Ivan Martin Mr. Ivan Martin is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed to the Board on 1 January 2016 and assumed the role of Non-Executive Chairman on 4 March 2016. Ivan is also Non-Executive Chairman of FDM Group (Holdings) plc and in August 2016 became Non-Executive Chairman of Church Topco Limited, trading as Xceptor (a London-based international software business backed by CBPE Capital).

Philip Wood Mr. Philip Basil Wood is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Microgen Plc. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer on 2 January 2007. A Chartered Accountant, Philip spent seven years with AttentiV Systems Group plc and its group companies during which time he as Group Finance Director oversaw the group’s flotation in 2004 and subsequent acquisition in 2005 by Tieto Corporation.

Simon Baines Mr. Simon Baines is Chief Executive Officer - Microgen Financial Systems, Executive Director of Microgen PLC. He was appointed to the Board on 1 January 2016 having joined Microgen in 2010 to lead the Microgen Financial Systems business. Prior to joining Microgen Simon worked in private equity covering financial services technology companies.

Tom Crawford Mr. Tom Crawford is Chief Executive Officer - Aptitude Software, Executive Director of Microgen PLC. He was appointed to the Board on 1 January 2016 having joined the Group in 2003 as a Divisional Managing Director. Tom was appointed Senior Vice President of Aptitude Software in 2010 to expand its North American operations before being promoted to President in 2014 to lead the Aptitude Software business globally, a role that divides his time between Boston and London.

Mark Heather Mr. Mark Heather is Company Secretary of the company since 22 August 2016. He is a Solicitor of England and Wales.

Barbara Moorhouse Ms. Barbara Moorhouse is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She has over 25 years of senior UK and international management experience in both operating and financial roles. She has spent the major part of her career in the private sector, including holding Chief Finance Officer positions with the listed international software companies Kewill Systems plc and Scala Solutions NV. Her recent executive roles have included Chief Operating Officer of Westminster City Council, Director General at the Ministry of Justice and subsequently at the Department for Transport. Barbara is currently a non-executive director of IDOX plc, Agility Trains and the Lending Standards Board. She is a former chair of OPM Group. Barbara is also a Trustee and Chair of Audit Committee at Guys and St Thomas' Charity.