Francisco Javier Robinson Bours Castelo Eng. Francisco Javier Robinson Bours Castelo serves as Chairman of the Board of Megacable Holdings, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been on the Company's Board since 2005. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV and Promotora Empresarial del Noroeste SA de CV. In addition, he serves as Member of the Board of Directors of San Luis Corporacion SAB de CV and Taxis Aereos del Noroeste SA de CV, among others. He holds a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Enrique Yamuni Robles Mr. Enrique Yamuni Robles serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Megacable Holdings, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1982 as Chief Executive Officer and has been on the Company's Board since 2005. In addition, he acted as Chairman of the Board of CANITEC and PCTV until April 2007. He holds a Bachelors degree in Communication Sciences from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Luis Antonio Zetter Zermeno Mr. Luis Antonio Zetter Zermeno serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Megacable Holdings, S.A.B. de C.V. since May 24, 2010. Previously, he acted as Director of Human Resources and Information Technology of Schneider Electric. In the past, he worked at Tata Consulting Services and Hewlett Packard in Mexico. He holds a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Guadalajara and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. He also attended to the Executive Program of Advanced Management (D1) at Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Raymundo Fernandez Pendones Mr. Raymundo Fernandez Pendones serves as Chief Operating Officer of Megacable Holdings, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the company since 2010 until 2014. Previously, he acted as Chief Operating Officer of the Company until 2008. He joined the Company in 1996. Prior to this, he acted as Regional Director of Movitel del Noreste SA de CV. In addition, he served as Director of PCTV and Treasurer of CANITEC. He holds a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Cristobal Colon and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Gonzaga University.

Saul Alonso Gil Pena Mr. Saul Alonso Gil Pena serves as Director of Investor Relations of Megacable Holdings, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 1, 2011. He has more than 14 years of experience in the areas of finance and accounting. He has worked for KPMG, Kodak and Sanmina-SCI. He is Public Accountant graduated from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Occidente (ITESO) and has attended to the D1 post graduate program at Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Jose Angel Montiel Canedo Mr. Jose Angel Montiel Canedo serves as Director of Client Services of Megacable Holdings, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1995 as General Manager of Guadalajara. Before joining the Company, he was hired by IBM Mexico, after receiving a scholarship from this company, and he continued to serve as Export Manager in more than 50 countries. He was Representative Member for Latin America at the Customer Needs Division in the United States. Moreover, he was Board Member of Coparmex Jalisco. He obtained a degree in Economics from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara.

Arturo Bours Griffith Mr. Arturo Bours Griffith serves as Director of Megacable Holdings, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2006. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Qualyplast SA de CV and Productos Agropecuarios la Choya SA de CV. In addition, he serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV, Autos y Accesorios SA de CV, Fertilizantes Tepeyac SA de CV and Vimison SA de CV. He graduated from the University of Arizona.

Juan Bours Martinez Mr. Juan Bours Martinez serves as Director of Megacable Holdings, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2006. He also serves as Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Llantas y Accesorios SA de CV. In addition, he serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Agricola Santa Veneranda SA de CV, Control Administrativo del Noroeste SA de CV, Fincas Urbanas de Cajeme SA de CV, Edificio Campestre SA de CV and Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Sergio Jesus Mazon Rubio Mr. Sergio Jesus Mazon Rubio serves as Director of Megacable Holdings, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2005. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Mazon Corporativo SA de CV, Dynatech SA de CV and Ocean Garden Products Inc. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, as well as a Masters degree in Finance from the University of Arizona.

Jose Gerardo Robinson Bours Castelo Mr. Jose Gerardo Robinson Bours Castelo serves as Director of Megacable Holdings, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2007. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Fertilizantes Tepeyac SA de CV and Productora de Fertilizantes del Norte SA de CV. In addition, he also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Maquinaria Agricola SA de CV, Camiones y Tractocamiones de Sonora SA de CV and Insecticidas del Pacifico SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Computer Systems Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Jesus Enrique Robinson Bours Munoz Mr. Jesus Enrique Robinson Bours Munoz serves as Director of Megacable Holdings, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2006. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of companies associated with Megacable for 13 years, having occupied the post of Director of Production and Division Manager. He also acts as Member of the Board of Directors of San Luis Corporacion SA de CV. He holds a degree in Engineering from the University of Arizona.

Manuel Urquijo Beltran Mr. Manuel Urquijo Beltran serves as Director of Megacable Holdings, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2005. He also serves as Consultant and Real Estate Investor. He maintains participation in Rancho Agua Fria SA de CV and Organizacion Empresarial de Alimentos SA de CV. He holds a degree in Accounting from Universidad Autonoma de Sinaloa.

Mario Martin Laborin Gomez Mr. Mario Martin Laborin Gomez serves as Independent Director of Megacable Holdings, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2007. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Nacional Financiera SNC and Banco de Comercio Exterior IBD. He is Board Member of various companies and serves as an independent consultant. Moreover, he has been Member of the Board of Directors of Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM). He holds a degree in Public Accounting and a Masters of Business Administration degree, both from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Nicolas Olea Osuna Mr. Nicolas Olea Osuna serves as Independent Director of Megacable Holdings, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2007. He is Independent Legal Adviser. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad de Sonora in Hermosillo.