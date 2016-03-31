Name Description

Rahul Khosla Mr. Rahul Khosla is the Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Rahul Khosla is a seasoned business leader with deep management experience, broad leadership skills and wide business perspectives, developed over a global career spanning more than thirty years. He is currently President, Max Group and Executive President, Max Financial Services. In addition, he is the Chairman of the Boards of Max India, Max Life Insurance and Max Healthcare. He also serves on the Boards of Max Bupa Health Insurance and Antara Senior Living. As Group President, Mr. Khosla is the Max Group’s preeminent executive. He is responsible for group strategy, overall management of group capital, performance, human capital, partnerships, governance, policies, brand, reputation and external representation, while deepening the Group’s framework of core values. Till January 2016, Mr. Khosla was the Managing Director of the erstwhile consolidated Max India Limited. Under his leadership over the past four years, the Max Group has successfully delivered superior financial performance, significantly grown market capitalization, built organizational depth and concluded seminal corporate transactions across its businesses. He has formulated and is leading the implementation of a comprehensive strategic framework across the Group to deliver long-term value. Before joining Max, Mr. Khosla spent 11 years in Singapore as the Group Head of Products for Visa across Asia Pacific, Central Europe, Middle East and Africa. This was preceded by his role as Chief Operating Officer of Visa for the Asia Pacific region. Prior to Visa, he held several senior roles – Country Head for ANZ Grindlays’ consumer banking businesses in India; Head of Retail Assets, Strategy, Finance and Legal at Bank of America and CFO for the American Express TRS businesses for India and South Asia, eventually going as Business Leader to help set up a pioneering in-house global processing facility for American Express.

Analjit Singh Mr. Analjit Singh is the Founder & Chairman Emeritus of the Company. He is Chairman of Max Ventures & Industries and Antara Senior Living. An industry statesman, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s top civilian honours in 2011. He is also the Chairman of Vodafone India, and is on the Board of Tata Global Beverages and Sofina NV/SA, Belgium. He has significant interests in real estate in India and lifestyle related ventures in the Western Cape, South Africa, pertaining to viticulture, wine making and hospitality. Mr. Analjit Singh is a member of the Founder Executive Board of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and has served as Chairman of Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. He was awarded the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award (Service Category) in 2012 and the US India Business Council Leadership Award in 2013. In 2014, he was awarded with Spain’s second highest civilian honour, the Knight Commander of the Order of Queen Isabella. He is an alumnus of Doon School and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University, and holds an MBA from Boston University. He also serves as the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of San Marino in India.

Mohit Talwar Mr. Mohit Talwar is the Managing Director, Director of the Company. He is Vice Chairman of Max Ventures & Industries Limited. In addition, he is the Chairman of Max Speciality Films and serves on the Boards of Max Life Insurance, Max Healthcare, Max Bupa and Antara Senior Living. In his tenure with the Max Group, he has successfully leveraged his strong relationships with institutional investors, hedge funds, banks and private equity firms, and led several complex corporate finance and financial structuring deals to ensure adequate investment and liquidity for the Group’s operations. He has played a central role in executing key transactions including the setting up of Max Bupa Health Insurance, bringing on board MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, as the new JV partner for the Group’s life insurance business, Life Healthcare’s investment of 26% in Max Healthcare, and later the equalization of its stake in the business. In his new role, Mr. Talwar has been instrumental in completing the mega-restructuring of the erstwhile Max India into three new listed companies, which received a significantly positive reaction from the capital markets. Currently, he is closely involved with the execution of a three-way merger of Max Life Insurance Company and Max Financial Services with HDFC Standard Life to create India’s largest private life insurance company.

S.S. Baijal Dr. S.S. Baijal is the Director of the Company. Dr. Baijal served ICI (India) Limited for over 35 years and was the Chairman of ICI companies in India from 1983 to 1987. He then played an active role on the erstwhile Max India Board from 1998 till 2009, where he added immense value to the company. He was the Chairman of the erstwhile Max India during the years 1998-2000. On his retirement from the Board in 2009, he was elevated to the position of ‘Chairman Emeritus’ in 2009 and to ‘Mentor’ of new Max India in January 2016 after the demerger of the erstwhile Max India.

Tara Vachani Ms. Tara Singh Vachani is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is CEO and Managing Director of Antara Senior Living, Ms. Tara Singh Vachani holds a thorough understanding of senior living. Her knowledge is backed by over three years of extensive research of senior living communities in India and Internationally. Tara is the youngest member to join the board of Max India as the non-executive director. Before venturing into senior living, she worked with the Corporate Development team at the erstwhile consolidated Max India Ltd being actively engaged in philanthropy through her involvement with Max India Foundation. She majored in Politics and South Asian studies at the National University of Singapore followed by courses from renowned institutions like London School of Economics and Management at Ecole hotelier de Lausanne, Switzerland.

Ashwani Windlass Mr. Ashwani Windlass is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was part of the founding team at Max India, having served the Max Group in different capacities including as its Joint MD as well as MD, Hutchison Max Telecom from 1994 until 1998. He continued to be a Board member of the erstwhile Max India till January 2016. He has been the Chairman, MGRM (Asia- Pac) and Vice Chairman, and the MD of Reliance Telecom. He serves on leading advisory and statutory Boards, including acting as Chairman SA&JVs, MGRM Holdings Inc., USA, and ember at Antara Senior Living Limited, Max Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Vodafone India Ltd. and Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. He holds degrees in B.Com (Gold Medal), Bachelor of Journalism and MBA.

Dipankar Gupta Prof. Dipankar Gupta, Ph.D. is the Independent Director of the Company. He has spent 3 decades at JNU as faculty and is considered among India’s foremost authority on Indian Sociology. He was till recently a member of the Board of the RBI, NABARD, National Standards Broadcasting Authority, and the Doon School. He started the Business Ethics and Integrity Division of KPMG, India, which he led until 2003 and then served as its Senior Advisor. He is the author and editor of 18 books including, “The Caged Phoenix: Can India Fly?” re-published by Stanford University Press. His most recent book is titled “Revolution from Above: India’s Future and the Citizen Elite. He was awarded Chevalier De L’Ordre des Artset des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) by the French Government. Professor Gupta served for three years till 2015 as Distinguished Professor in Shiv Nadar University.