Mr. Krzysztof Trylinski has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Belvedere SA since October 5, 2011. He is a Member of the Governance Committee. He was Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of Belvedere SA from February 8, 1991. He is also Director of Marie Brizard Espana SA and Imperial Brands Inc in the United States, and Co-Manager of Domain Menada and Sobieski Spolka, both in Poland, as well as Chairman and Representative of Belverdere SA at MBRI.