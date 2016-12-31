Name Description

Michael Findlay Mr. Michael Findlay is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed nonexecutive chairman in October 2016. He has 27 years of experience in investment banking and has advised the boards of many leading UK public companies on a wide range of strategic, financing and governance matters. Other roles Michael is chairman of Fin Capital Ltd and a director of The International Exhibition Co-Operative Wine Society Ltd. He was previously the co-head of investment banking for the UK and Ireland at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and the senior independent director at UK Mail Group PLC. Michael is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment.

John Morgan Mr. John Morgan is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Morgan Sindall Group PLC. Since November 2012. He was appointed as chief executive in November 2012. He has overall responsibility for proposing and developing the strategy and day-to-day management of the operational activities of the Group. John has in-depth knowledge of construction and regeneration markets. He has significant executive leadership skills and experience. Other roles John co-founded Morgan Lovell in 1977 which then reversed into William Sindall plc in 1994 to form Morgan Sindall Group plc. He was formerly chief executive from 1994 to 2000 and executive chairman from 2000 to 2012.

Steve Crummett Mr. Steve Crummett is Finance Director, Executive Director of Morgan Sindall Group PLC. He brings wide- ranging financial and significant UK public company experience. Other roles Steve was finance director of Filtrona plc (now Essentra plc) from 2008 to 2012, having previously held senior finance roles with a number of listed companies. Steve is a chartered accountant and has been chair of the audit committee and a non-executive director of Consort Medical plc since June 2012.

Nick Fletcher Mr. Nick Fletcher is Managing Director - Infrastructure of Morgan Sindall Group PLC. He is a chartered civil engineer with over 25 years’ UK and international experience. A Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers, Nick holds overall responsibility for the Infrastructure business, which is part of the Construction & Infrastructure division and includes transport, tunnelling and utility services, in addition to divisional board responsibilities for aviation and the Group’s in-house plant hire operation.

Lisa Scenna Ms. Lisa Scenna is an Managing Director - Investments of Morgan Sindall Group PLC. She joined the Group in June 2013. In her last position before joining the Group, Lisa was managing director of Explore Investments at Laing O’Rourke. Prior to that she was the joint managing director at Stockland UK and held senior financial roles within both Stockland and Westfield in Australia. Lisa is a qualified chartered accountant.

Chris Booth Mr. Chris Booth is Managing Director - Fit Out of Morgan Sindall Group PLC. He has overall responsibility for both the Overbury and Morgan Lovell brands. Chris joined Overbury in 1994, progressing through divisional management (1998-2003) to become managing director of Overbury in 2003. He was appointed to the Fit Out divisional board as chief operating officer in 2010 and managing director in 2013.

Pat Boyle Mr. Pat Boyle is Managing Director - Construction of Morgan Sindall Group PLC. He holds overall responsibility for Construction & Infrastructure’s construction business. A member of the Chartered Institute of Building, he joined the Group in 2014 from Lend Lease, where he was most recently head of their public sector construction division. Prior to this, Pat held various wide-ranging senior level roles within Laing and Laing O’Rourke, including regional director, group HR director and managing director of Select Plant Hire.

Matthew Crompton Mr. Matthew( Matt) Crompton is an Joint Managing Director - Urban Regeneration of Morgan Sindall Group PLC. He joined the Group when we acquired the Muse Developments business from AMEC in July 2007, where he started in 1990 as a senior development surveyor. Matt is responsible for the division’s activities in the Northern region. He is also on the board of English Cities Fund (ECf), a £100m mixed-use regeneration vehicle owned by Muse Developments, Legal & General and the Homes and Communities Agency. His earlier career included development positions at both London & Metropolitan and Chestergate Seddon.

Jonathan Goring Mr. Jonathan Goring is Managing Director - Partnership Housing of the Company. He has led some of the UK's most challenging projects and Government partnerships over the past 30 years. He joined Partnership Housing in 2016, with the mandate to create the UK’s leading and smartest strategic land developer and to build upon the division’s existing reputation as a great partner to Government, local government and housing associations. Before this Jonathan was managing director for Capita Symonds and chief executive officer of Capita’s JV with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation.

Gary Lester Mr. Gary Lester is Managing Director - Property Services of the Company. He has a history of leading successful repairs and maintenance businesses providing mechanical and electrical, facilities management and energy services on a national basis. He joined the Group in August 2014 and has since led Property Services through transformational change and growth. Gary is recognised in the housing sector for his wealth of operational and market experience, gained from having worked over 30 years in the industry.

Martin Lubieniecki Mr. Martin Lubieniecki is Managing Director - Design of the Company. He joined the Group in October 2015 from Colliers International where he was the UK chief operating officer. Prior to this he had been the EMEA chief operating officer for CB Richard Ellis bringing over 15 years’ property professional services experience to the Group. Martin’s early career started at PricewaterhouseCoopers and McKinsey before taking senior roles at Sears Group and Hilton International. Martin is a qualified chartered accountant.

Andy Saul Mr. Andy Saul is Group Commercial Director of Morgan Sindall Group PLC. He joined the Group in January 2014. Andy was previously managing director of Bullock Construction Ltd from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that his career included 20 years with Kier Group plc, culminating in the role of commercial director at Kier’s construction division where he had overall responsibility for the commercial and procurement functions of the division.

Clare Sheridan Ms. Clare Sheridan is an Company Secretary of Morgan Sindall Group PLC. She has been with the Company for 19 years, and was appointed company secretary in June 2014 having previously been deputy company secretary. Prior to this, she was general manager of a theatre production company. Clare is a qualified chartered secretary.

Tracey Killen Ms. Tracey Killen has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 5 May 2017. She is the director of personnel, a main board director and member of the executive team for the John Lewis Partnership. As a main board director Tracey has collective responsibility for the performance of the business and the effective operation of its unique co-ownership model. Tracey is responsible for the entire team of HR professionals and advises the remuneration committee to ensure remuneration is set appropriately for senior executives and within the rules of the constitution. She is also advisor to the nomination and corporate responsibility sub-committees of the partnership board. Tracey has extensive commercial experience developed through her early operational roles at John Lewis. Tracey is also a member of the Roffey Park trustee board and chair of the Golden Jubilee Trust, both people-focused charitable trusts.

Malcolm Cooper Mr. Malcolm Charles Cooper is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a qualified accountant and an experienced FTSE 250 audit committee chair. He has an extensive background in corporate finance and experience of the property industry. Other roles Malcolm is managing director of National Grid Property as well as managing the sale of National Grid’s gas distribution business. He has previously been global tax and treasury director of National Grid. Malcolm is currently senior independent director and audit committee chair at CLS Holdings plc and a non-executive director of St William Homes LLP. Prior to National Grid he was director of corporate finance at Lattice Group Plc and BG Group Plc. He has previously acted as president of the Association of Corporate Treasurers and a member of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Listing Authority Advisory Panel.

Patrick De Smedt Mr. Patrick J. M. De Smedt is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Morgan Sindall Group PLC. He assumed the role of senior independent director in November 2012, having held board positions including chair of the remuneration committee and senior independent director at other public companies, and brings considerable experience to the Board. Other roles Patrick's career includes 23 years with Microsoft, during which time he founded the Benelux subsidiaries, led the development of its western European business and served as chairman of Microsoft for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Since leaving Microsoft in 2006, Patrick has served on the boards of a number of European public and private companies. He is currently a non-executive director of Victrex plc, where he also chairs the remuneration committee, senior independent director of PageGroup plc, senior independent director of KCOM Group plc, and nonexecutive director of Nexinto Holding Limited and Kodak Alaris Holdings Limited. He is an investor in several European technology companies.