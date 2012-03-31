Edition:
India

Maithan Alloys Ltd (MAIT.NS)

MAIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

595.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
Rs595.85
Open
Rs600.20
Day's High
Rs608.20
Day's Low
Rs595.00
Volume
100,958
Avg. Vol
97,643
52-wk High
Rs621.90
52-wk Low
Rs205.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Sudhanshu Agarwalla

2016 President, Chief Financial Officer

S. Agarwalla

62 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Subodh Agarwalla

34 Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director

Rajesh Shah

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Parasanta Chattopadyay

2016 Additional Director

Ashok Bhandari

2017 Independent Director

Kalpana Kundu

2016 Independent Director

Palghat Venkatramani

2016 Independent Director

Nand Agarwal

Non-Executive Independent Director

Biswajit Choudhuri

71 2008 Non-Executive Independent Director

Vikash Jewrajka

Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Sudhanshu Agarwalla

S. Agarwalla

Shri. S. C. Agarwalla is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Maithan Alloys Ltd. He holds B.Com. He has 42 years of Experience.

Subodh Agarwalla

Shri. Subodh Agarwalla is Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director of Maithan Alloys Ltd. He holds MBA, B.Tech. He has 11 years of Experience.

Rajesh Shah

Parasanta Chattopadyay

Ashok Bhandari

Kalpana Kundu

Smt. Kalpana Biswas Kundu has been appointed as an Independent Director of the Company. She holds MA (Economics) degree from Calcutta University.

Palghat Venkatramani

Nand Agarwal

Biswajit Choudhuri

Shri. Biswajit Choudhuri is Non-Executive Independent Director of Maithan Alloys Ltd. He holds B Tech(Hons), FICWA. He has 47 years of Experience.

Vikash Jewrajka

