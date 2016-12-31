Name Description

Jeffrey McCaig Mr. Jeffrey J. Mccaig is Independent Chairman of the Board of MEG Energy Corp. He is the Chairman of the board of directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Trimac Group of Companies. Mr. McCaig has been a director of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan since January 2001 and a director of Bantrel Company since 2000, becoming its Chairman in December 2007. Mr. McCaig is also a director and co-owner of the Calgary Flames Hockey Club. Mr. McCaig holds a degree in economics from Harvard University, a law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School, and a Master of Science in Management degree from Stanford University.

William McCaffrey Mr. William J. McCaffrey is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of MEG Energy Corp. In just 10 years MEG grew to become one of the largest private oil and gas companies in Canada, focused on sustainable development and production of oil sands projects. Under his leadership, in 2006 MEG received the E&P sector's "Deal of the Year" for the company's innovative institutional debt transaction and in 2010, Oilsands Review Magazine awarded MEG the Producer of the Year award, and MEG's public offering was awarded IPO of the year. In 2011, Mr. McCaffrey was recognized by the Canadian Venture Capital Association as its annual 'Entrepreneur of the Year' and in 2014 was recognized as 'CEO of the Year' by Alberta Oil Magazine and 'Entrepreneur of the Year' by global management consultants Ernst and Young. Mr. McCaffrey brings 35 years of direct oil sands experience to MEG. Prior to founding the Corporation, Mr. McCaffrey spent 17 years at Amoco Canada in various managerial positions, including Manager of Business Development and Growth for Amoco Canada's oil sands developments. During his time in this position, he was responsible for the growth plans of Amoco Canada's oil sands leases. At Amoco Canada, Mr. McCaffrey also led the team responsible for the initiation and development of the Primrose thermal oil sands project, a 25,000 bbls/d project that was one of the first commercial in situ bitumen production sites utilizing horizontal wells and thermal technologies. Mr. McCaffrey participated in the Western Executive Development Program at the University of Western Ontario in 1995; he received a Civil Engineering degree from the University of Alberta in 1981, a Bachelor of Science degree (Biology/Chemistry) from the University of Alberta in 1978 and received the designation of Professional Engineer in 1983.

Eric Toews Mr. Eric L. Toews CPA, is a Chief Financial Officer of MEG Energy Corp., with effect from August 6, 2013. Prior to joining MEG, he spent eight years as Managing Director in the Global Energy group of BMO Capital Markets based in Calgary, where his role included providing strategic financial and capital raising advice to Canadian oil and gas companies. His previous experience includes leadership roles with major Canadian and U.S. investment banks based in Calgary, Toronto and New York, with a focus on the Canadian oil and gas sector. Prior to entering Investment Banking, Eric worked with two global public practice accounting firms. Eric holds a Bachelor of Administration degree from the University of Regina and is a member of the Canadian and Alberta Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Don Moe Mr. Don G. Moe is Senior Vice President - Supply and Marketing of MEG Energy Corp. Prior to joining MEG, Don worked as an energy industry consultant. He has held various industry leadership roles including Chief Executive Officer of ALTEX Energy, Vice President, BP Canada Energy Company, Chairman of the Board of BP Canada Energy Marketing Corp and Manager, North American NGLs for BP America. He has over 40 years of industry experience in all areas of oil and gas drilling, production, transportation and marketing. Don received a Bachelor of Science (Mechanical Engineering) from the University of Calgary and is a registered Professional Engineer in Alberta.

Grant Boyd Mr. Grant W. Boyd is Senior Vice President - Resource Management Growth Properties of MEG Energy Corp. Before joining MEG, Grant was Executive Vice President, Investments and Chief Counsel of the Emergo Group of Companies, a global private equity firm. He was also a member of Emergo’s Global Portfolio Investment Committee, co-leader of the Group’s Transactions Team, and sat on the Boards of Directors of the parent corporation, its key subsidiaries and various entities in which Emergo holds investments. Prior to Emergo, he held roles in asset management and investment banking and worked in private practice as a corporate and securities lawyer with a focus on energy services and technology. He holds a BA from the University of Alberta, an LLB from Dalhousie University and an MBA from Pennsylvania State University. In 2011, Grant earned the Certified Director designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and was appointed Queen’s Counsel by the Province of Alberta.

Richard Sendall Mr. Richard F. Sendall is Senior Vice President - Strategy and Government Relations of the Company. He has been Senior Vice President, Strategy and Government Relations of the Corporation since November 2011, prior to which he served as Vice President, Business & Strategic Planning of the Corporation from April 2010 until November 2011 and Vice President, Regulatory & Public Affairs of the Corporation from June 2007 until April 2010.

Chi-Tak Yee Mr. Chi-Tak Yee is Senior Vice President - Reservoir and Geosciences of the Company. Prior to this position, he held the role of Vice President, Reservoir and Production. He has 25 years of oil and gas experience, primarily in thermal recovery with Petro-Canada and Esso. Chi-Tak provided reservoir and production engineering leadership to the first successful field demonstration of the SAGD process in the Athabasca region using surface drilled horizontal well pairs. Chi-Tak holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees, both from the University of Calgary. In 1988, he received the designation of Professional Engineer.

John Nearing Mr. John W. Nearing is a Vice President - Finance, Controller of MEG Energy Corp. Previously, he held the role of MEG’s Controller since December 2010. Prior to joining MEG, John has held various senior financial roles in the industry, including Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Builders Energy Services Trust, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Calpine Canada and the Calpine Power Income Fund and Controller for Numac Energy. John holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary and received the designation of Chartered Accountant in 1988.

John Rogers Mr. John M. Rogers is Vice President - Investor Relations & External Communications of the Company. He brings over 25 years of oil sands industry experience with Suncor Energy. He is a Chartered Accountant and has held various senior financial roles with Suncor’s oil sands and natural gas divisions. John headed up the investor relations department at Suncor from 1993 until his retirement from the company in September 2010. He holds a Bachelor of Administration from the University of Regina and received the designation of Chartered Accountant in 1979.

Chris Sloof Mr. Chris Sloof is Vice President - Projects of MEG Energy Corp. Prior to which he served as Project Director from February 2009. He has 25 years of experience with engineering, design and construction of oil, gas and power generation facilities. Prior to joining MEG, Chris held various management roles including Project Manager and Manager of Business Development at Sherritt International Corp. and Project Manager and Manager of Business Development at SNC-Lavalin / Titan Projects. Chris received a Bachelor of Science (Chemical Engineering) from the University of Calgary and the designation of Professional Engineer in 1988.

Don Sutherland Mr. Don Sutherland is Vice President - Regulatory & Community Relations of MEG Energy Corp. Prior to joining MEG, Don held various management roles at Husky Energy Inc. including Manager, Oil Sands Environment, Regulatory and Stakeholder Relations and East Coast Manager of QHSE, Public and Government Affairs. He has over 33 years of experience in the oil and gas industry in the areas of human resources, public affairs, community relations, emergency response planning, health and safety, environmental management and regulatory affairs. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alberta.

Boyd Anderson Mr. Boyd Anderson is a Independent Director of MEG Energy Corp. Mr. Anderson is the former Vice President, Natural Gas Liquids for BP North America Inc. Mr. Anderson was Lead Director of the Corporation from June 2010 to June 2016. He is also a former director of Amoco Canada. Mr. Anderson received a Bachelor of Engineering - Chemical from McGill University in 1968, a Certificate of Post- Graduate Study in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cambridge in 1969, a Master of Business Administration from McMaster University in 1974 and received the designation of Professional Engineer in 1974.

Harvey Doerr Mr. Harvey Doerr is Independent Director of MEG Energy Corp. Mr. Doerr is the former Executive Vice President, Downstream and Planning, Murphy Oil Corporation and has been involved in the oil and gas industry since 1981. He held various roles with Murphy Oil Corporation between 1989 and 2009, including Executive Vice President, Downstream and Planning from January of 2007 until August of 2009 and President, Murphy Oil Company Ltd. (Canada) from August 1997 until December 2006. He currently serves as Chairman of Velvet Energy Ltd., a private Canadian oil and gas company, and serves as a director of Newalta Corporation and Seven Generations Energy Ltd. Mr. Doerr received a Bachelor of Science (Mechanical Engineering) from the University of Alberta in 1981, completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2004 and received the designation of Professional Engineer in 1985. In 2011, Mr. Doerr obtained a certified designation (ICD.D) from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Robert Hodgins Mr. Robert B. Hodgins is Independent Director of MEG Energy Corp. Mr. Hodgins is the former Chief Financial Officer, Pengrowth Energy Trust. Mr. Hodgins has over 25 years of experience in senior financial roles with several Canadian corporations. He was Chief Financial Officer of Pengrowth Energy Trust (now Pengrowth Energy Corporation) from 2002 until 2004, Vice President and Treasurer of Canadian Pacific Limited from 1998 until 2002 and Chief Financial Officer of TransCanada Pipelines Limited from 1993 until 1998. Mr. Hodgins is also currently a director of AltaGas Ltd., Enerplus Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business from the Richard Ivey School of Business, is a Chartered Professional Accountant, CA and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Timothy Hodgson Mr. Timothy Edward Hodgson is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Hodgson is Managing Partner of Alignvest Management Corporation. He was also Chairman of the Board of Alignvest Acquisition Corp. from 2015 to February 2017. Prior to joining Alignvest, Mr. Hodgson was Special Advisor to the Governor of the Bank of Canada from 2010 to 2012, where he led the Bank's market infrastructure initiatives. While serving at the Bank, Mr. Hodgson sat on the Bank's Monetary Policy Review Committee and Financial Stability Committee. Additionally, he represented the Bank on the Heads of gencies Committee, and on the Heads of Dealers Committee with the heads of the major Canadian investment banks. From 1990 to 2010, Mr. Hodgson held various positions in New York, London, Silicon Valley and Toronto with Goldman Sachs. His expertise spanned several industry verticals, capital markets products, merger advisory services and merchant banking. In 2005, Mr. Hodgson was tasked with rebuilding Goldman Sachs Canada after the firm had curtailed its Canadian investment banking, fixed income, and equity research operations in 2003. From 2005 to 2010, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs Canada with overall responsibilities for the firm's operations, client relationships and regulatory matters in the region. Mr. Hodgson has advised Canadian governments, corporations and high net worth individuals. He has also sat on the boards of CW Media, Goldman Sachs' largest merchant banking investment in Canada. In addition to his positions with Alignvest, Mr. Hodgson currently sits on the boards of The Public Sector Pension Investment Board where he chairs the Investment Committee, KGS-Alpha Capital Markets, The Global Risk Institute, The Ivey School of Business and Next Canada. Mr. Hodgson also served on the board of Bridgepoint Health for eight years until July 2014. Mr. Hodgson holds a Masters of Business Administration from The Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University.

William Klesse Mr. William Robert Klesse is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Klesse is the former Chief Executive Officer and former Chairman of the Board of Valero Energy Corporation, an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels, other petrochemical products and power. He joined the Valero board as Vice Chairman in 2005 and served as Chairman of the Board from 2007 to December 2014. From 2006 to May 2014, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Valero and served as President from 2008 to 2013. From 2003 to 2005, Mr. Klesse was Valero's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President of Refining and Commercial Operations following Valero's 2001 acquisition of Ultramar Diamond Shamrock Corporation, where he had been Executive Vice President of the company's refining operations. Mr. Klesse began his 45-plus year career in the energy industry at Diamond Shamrock Corporation, which merged with Ultramar Corporation in 1996. He is a trustee of the Texas Biomedical Research Institute and United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County and serves on the Advisory Board of the San Antonio Food Bank. Mr. Klesse holds a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Dayton and a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from West Texas A&M University.

David Krieger Mr. David B. Krieger is a Independent Director of MEG Energy Corp. Mr. Krieger is currently Managing Director, Warburg Pincus LLC. Mr. Krieger has been with WP LLC since 2000 and works primarily with the firm's investments in the energy sector. He was appointed Managing Director of WP LLC in 2006. Mr. Krieger was a director of EMGS, Inc. from July of 2004 until January of 2010, and has been a director of Kosmos Energy Ltd. since 2004. Mr. Krieger received a Bachelor of Science (Economics) from the University of Pennsylvania in 1994, a Master of Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1995 and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School in 2000.

James McFarland Dr. James D. McFarland, Ph.D., is Independent Director of MEG Energy Corp. Mr. McFarland is President and C.E.O. of Valeura Energy Inc. He has over 44 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. In April of 2010, he was appointed President, C.E.O. and director of Valeura Energy Inc., which he cofounded. Prior thereto, Mr. McFarland served as President and C.E.O., director and co-founder of Verenex Energy Inc. from 2004 until 2009. From 1999 until 2004, he served as Managing Director of Southern Pacific Petroleum N.L. in Australia. From 1995 until 1998, Mr. McFarland served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Husky Oil Limited. From 1972 until 1995, he held various leadership positions in a 23 year career with Imperial Oil Limited and other Exxon affiliates in Canada, the U.S. and Western Europe. Mr. McFarland has been a director of various public and private entities and is currently a director of Pengrowth Energy Corporation and Valeura Energy Inc. and serves on the Program Committee of the World Petroleum Council. Mr. McFarland received a Bachelor of Science (Honours) (Chemical Engineering) from Queen's University at Kingston in 1970, a Master of Science (Petroleum Engineering) from the University of Alberta in 1974, completed the Executive Development Program at Cornell University in 1981 and the Governor General's Canadian Study Conference in 1987, received the designation of Professional Engineer in 1974 and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.