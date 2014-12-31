Name Description

Michel Denis Mr. Michel Denis is President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee - Rough Terrain Handling Product Division of Manitou BF SA. He graduated from ESSEC and the Ecole Centrale in Lyon, he began his career in strategic consulting. He joined Dalkia in 1994 to develop cogeneration. He subsequently managed the French businesses of MC International which later became Johnson Controls, a specialist in industrial and commercial refrigeration. In 2003, he joined the Fraikin group, the European leader in the rental of trucks, of which he was CEO until August 2013. Over the past 10 years, he accompanied the international development of the Fraikin group which imposed its approach to the design of industrial vehicles, the associated services and the European financing of its fleet of 60,000 vehicles as a model. He is also President of Manitou Americas and Board Member of Manitou Finance UK.

Jacqueline Himsworth Ms. Jacqueline Himsworth has been the Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Manitou Bf SA since December 17, 2009. In addition to her duties at the Company Ms. Himsworth is also Manager of Ancemat and Tamecna. She previously served as Vice Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the Company until December 17, 2009. In the course of her professional career, Ms. Himsworth was also Chairperson of the Board and Chief Executive officer of SFERT SA (France) until 2011, Chief Executive Officer of SFERT SA (France) until 2009, and Manager of numerous companies, including Trinity Capital, among others. Ms. Himsworth obtained a degree from the Ecole Superieure des Sciences Commerciale d'Angers (ESSCA).

Dominique Bamas Mr. Dominique Bamas serves as Board Member of Manitou Bf SA. Prior to this he was an Independent Director SA from December 17, 2009. He was a Member of the Audit Committee of the Company from September 19, 2011. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Bamas was appointed Manager of Upsides Dirigeant Conseil. During his professional career, he also served as Chief Executive Officer of a number of Companies, including Axereal until 2010 and Epis-Centre, among others. He held numerous other functions in various companies, including Chairman of the Board, Director and Manager. He had 10 years of experience in an audit firm and an eight-year experience as Group Finance Director, accompanied by twelve years of work as Chief Executive Officer in Spain and France. Mr. Bamas obtained a degree in Chartered Accountancy and received a degree from the Nantes GE (the Audencia Nantes Ecole de Management).

Marcel-Claude Braud Mr. Marcel-Claude Braud serves as Member of the Board of Manitou Bf SA. He has been appointed to various positions at numerous companies, including CFM SAS, MLM SAS, CIMM SAS, AUMONT BSBH SAS, BTMI SAS, T.I.E. SA, SFERT SA, HB-Holding BRAUD, MANITOU UK, MANITOU NORTH AMERICA, MANITOU COSTRUZIONI INDUSTRIALI S.r.l, EMPILHADORES DE Portugal, MANITOU BENELUX SA, MANITOU TR, MANITOU HANGZHOU MATERIAL HANDLING Co. Ltd., HANGZHOU MANITOU MACHINERY EQUIPMENT Co. Ltd., GEHL, and OMCI Attachment. Previously, he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company until December 17, 2009.

Sebastien Braud Mr. Sebastien Braud has been a Director of Manitou Bf SA since December 17, 2009. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Braud has been also Chairman of the Board of Actiman SAS since 2005. He previously served as Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from June 5, 2009 until December 17, 2009.

Christopher Himsworth Mr. Christopher Himsworth has served as Director of Manitou Bf SA as of December 17, 2009. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Himsworth has been also Manager of Trinity Group SPRL and SCI Alliantmar since 2011. During his professional career, Mr. Himsworth was also Manager of Menskin SARL (France) until November 2012.

Gordon Himsworth Mr. Gordon Himsworth has been Director of Manitou Bf SA since December 17, 2009. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Himsworth has served as Manager of Menskin SARL (France) since 2012, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SAEMIA SA (France) since 1990 and Manager of SCI SCI 6 rue Poupard Davyl Ancenis since 2000. He previously served as Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company until December 17, 2009. During his professional career, Mr. Himsworth was also Director of SFERT SA, France until 2010, among others.