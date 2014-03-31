Name Description

S. Baijal Dr. S. S. Baijal is Chairman Emeritus of Max India Ltd. Dr. Baijal served ICI(India) Limited for over 35 years and was the Chairman of ICI companies in India from 1983 to 1987. He then played an active role on Max India Board from 1998 till 2009, where he added immense value to the company. He was the Chairman of Max India during the years 1998-2000. On his retirement from the Board in 2009, he was elevated to the position of ‘Chairman Emeritus’.

Mohit Talwar Mr. Mohit Talwar is Managing Director, Director of the Company. Mr. Talwar has been a career banker for 25 years in the areas of Corporate and Investment Banking, prior to joining Max India in 2007. His past experience has been with the Oberoi Group, Bank of Nova Scotia, ANZ Grindlays and Standard Chartered.

Subash Bijlani Dr. Subash K. Bijlani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Max India Ltd. Dr. Subash Bijlani has a distinguished academic and business career in India and the United States. He is currently Collegiate Professor and Professor of Practice at the Graduate School, University of Maryland University College, USA and President of Magnus Consulting Pvt. Ltd. He was the Ex-Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (NR). He was awarded Life Fellowship of the Indian Institution of Manufacturing Engineers and received the Shiromani Award for ‘Extraordinary Excellence’ from Mother Teresa. Dr. Bijlani holds a Doctorate in Management from the University of Maryland University College, USA, and Bachelor of Science in Technology (Mechanical Engineering) from the University of Manchester, UK.

Rajesh Khanna Mr. Rajesh Khanna is Non-Executive Independent Director of Max India Ltd. Mr. Rajesh Khanna is the founder & CEO of Arka Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. and is an investor in various companies. Previously, he served as a Managing Director and India Head of Warburg Pincus, a global private equity firm, and was a member of its global Executive Management Group. Mr. Khanna is a Director of Lemon Tree Hotels, Max India and Max Life Insurance company. Prior to joining Warburg Pincus, he worked with Citibank N.A. and Arthur Andersen & Co. He received an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and is a Chartered Accountant.

Aman Mehta Mr. Aman Mehta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Max India Ltd. Mr. Mehta retired as CEO of HSBC Asia Pacific in Jan 2004, after a global career of 35 years, and returned to India on permanent resettlement. He serves as an Independent, Non-Executive Director on the Boards of numerous public companies and institutions in India as well as overseas.