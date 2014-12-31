Name Description

Eric Le Gentil Mr. Eric Le Gentil serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Mercialys SA as of July 13, 2013. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Le Gentil serves as Member of the General Management Committee of Generali France. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Generali in 2002 and as Chief Executive Officer of Generali France Assurances, Vice Chairman of Europe Assistance Holding and Board Member of Generali France Assurances, among others. Previously, he was Independent Director - Representative of Generali Vie at the Company from April 26, 2007 to February 13, 2013. In 1999, he joined Generali Group in France where he held various top management positions, particularly in the areas of asset management and real estate. Mr. Le Gentil began his professional career in 1985 in the General Finance Inspection. Between 1986 and 1992, he held different positions at the Ministry of Finance. From 1992 to 1999, he worked in Athena Assurance Group and in AGF Assurance. He is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Polytechnique, as well as Institut des Actuaires.

Vincent Rebillard Mr. Vincent Rebillard serves as Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Management Committee of Mercialys SA. Previously, he served as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company from January 14, 2013. He was also in charge of Casino Group Real Estate activities. Mr. Rebillard has spent most of his career in the food retail sector, first within Carrefour and then within Casino, in legal and real estate positions.

Bruno Dugas Mr. Bruno Dugas is Director of Operating Asset Management and Member of the Executive Management Committee of Mercialys SA. He has Bachelors degree in Law and started his career as Marketing Director for Groupe Casino’s grocery store network, in charge of developing the business in the northeast of France. He was then promoted to Regional Director of Northeast Shopping Centers, and later to Regional Director for the Southeast Shopping Centers.

Yves Desjacques Mr. Yves Desjacques has served as Director - Permanent Representative of Societe La Forezienne de Participations at Mercialys SA since June 8, 2012. He graduated from Universite Paris II Pantheon-Assas with a Masters degree in Public Law in 1990, he also holds a Postgraduate degree in Employment and Labor Relations in , gained in 1991, and a Postgraduate degree in Human Resources, gained in 1992. He then started working at Commercial Union Assurances as Human Resources Projects Manager. He subsequently joined Generali Assurances in 1994, where he was Head of Human Resources of La France Assurances until 1997, Director of Generali Human Resources until 2001 and Director of Human Resources of the company’s common structures from 1998 until 2001. In October 2001, he was appointed Deputy Director of Human Resources and Member of the Management Committee of Vedior France. In 2007, he joined Groupe Casino as Director of Human Resources and Member of the Executive Committee. He holds a number of other positions, including Chairman of Compagnie Aerienne de Transport Executif – Catex and Distribution Franprix.

Jacques Dumas Mr. Jacques Dumas has been a Director of Mercialys SA since August 22, 2005. He holds a Masters degree in Law from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Lyon. He began his career as a Lawyer, and then in 1978 became Director of Administration at the Compagnie Francaise de l’Afrique Occidentale (CFAO). In 1987, he was appointed Deputy Company Secretary for Groupe Rallye, then Director of Legal Affairs at Groupe Euris in 1994. He currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Euris and Advisor to the Chairman of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon.

Antoine Giscard d'Estaing Mr. Antoine Giscard d'Estaing has served as Director - Permanent Representative of Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA at Mercialys SA since April 6, 2009. He began his career as a Finance Inspector in the French civil service. He then joined Lyonnaise des Eaux, where he held a number of positions within the Finance Department. In 2000 he joined Schneider Electric Director of Finance, Management Control and Legal. In 2005 he joined Danone Group as Director of Finance, Strategy and Information Systems, and in 2007 he became General Secretary. He is Finance Director and Member of the Executive Committee of the Casino Group. He is a graduate of HEC and Ecole Nationale d’Administration.

Ingrid Nippi-Choulet Ms. Ingrid Nippi-Choulet is Board Member of Mercialys SA. With a PhD in economics from Paris XII University and a graduate of Paris-Dauphine University (HDR in management science) and the Institut d’Etudes Politiques in Paris (HDR in Urban Planning and Development), Ms. Nappi-Choulet has been a Professor at ESSEC since 1994. She is also in charge of the economics and real estate course at the ENPC (Ecole nationale des ponts et chaussees).

Michel Savart Mr. Michel Savart has served as a Director of Mercialys SA since My 6, 2010. He was Acting Chairman of the Board of the Company from September 17, 2012 to February 13, 2013. He started his career with Havas in 1986, and then he moved to Banque Louis Dreyfus in 1987 where he led various projects. Between 1988 and 1994, he managed projects for Banque Arjil (Lagardere Group) and advised the bank's Management Board. From 1995 to 1999, he served as Managing Director of Mergers & Acquisitions for Dresdner Kleinwort Benson (DKB). In October 1999, Mr. Savart joined Euris-Rallye as Head of Private Equity Investments and Advisor to the Chairman. He is also the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fonciere Euris. Moreover, he is Board Member of Groupe Go Sport and permanent representative of Parande on the Board of Matussiere et Forest SA, among others. Mr. Savart obtained a degree from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Paris and from Ecole Polytechnique.

Bruno Servant Mr. Bruno Servant is Director - Representing Generali Vie of Mercialys SA. A graduate of ESSEC and the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris, Public Service section, and the Institut des Actuaires, Mr. Servant began his career at Credit Lyonnais in August 1985. In January 1986, he became portfolio manager at Citibank, and in May 1988 he joined Banque Shearson Lehman Hutton. He joined Deutsche Bank in May 1990 as head of institutional fund management and Chairman of the Management Board at Deutsche Asset Management SA. In September 2003, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer of UBS Global Asset Management France SA. He then joined the Generali Group in September 2007 as Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary of Generali Investments France. Since March 2012, he has been Investment Director at Generali Vie.

Bernard Bouloc Prof. Bernard Bouloc has been an Independent Director of Mercialys SA since September 26, 2005. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy in Law and was a lecturer at the Universite de Pantheon-Sorbonne Paris I from 1981 to 2004. He is the author of several law manuals and is also editor and columnist for several journals, such as La Revue des Societes, RTDC and La Revue de Sciences Criminelles.

Elisabeth Cunin-Dieterle Ms. Elisabeth Cunin-Dieterle has been an Independent Director at Mercialys SA since June 6, 2012. She is Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Comptoir des Cotonniers and Princesse Tam Tam, owned by Japanese group Fast Retailing that also owns the Uniqlo brand. Ms. Cunin-Dieterle began her career at consulting firm McKinsey. She then moved into the retail sector, firstly with Dia and then with Etam. In 2001, she joined the Andre Group as Chief Executive Officer. In 2005, she moved to Etam to head up Etam Lingerie, before joining the Fast Retailing Group in 2011. Ms. Cunin-Dieterle is a graduate of Polytechnique, ENSAE and Sciences Po Paris.