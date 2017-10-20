Name Description

Fernando Nardini Mr. Fernando Nardini serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Metrogas S.A. since April 27, 2017. Prior to joining the Company, he worked at Arthur Andersen, Dow Chemical and YPF. He has also worked at Maxus Energy Corp in Dallas, where he was responsible for administration and finance. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires and has attended development courses at Universidad Austral, as well as the World Trade Center in New York and the CWC School for Energy in London.

Patricia Carcagno Ms. Patricia Carcagno serves as Technical Director of Metrogas S.A. since June 24, 2013. From December 2005 to June 24, 2013 she acted as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Before that, she acted as Operations Planning Manager of the Company. In December 1992, before joining MetroGAS, she worked at the New Businesses Directorate from Astra, holding several Commercial Positions. She holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional de Buenos Aires.

Juan Pablo Mirazon Mr. Juan Pablo Mirazon serves as Director of Internal Audit of Metrogas S.A. He has held this post since 1999. He worked at Arthur Andersen for over ten years in the Auditing Division and in the Management Advice Division. He is Accountant and holds a degree in Business Administration.

Valeria Soifer Ms. Valeria Soifer serves as Director of Strategy and New Business of Metrogas S.A. since April 27, 2017. She acted as Corporate Controller of the Company from 2003 till 2009. Previously, she worked in the Strategic Planning and Control Department of Repsol-YPF. She holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Babson College and a degree from Intituto Tecnologico de Buenos Aires.

Raul Angel Rodriguez Mr. Raul Angel Rodriguez serves as Director of Metrogas S.A. He was appointed to this post on April 29, 2014.

Gustavo Ernesto di Luzio Mr. Gustavo Ernesto di Luzio serves as Director of Metrogas S.A. He was appointed to this post on April 29, 2014.

Gabriel Eduardo Leiva Mr. Gabriel Eduardo Leiva serves as Director of Metrogas S.A. He was appointed to this post on April 29, 2014.