chief Exploration Officer of MAG Silver Corp. Dr. Megaw is President of IMDEX and co-founder of Minera Cascabel S.A. DE C.V. since 1988, a geological consulting company; consulting geologist for the Company since its inception in 2003. From 2003 to 2014 he served as a director of the Company. Dr. Megaw was formerly also a director of Candente Gold Corp. from 2009 to 2015 and is currently a director of Minaurum Gold Corp.

Jody Harris Ms. Jody L. Harris serves as Corporate Secretary of the Company. She has been Corporate Secretary of the Company since May 8, 2007.

Peter Barnes Mr. Peter D. Barnes serves as an Independent Director of Mag Silver Corp. Mr. Barnes, a Chartered Accountant has over 25 years of senior management experience and was co-founder of Silver Wheaton Corp. in 2004 and CEO from 2006 to 2011. Mr. Barnes was Executive Vice President and CFO of Goldcorp Inc. from 2005 to 2006. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and was a member of the Silver Institute's Board of Directors from 2009 to 2011. He presently also serves as a Director of Mines Richmont Mines and several private companies. In 2010, Mr. Barnes was honoured with the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Special Citation Award for Innovative Global Strategies, along with the Pacific region award for Mining and Metals.

Richard Clark Mr. Richard Peter Clark serves as an Independent Director of Mag Silver Corp. Mr. Clark is a lawyer with a geological background. Mr. Clark has been a senior executive with the Lundin Group of companies for past 15 years. He served as President, CEO and Director of RB Energy Inc. from January 2014 to May 2015, as CEO, President and Director of Sirocco Mining Inc. (BC) from October 2011 to January 2014, and as President, CEO and a director of Red Back Mining Inc. from 2004 until the company’s takeover by Kinross Gold Corporation in 2010. Mr. Clark served as a director of Kinross Gold Corporation from November 2010 until July 2011. He currently serves as director of Lucara Diamond Corp. and Chairman and a Director of Orca Gold Inc.

Richard Colterjohn Mr. Richard Mark Colterjohn serves as an Independent Director of MAG Silver Corp. He has been Managing Partner at Glencoban Capital Management Inc., a merchant banking firm, since 2002. Mr. Colterjohn currently serves as a Chairman of AuRico Metals Inc. (since 2015) and director of Roxgold Inc. (since 2012) and was also a director of Explorator Resources Ltd. (from 2009 to 2011) and director of AuRico Gold Inc. (from 2010 to 2015). Formerly an Investment Banker with a focus on the mining sector.

Jill Leversage Ms. Jill Leversage serves as Independent Director of MAG Silver Corp., with effect from 22 December 2014. Ms. Leversage is a Chartered Business Valuator and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of BC. From 2013 to 2015, Managing Director at Highland West Capital Ltd., and as a financial consultant from 2012 to 2013. From 2002 to 2012 served as Managing Director, Corporate & Investment Banking for TD Securities Inc. She was a former director of Eagle Star Minerals Corp. from July 2011 to December 2013 and Delta Gold Corporation from 2012 to 2015. Ms. Leversage also currently serves as a director and member of the Audit Committee of Catalyst Paper Corporation.

Daniel MacInnis Mr. Daniel (Dan) T. MacInnis serves as Independent Director of MAG Silver Corp. Mr. MacInnis was Founder and President of MacXplore Consulting Services Ltd., a consultant to the Company from October 15, 2013 to December 31, 2015. Former President and CEO of the Company from February 2005 to 2013. Mr. MacInnis was also a director of MAX Resources Corp. (from 2008 to 2015) and is currently a director of Balmoral Resources Ltd. (since 2014).