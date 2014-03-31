Name Description

Arun Nanda Shri. Arun Kumar Nanda is Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., since 15 March 2010. He is holds a Degree in Law from the University of Calcutta, is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (FCA) and a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (FCS). Mr. Nanda has also participated in a Senior Executive Programme at the London Business School. He joined the Mahindra Group in 1973. He is the Chairman of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (India) Limited, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, Mahindra Consulting Engineers Limited, and Vice-Chairman of Mahindra World City Developers Limited. Mr. Nanda is on the Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Mahindra Construction Company Limited, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (India) Limited, Mahindra Consulting Engineers Limited, Mahindra Infrastructure Developers Limited, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (USA) Inc, Mahindra World City (Jaipur) Limited, Mahindra World City (Maharashtra) Limited, Mahindra Water Utilities Limited, MHR Hotel Management GmbH, Mumbai Mantra Media Limited, Knowledge Township Limited, Mahindra Holdings Limited, Mahindra World City Developers Limited and Union Bank of India. Mr. Nanda is the Chairman Emeritus of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry, member of the Governing Boards of the Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India, and of Bombay First. Mr. Nanda was Chairman of CII – Western Region during 2010-11. Mr. Nanda has been honoured with an award of “Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur” (Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour) by the President of the French Republic, Mr. Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008.

Anita Arjundas Ms. Anita Arjundas is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director; Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate Sector of the Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., since 23 June 2009. Ms. Arjundas holding Masters in Business Administration from the 1989 batch of BIM, has two decades of corporate experience across the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Information Technology (IT) and Infrastructure / Real Estate sectors. Ms. Arjundas joined the Mahindra Group in 2002 as Vice - President - Marketing for Mahindra World City, Chennai. In her capacity as Vice - President - Marketing she has lead a team that has been instrumental in bringing many Indian and international names like Infosys, BMW, Shell, B Braun, Timken, the TVS Group and Wipro to set up their campuses at Mahindra World City, Chennai. Later, as COO of Mahindra World City Developers Limited (MWC, Chennai), and thereafter as COO of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, she has been responsible for the development and management of the Mahindra World Cities at Chennai and Jaipur and for the residential operations of the Company in South India. In April, 2009, Ms. Arjundas was promoted as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) and has been responsible for the business of Residential, Commercial, and Special Economic Zones / Industrial Parks of the Company.

Suhas Kulkarni Mr. Suhas Kulkarni, is Sr. Vice President - Legal & Company Secretary of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Insurance Institute of India. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce and Law from Mumbai University. He has more than two and a half decades of corporate experience encompassing Legal, Secretarial, Property Matters, General Insurance, Finance and Internal Audit streams. He has been associated with institutions from diverse industries. These include The New India Assurance Co Ltd., United Motors (I) Ltd., Hotel Leela Venture Ltd., Birla Global Finance Ltd., and Jyoti Structures Ltd. Before joining Mahindra Gesco Developers Ltd. in October 2004, he was the Group Senior GM-Legal & Secretarial with Growel Group (Grauer & Weil (I) Ltd). At Mahindra Gesco, he is the Head-Legal & Company Secretary and looks after Legal and Secretarial functions of the group of companies and subsidiaries in the sector.