Name Description

Juan del Valle Perochena Eng. Juan Pablo del Valle Perochena serves as Chairman of the Board of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 14, 2011. He has been on the Company's Board since 2002. He has also worked at Telefonos de Mexico and Grupo Empresarila Kaluz and he is experienced in merger and acquisitions and in the real state estate sector. Moreover, he acts as Board Member of Mexalit SA de CV, Banco Ve Por Mas SA de CV and Pochteca Materias Primas SA de CV. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Anahuac and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Harvard University.

Antonio del Valle Ruiz Mr. Antonio del Valle Ruiz serves as Honorary Lifetime Chairman of the Board of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 14, 2011. He has been on the Company's Board since 2000. He has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo IMSA SA de CV and Ternium Mexico SA de CV. Moreover, he is Board Member of Kaluz SA de CV, Mexalit SA de CV, Telefonos de Mexico SAB de CV, Grupo Financiero Ve por Mas SA de CV and Pochteca Materias Primas SA de CV. He holds a Masters degree in Executive Education from Universidad Panamericana, a degree in Accounting from Escuela Bancaria y Comercial and has attended to Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE)

Antonio Carrillo Rule Eng. Antonio Carrillo Rule serves as Chief Executive Officer of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. since May, 2012. He began his career in Infra Group, in the area of operations, later joined Trinity Industries of Mexico as Vice President of Operations and in 2011 he was appointed as Chairman of the same company. Since 2012 is the Director General of Mexichem, SAB de C.V. and also served as Board of Directors of Trinity Industries, He holds a degree in Electrical Mechanical Engineer from Anahuac University and a Master's degree in Business Administration with a major in Finance from Wharton School of the Universidad de Pennsylvania.

Rodrigo Guzman Perera Mr. Rodrigo Guzman Perera serves as Chief Financial Officer of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. since June 10, 2013. He has financial experience in the industrial, energy and services sectors. He was appointed Director of Finance and Administration of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP). Previously, he was General Auditor and Director of Tax Planning of Grupo Union FENOSA Mexico, Director of Administration and Finance of Ibertec de Mexico SA de CV and Director of Administration and Finance of Ibersis Mexico. He also served as Director of Administration and Finance of Inversora del Noroeste SA de CV and Fuerza y Energia de Hermosillo SA de CV in 1998 and 1999. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico and currently he is attending to a Master degree in Global Management through a joint program between Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and Thunderbird School of Global Management in Phoenix.

Paresh Chari Mr. Paresh Chari serves as President of Fluent Business Group at Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He also acted as President of Mexichem USA and Fluent Systems Datacom and Infrastructure. He also serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Dura-Line Corporation. He has over 16 years experience with the Company. He has held executive positions in Fortune 500 companies including Emerson Electric, Ameritech (AT&T) and Kellogg Brown & Root. At Ameritech, he held several senior level positions including Vice President of Sales and Marketing. His prior experience includes launching and directing several mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and Greenfield operations in the United States and in various other countries. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan and both Masters and Bachelors degrees in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Andres Mugica Jimenez de la Cuesta Mr. Andres Mugica Jimenez de la Cuesta serves as President of Fluor Business Group of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. since August 1, 2014. He was recently appointed as Director of the fluorine chain. He has over 25 years experience in the automotive, cement and renewable energy industries, among others. Prior to joining Mexichem, he has served in various companies, including Grupo Apasco and Enerland Group in Mexico and Tata-Hispano in Spain and Morocco. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad Anáhuac and a Masters in Business Administration from the Universidad Beroamericana.

Carlos Manrique Rocha Mr. Carlos Manrique Rocha serves as President of Vinyl Business Group at Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He has been working at the Company for a period of 31 years. He graduated in Chemical Engineering and holds a post graduate degree in Business Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE) and a post graduate degree in Statistic Control of Processes from Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Alejandra Rodriguez Saenz Ms. Alejandra Rodriguez Saenz serves as Corporate Vice-President of Human Capital of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. since May 5, 2014. Before joining Mexichem she served as Director of Human Resources for Latin America at Clorox Company, and has more than 20 years of experience in Human Resources in multinational companies such as Gillette, Procter & Gamble and Philips. She holds a degree in Organizational Psychology from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Jorge Luis Guzman Mejia Mr. Jorge Luis Guzman Mejia serves as Corporate Vice-President - Internal Audit of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 2, 2008. Before joining Mexichem in 2008, he worked in AVON, Becton Dickinson, Dupont and Dow Chemical. He has over 20 years experience in the areas of finance, treasury, credit, audit, risk and internal control (Sarbanes Oxley). He holds a a Bachelors degree in Business Administration and Masters of Business Administration degree, both from the Universidad Iberoamericana.

Pedro Martinez Puig Mr. Pedro Martinez Puig serves as Corporate Vice-President of Information Technology of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 2015. With 20 years of experience in the field of Information Technology, he joined Mexichem in October 2015 as Corporate Vice-President of IT. Before joining the Mexichem team. He worked at Henkel Group as CIO for Latin America and later as an IT Manager at the company’s corporate.

Francisco Hernandez Castillo Mr. Francisco Hernandez Castillo serves as General Counsel of Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. since September 1, 2016. He has more than 20 years of experience in international companies in multiple geographies. He previously served as VP & Emerging Markets General Counsel for Tyco International where he was responsible for the legal, public, regulatory and regulatory compliance issues of both corporate and all Tyco International divisions in Africa, India, the Middle East and Latin America. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Catolica Andres Bello and Masters degree in Law from New York University.

Juan Pablo del Rio Benitez Mr. Juan Pablo del Rio Benitez serves as Secretary of the Board of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. Moreover, he also acts as Non-Member Secretary of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He has concentrated his professional practice in the areas of corporate, commercial, financial, foreign investment, mergers and acquisitions, stock market and corporate financing. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Anahuac in 1992.

Antonio del Valle Perochena Mr. Antonio del Valle Perochena serves as Director of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002. He has also served as Board Member of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV, Grupo Pochteca SAB de CV, Kaluz SA de CV, as well as Afianzadora Sofimex and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kaluz SAB de CV, Elementia SA de CV and Grupo Financiero Ve por Mas SA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac and a Masters degree in Management from the same university.

Adolfo del Valle Ruiz Mr. Adolfo del Valle Ruiz serves as Director of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1993. He also serves as Board Member of Constructora y Perforadora Latina SA de CV and Pochteca Materias Primas SA de CV. He graduated in Accounting from Escuela Bancaria y Comercial.

Ignacio del Valle Ruiz Mr. Ignacio del Valle Ruiz serves as Director of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2000. He also acts as Board Member of Mexalit SA de CV and Fincomun Servicios Financieros SA de CV. He is Chairman of the Board of Vialcoma, SA de C.V. and director of several companies, among which, Fincomún Services Financial, S.A. de CV, Institution Group SA de CV, Grupo Bepana, SA de CV and Real Estate Pavilion Altavista, SA de CV. He graduated in Accounting from Escuela Bancaria y Comercial.

Jaime Ruiz Sacristan Mr. Jaime Ruiz Sacristan serves Director of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2000. He is Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco Ve por Mas, he has held this position since July 2003. He served as President of the Bankers Association of Mexico from March 2011 to March 2013 where he was noted for his efficient dialogue with all sectors involved with the banking business and promoted actively drive the industry. Currently, a member of the Board of Directors and Director of the subsidiary of Banco Ve por Más, S.A. and North Community Bank. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, SAB de C.V. from January 1, 2015. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac in 1972 and a Master's degree in Finance from Northwestern University in 1974.

Eugenio Santiago Clariond Reyes-Retana Mr. Eugenio Santiago Clariond Reyes-Retana serves as Independent Director of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2007. Moreover, he acts as Board Member of Verzatec, Amanco, Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV, Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV, Fiat Mexico, Honda Plaza Automotores and Toyota Innova. He has also served as Grupo Cuprum, Grupo Cleber Grupo FMC Capital y Mexichem Amanco Holding, S.A. de C.V. (empresas privadas mexicanas). He holds a Bachelors degree and a Masters of Business Administration degree, both from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Divo Milan Haddad Mr. Divo Milan Haddad serves as Independent Director of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2003. He also acts as Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committees of the Company. He also serves as Director General of CIN Group, Strategic Research, Pro-Invest, Promotora Eco Electronic Commerce Services, DAB-Invest and Dimmag. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the following companies: Inmobiliaria del Norte, CIN Group, Pro-Invest (Commercial Real Estate), Plus Thousand (Residential Real Estate), Circulo de Credito (Risk Rating), Circle Labor (Labor Data Base ) and Group Aradam. He has served as Member of the Boards of Directors of the following companies: New Dawn Mining, netcapital (School of Technology), Mexichem, SAB de C.V., Banco Ve por Mas, S.A. de CV, Grupo Financiero Ve por Mas, S.A. de C.V., Elementia, S.A. de C.V. Foundation trustee of Child Support Centre Region, Juarez Hospital of Mexico and Save the Children Mexico. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Iberoamericana and Master's degree in Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Guillermo Ortiz Martinez Dr. Guillermo Ortiz Martinez serves as Independent Director of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2010. He has also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco Mercantil del Norte SA and Ixe Grupo Financiero SAB de CV, as well as Independent Board Member of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV, Vitro SAB de CV and Weatherford International Ltd. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, as well as a Masters and Doctorate in Philosophy degree, both in Economics, from the Stanford University.

Fernando Ruiz Sahagun Mr. Fernando Ruiz Sahagun serves as Independent Director of Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2003. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., Elementia, S.A. de C.V., Fresnillo PLC, Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Santander, S.A.B. de C.V., Grupo Palacio de Hierro, S.A.B. de C.V., Grupo Pochteca, S.A.B. de C.V., Kimberly Clark de México, S.A.B. de C.V., San Luis Corporación, S.A.B. de C.V., Arcelor Mittal México, S.A. de C.V., Arcelor Mittal Las Truchas, S.A. de C.V., Corporación Scribe, S.A.P.I. de C.V., S.D. Indeval, S.A. de C.V. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.