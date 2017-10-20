Edition:
Metrogas SA (MET.BA)

MET.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

33.05ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.45 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
$32.60
Open
$32.70
Day's High
$33.75
Day's Low
$32.55
Volume
171,267
Avg. Vol
109,030
52-wk High
$33.90
52-wk Low
$8.82

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Marcelo Adrian Nunez

2017 Chairman of the Board

Eduardo Baldi

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Patricio Da Re

Vice Chairman of the Board

Fernando Nardini

2017 Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Fernando Porta

2017 Chief Operating Officer

Jorge Edgardo Gutierrez

2013 Chief Human Resource Officer

Patricia Carcagno

2013 Technical Director

Diego Carlo Gamba

2014 Director of System Information

Damian Diaz

2017 Director of Legal and Regulatory Affairs

Eduardo Adolfo Lifschitz

2017 Director of Sales

Juan Pablo Mirazon

1999 Director of Internal Audit

Valeria Soifer

2017 Director of Strategy and New Business

Raul Angel Rodriguez

2014 Director

Gustavo Ernesto di Luzio

2014 Director

Gabriel Eduardo Leiva

2014 Director

Mariano Lucio Ruiz

Director

Daniel Alfonso Suarez

2013 Director

Carlos Weis

Director

Hector Caram

51 2015 Independent Director

Dante Kogan

2017 Independent Director

Fernando Oscar Ambroa

2017 Independent Director

Oscar Alberto Orona

Trustee

Rogelio Driollet Laspiur

Trustee

Pablo Boselli

Finance Manager
Biographies

Name Description

Marcelo Adrian Nunez

Eduardo Baldi

Patricio Da Re

Fernando Nardini

Mr. Fernando Nardini serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Metrogas S.A. since April 27, 2017. Prior to joining the Company, he worked at Arthur Andersen, Dow Chemical and YPF. He has also worked at Maxus Energy Corp in Dallas, where he was responsible for administration and finance. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires and has attended development courses at Universidad Austral, as well as the World Trade Center in New York and the CWC School for Energy in London.

Fernando Porta

Jorge Edgardo Gutierrez

Patricia Carcagno

Ms. Patricia Carcagno serves as Technical Director of Metrogas S.A. since June 24, 2013. From December 2005 to June 24, 2013 she acted as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Before that, she acted as Operations Planning Manager of the Company. In December 1992, before joining MetroGAS, she worked at the New Businesses Directorate from Astra, holding several Commercial Positions. She holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional de Buenos Aires.

Diego Carlo Gamba

Damian Diaz

Eduardo Adolfo Lifschitz

Juan Pablo Mirazon

Mr. Juan Pablo Mirazon serves as Director of Internal Audit of Metrogas S.A. He has held this post since 1999. He worked at Arthur Andersen for over ten years in the Auditing Division and in the Management Advice Division. He is Accountant and holds a degree in Business Administration.

Valeria Soifer

Ms. Valeria Soifer serves as Director of Strategy and New Business of Metrogas S.A. since April 27, 2017. She acted as Corporate Controller of the Company from 2003 till 2009. Previously, she worked in the Strategic Planning and Control Department of Repsol-YPF. She holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Babson College and a degree from Intituto Tecnologico de Buenos Aires.

Raul Angel Rodriguez

Mr. Raul Angel Rodriguez serves as Director of Metrogas S.A. He was appointed to this post on April 29, 2014.

Gustavo Ernesto di Luzio

Mr. Gustavo Ernesto di Luzio serves as Director of Metrogas S.A. He was appointed to this post on April 29, 2014.

Gabriel Eduardo Leiva

Mr. Gabriel Eduardo Leiva serves as Director of Metrogas S.A. He was appointed to this post on April 29, 2014.

Mariano Lucio Ruiz

Daniel Alfonso Suarez

Mr. Daniel Alfonso Suarez serves as Director of Metrogas S.A. He was appointed to this post on May 3, 2013.

Carlos Weis

Hector Caram

Dante Kogan

Fernando Oscar Ambroa

Oscar Alberto Orona

Rogelio Driollet Laspiur

Pablo Boselli

