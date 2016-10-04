Name Description

Roger Devlin Mr. Roger Devlin is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Marston's PLC. He is currently Chairman of SIS (the sports media group) and Porthaven Nursing Homes. In 2012 he was appointed the first Independent NED by the Football Association. He was also Chairman of the Principal Hayley Group, a hotel and conference venue operator until February 2013, and until 2011 served as a Non-executive Director of National Express and RPS Group.

Ralph Findlay Mr. Ralph Findlay is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Marston's PLC. He was appointed to the Board as Finance Director in 1996, becoming Chief Executive in 2001. Ralph is currently a Non-executive Director of Bovis Homes Group PLC and Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council at Keele University. He previously worked as Financial Controller at Geest plc and Treasury Manager at Bass plc.

Andrew Andrea Mr. Andrew Andrea is Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Development Officer, Executive Director of Marston's PLC, effective 1st October 2016. He joined the Company in 2002 as Divisional Finance Director for Marston's Beer Company and in 2006 he became Operations Director for Marston's Pub Company. Andrew was appointed to the Board as Finance Director in March 2009. A qualified Chartered Accountant, he has previously worked in various financial and commercial roles with Guinness Brewing Worldwide, Bass Brewers Limited and Dolland & Aitchison.

Anne-Marie Brennan Ms. Anne-Marie Brennan is Secretary of Marston's Plc. She joined the Company in 1998 as Group Tax Manager. A qualified Chartered Accountant and Chartered Secretary, she was appointed Secretary in 2004.

Matthew Roberts Mr. Matthew Roberts has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 March 2017. Matthew brings with him significant experience of both the property and multisite consumer retail and leisure sectors. He is currently Chief Financial Officer of Intu Properties plc (previously Capital Shopping Centres plc), a FTSE100 listed business. Prior to this, Matthew was Chief Financial officer of Gala Coral Group Ltd from 2004 to 2008. He held a number of senior roles with The Burton Group from 1989 to 1998, spanning group finance, corporate development and IT, during which time he lead the demerger of Debenhams in 1998. He was Finance Director of Debenhams from 1996 to 2003. Matthew is a qualified Chartered Accountant (FCA), having trained with Coopers & Lybrand from 1985 to 1989, where he worked across corporate finance, audit and business service departments before moving into retail.

Nick Backhouse Mr. Nick Backhouse is Independent Non-Executive Director of Marston's PLC. He appointed to the Company in 2012. Nick is the Senior Independent Director of the Guardian Media Group plc and Hollywood Bowl Group plc and a Director of Chichester Festival Theatre. He was formerly Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the David Lloyd Leisure Group and a Non-executive Director of All3Media. He has also been Chief Financial Officer of National Car Parks, the Laurel Pub Company and Freeserve plc and was a Board Director of Baring Brothers.

Carolyn Bradley Ms. Carolyn Bradley is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective January 2017. She appointed to the Board in October 2014, Carolyn provides independent consultancy services to a variety of businesses in a strategic and marketing capacity. Prior to this she spent over 25 years at Tesco, holding a number of roles including Chief Operations Officer for Tesco.com, Commercial Director for Tesco Stores and Tesco UK Marketing Director before being appointed Group Brand Director in 2012. Carolyn is a Non-executive Director of Legal and General Group plc and The Mentoring Foundation. She is also a trustee of Cancer Research UK and was previously a trustee of the Drinkaware Trust until 2013.

Catherine Glickman Ms. Catherine Janet Glickman is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective October 1, 2014. She is Group HR Director at Genus Plc having previously held the same title at Tesco where she led retail management development and customer service training during a period of significant expansion in the UK and overseas. Prior to this she held positions at Somerfield and Boots. Working closely with the Remuneration Committees at Genus and Tesco, Catherine has developed reward structures that align leadership motivation with group strategy.