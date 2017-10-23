Name Description

Sanjay Wadhwa Mr. Sanjay Wadhwa serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Sanjay Wadhwa is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost and Works Account, Company Secretary and Chartered Financial Analyst. Of his total experience of 19 years, he has spent 15 years in financial services industry.

Shankar Aggarwal Mr. Shankar Aggarwal serves as Public Interest Director of the Company. Mr. Aggarwal is an M. Tech (Computer Tech) and excels in the fields of Public Service, Administration and Information Technology. He has held various positions in departments of the Govt. of India and Govt. of Uttar Pradesh and has been awarded Life Time Achievement Award by ITT, Roorkee.