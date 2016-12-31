Name Description

Andrew Shilston Mr. Andrew B. Shilston serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Morgan Advanced Materials Plc. He joined Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in 2002, Andrew was Finance Director from 2003 until his retirement in 2011 and prior to this he was the Finance Director at Enterprise Oil plc. Andrew was previously a non-executive Director of Cairn Energy plc, where he chaired the Audit Committee. He has been Senior Independent Director of BP p.l.c.; non-executive Director and Chairman of Audit and Risk Committee of Circle Holdings plc.

Pete Raby Mr. Pete Raby serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC., effective 1 August 2015. Pete is President of Cobham plc's Communications & Connectivity sector which provides technically differentiated communications products and technologies to commercial, government and military customers in a wide range of global B2B markets. Pete was appointed to this role in March 2014. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President of Operations for Cobham plc (August 2010 - February 2014), responsible for the £200m, 5 year 'Excellence in Delivery' transformation programme. Earlier in his career with Cobham plc, Pete was Executive Vice President of Strategy and Chief Technology Officer (January 2010 - August 2010) and Vice President of Satcom (January 2008 - December 2009). He joined Cobham plc as Group Director of Strategy in October 2005. Prior to Cobham plc, Pete was a partner at McKinsey & Company (June 2003 - September 2005), a management consultancy, having joined the company as an Associate in September 1997. During his tenure with McKinsey & Company Pete specialised in strategy and operations in the aerospace and defence and power and gas sectors. Earlier in his career, he worked for Trimble Navigation, the advanced location-based solutions company, in California, focussing on product development. Pete has a PhD in satellite navigation and an M.Eng from the Department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering at the University of Leeds.

Peter Turner Mr. Peter A. Turner serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company effective 11 April 2016. Peter, 45, has built a strong track record of driving improved business performance. From 2010 to 2015 Peter was Finance Director at Smiths Group plc, the global technology company that employs over 23,000 people in more than 50 countries. During his five years at Smiths Group, he was responsible for driving restructuring programmes across the group to enhance operating margins and with a strong focus on improving operating cash flow. Prior to Smiths, Peter was Finance Director from 2007 to 2009 at Venture Production plc, the oil and gas company before it was acquired by Centrica in 2009. From 1995 to 2006, Peter held several positions at the BOC Group, including Finance Director of the Industrial & Special Products division. Peter started his career as an auditor at Price Waterhouse. He holds a first class degree in chemistry from Oxford University.

Paul Boulton Mr. Paul Boulton serves as General Counsel, Company Secretary of Morgan Advanced Materials Plc. Paul joined Morgan Advanced Materials plc in July 2004 as General Counsel and Deputy Company Secretary before becoming Company Secretary in 2007. Prior to joining Morgan Advanced Materials, Paul spent nine years with IMI plc, his last role being Deputy Company Secretary and Senior Legal Adviser. Paul is a qualified solicitor

Jane Aikman Ms. Jane Aikman serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 31st July 2017. Jane brings to the Board significant experience of growing manufacturing and technology businesses. Since 2016, Jane has been Chief Financial Officer of KCOM Group PLC. Prior to this Jane was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Phoenix IT Group Plc from 2012 until its acquisition by Daisy Group in 2015. Jane has also been Chief Financial Officer of Infinis, Wilson Bowden plc, Pressac plc and Asia Pulp and Paper in South East Asia. Jane was a non-executive Director of Halma plc from 2007 and chaired its audit committee from 2009 to 2016. Jane holds a civil engineering degree and qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Ernst & Young. She is Chief Financial Officer of KCOM Group plc.

Helen Bunch Ms. Helen Bunch serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective 24 February 2016. At the start of her career, Helen spent 17 years working in global businesses serving a wide variety of industries from automotive to household products: 11 years with ICI and the remainder with a successor company, Lucite International Ltd. In 2006, Helen joined Wates Group, the privately-owned construction and property services company, as Group Strategy Director and became Managing Director of Wates Retail Limited in January 2011. Since 2015, Helen has been Managing Director of Wates Smartspace Limited, the enlarged business following a merger with another Wates company and the acquisition of a facilities management business. She has been Managing Director of Wates Smartspace Limited, Governor of the Westminster Academy (Westbourne Green).

Douglas Caster Mr. Douglas Caster CBE, serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a currently Chairman of Ultra Electronics, a role he assumed in April 2011, having served on the Board since 1993. Douglas has more than 35 years' experience in engineering, having begun his career as an electronics design engineer with Racal Electronics Group in 1975. He also worked at Schlumberger and subsequently Dowty, where he participated in the management buyout which formed Ultra Electronics. He started his career as an electronics design engineer with the Racal Electronics Group in 1975, before moving to Schlumberger in 1986 and then to Dowty as Engineering Director of Sonar & Communication Systems in 1988. In 1992, he became Managing Director of that business and, after participating in the management buy-out that formed Ultra Electronics, joined the Board in October 1993. In April 2000, he was promoted to the position of Managing Director of Ultra's Information & Power Systems division. In April 2004 he was appointed Chief Operating Officer and became Chief Executive in April 2005. He was appointed deputy Chairman in April 2010 and became Chairman of Ultra in April 2011. He has also been appointed as Remuneration Committee Chairman of the Company effective April 1, 2014.