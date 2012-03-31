Name Description

S. Agarwalla Shri. S. C. Agarwalla is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Maithan Alloys Ltd. He holds B.Com. He has 42 years of Experience.

Subodh Agarwalla Shri. Subodh Agarwalla is Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director of Maithan Alloys Ltd. He holds MBA, B.Tech. He has 11 years of Experience.

Kalpana Kundu Smt. Kalpana Biswas Kundu has been appointed as an Independent Director of the Company. She holds MA (Economics) degree from Calcutta University.