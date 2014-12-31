Edition:
India

Medigene AG (MDG1k.DE)

MDG1k.DE on Xetra

12.84EUR
5:22pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.00 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
€12.85
Open
€12.83
Day's High
€12.95
Day's Low
€12.75
Volume
45,229
Avg. Vol
249,421
52-wk High
€15.24
52-wk Low
€7.54

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Horst Domdey

65 2013 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dolores Schendel

2016 Chairman of the Executive Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific officer

Thomas Taapken

52 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Management Board

Markus Dangl

2016 Senior Vice President Research & Pre-Clinical Development

Kai Pinkernell

2016 Senior Vice President/Chief Medical Officer

Antoinette Hiebeler-Hasner

Member of the Supervisory Board

Yita Lee

2013 Member of the Supervisory Board

Keith Manchester

2017 Member of the Supervisory Board

Ronald Scott

2017 Member of the Supervisory Board

Ernst-Ludwig Winnacker

75 2016 Member of the Supervisory Board

Gerd Zettlmeissl

2017 Member of the Supervisory Board

Julia Hofmann

Investor & Public Relations Contact Officer
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Horst Domdey

Prof. Dr. Horst Domdey has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Medigene AG since July 16, 2013. He is a co-founder of Medigene AG and managing director of BioM Biotech Cluster Development GmbH. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Biotech Cluster Management GmbH.

Dolores Schendel

Prof. Dr. Dolores J. Schendel has been appointed as Chairman of the Executive Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific officer at MediGene AG with effect from February 1, 2016. Previously she served as Chief Scientific Officer and Member of Executive Board of the Company from May 1, 2014. She had been served as Director of the Institute of Molecular Immunology at the Helmholtz-Zentrum München and Managing Director of Trianta Immunotherapies GmbH. She will continue as Member of the Management Board of Trianta Immunotherapies GmbH.

Thomas Taapken

Dr. Thomas Taapken has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Management Board of Medigene AG since January 1, 2017. Most recently, Dr. Taapken spent more than five years at Epigenomics AG, initially as CFO and subsequently, from October 2012, as its CEO/CFO. Before his time at Epigenomics, Dr. Taapken served as CFO at Biotie Therapies Corp. (now Acorda Therapeutics) and its predecessor companies for six years. His extensive international experience in the life sciences industry also includes over seven years as a venture capital investor at DVC Deutsche Venture Capital and San Francisco-based US venture capital firm Burrill & Company. Prior to that, he worked several years at Sanofi (originally Hoechst AG) in the United States and Germany, managing corporate venture capital activities, as well as in the areas of corporate & business development and research.

Markus Dangl

Kai Pinkernell

Antoinette Hiebeler-Hasner

Antoinette Hiebeler-Hasner is Member of the Supervisory Board at Medigene AG.

Yita Lee

Dr. Yita Lee has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Medigene AG since July 16, 2013. He is Member of the Compensation and Nomination Committee and the Audit Committee at the Company. Dr. Lee is Chief Scientific Officer of the Sinphar Group, Taipei, Taiwan.

Keith Manchester

Ronald Scott

Ernst-Ludwig Winnacker

Prof. Dr. Ernst-Ludwig Winnacker has been Member of the Supervisory Board of MediGene AG since 2016. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company from November 26, 1996 until August 20, 2013. He studied chemistry at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich) where he obtained his Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1968. After postdoctoral work at the University of California in Berkeley and the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm from 1968 to 1972, he became assistant and DFG visiting professor at the Institute for Genetics at the University of Cologne. In 1977 he was appointed Associate Professor at the Institute of Biochemistry at the Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich where he became full professor in 1980. From 1984 to 1997, he was Director of the Laboratory of Molecular Biology, the University of Munich Gene Center. From 1984 to 1987, he was a member of the survey committee Chances and Risks of gene technology. From 1987 to 1993 he served as Vice President of the German Research Foundation (DFG) and from 1998 to 2006 he was President. From 2003 to 2004 he also chaired the European Heads of Research Councils (EUROHORCs) and from 2000 to 2004 was Member of the European Life Science Group established by Commissioner for Research, Philippe Busquin. He served as Secretary General of the European Research Council (ERC) from 2007 to 2009. From 2009 to 2015, he served as Secretary General of the International Human Frontier Science Program Organisation (HFSPO). Moreover, he is the Vice President of the Alexander von Humboldt foundation, and holds seats in several other foundations and boards.

Gerd Zettlmeissl

Julia Hofmann

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading