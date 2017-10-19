Migros Ticaret AS (MGROS.IS)
MGROS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
26.42TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Fevzi Ozaydinli
|2008
|Executive Chairman of the Board
Erkin Yilmaz
|60
|2000
|Vice General Manager - Finance
Mustafa Bartin
|Vice General Manager - Information Technologies and Sales Channels
Cem Rodoslu
|48
|2006
|Vice General Manager - Marketing
Omer Tort
|42
|2008
|General Manager, Member of the Board
Tarik Karlidag
|52
|Vice General Manager - Construction
Hakan Tuncer
|52
|2010
|Vice General Manager - Tansas Operations
Ahmet Yanar
|55
|2010
|Vice General Manager - Migros, 5M, Macrocenter
Demir Aytac
|58
|2008
|Vice General Manager - Human Resources and Industrial Relations
Giovanni Cavallini
|66
|2010
|Member of the Board
Stefano Ferraresi
|2008
|Member of the Board
Glen Osmond
|Member of the Board
Nicholas Stathopoulos
|47
|2008
|Member of the Board
Tayfun Bayazit
|60
|Independent Member of the Board
Jacob de Jonge
|Independent Member of the Board
Hakki Yilmaz
|58
|2012
|Independent Member of the Board
Affan Nomak
|Investor Relations Group Manager
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Fevzi Ozaydinli
Erkin Yilmaz
|Mr. Erkin Yilmaz has been performing as Vice General Manager of Finance of Migros Ticaret AS since 2000, as well as Member of the Governance Committee since May 13, 2008. He joined the Company in 1985, as Assistant Accounting Manager, a post he held for one year. He served as Accounting Manager, after which he was appointed as General Accounting and Finance Manager, and performed in this post until his current appointment. He began his career at Nilsan Giyim Sanayi A.S. as Accounting Manager in 1976, where he worked until 1985. He graduated from Marmara University Faculty of Business Administration.
Mustafa Bartin
Cem Rodoslu
|Mr. Cem Lutfi Rodoslu has been performing as Vice General Manager of Marketing of Migros Ticaret AS since 2006. He began his career in Onentas Dardanel A.S. as Fruits and Vegetables Purchasing Supervisor in 1991. In the same company, he served as Fruits and Vegetables Purchasing Manager and Frozen Products Plant Manager, respectively. Between 1994 and 1997, Mr. Rodoslu worked in Tespa A.S. as Food Products Purchasing Supervisor, DKK Purchasing Manager and Purchasing Director, respectively. From 1997 until 2002, he worked in Continent-Carrefour (Promedes) as Food Products Group Director and DGC Group Director. From 2002 until 2006, he performed as Vice General Manager of Category Administration in Tansas Perakende Mag. T.A.S. Mr. Rodoslu received his Bachelors degree in Economics from the Faculty of Agriculture of Ege Universitesi.
Omer Tort
|Mr. Omer Ozgur Tort is performing as General Manager and Board Member of Migros Ticaret AS. Prior to that, he had been performing as Vice General Manager of Human Resources and Industrial Relations of the Company since 2006. He began his career in the Research and Development and Planning Department of the Company as Industrial Engineer in 1996. He served as Specialist in 1997, and as Project Group Supervisor of the Company in 1998. He was appointed as Foreign Investments Coordination Manager in 1998. Between 2001 and 2002, he also performed as Manager of the CRM Applications Department. He was promoted to Vice General Manager of Ramenka Satis ve Pazarlama A.S. in September 2002, and performed in this post until his current appointment. Mr. Tort received a degree in Industrial Engineering from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in 1994, and his Masters degree in Engineering Management from Missouri University in 1996. He is studying towards a Ph.D. degree in Engineering Management from Marmara Universitesi.
Tarik Karlidag
Hakan Tuncer
|Mr. Hakan Sevki Tuncer serves as Vice General Manager responsible for Tansas Operations of Migros Ticaret AS. He joined the Company in 1988 as Assistant Store Manager, and held several positions thereafter, including Store Manager between; Regional Sales Manager, and Izmir Branch Manager. He was appointed as Vice General Manager of Ramenka Moscow, a subsidiary of the Company in 2005, and served as Vice General Manager of Enka TC Moscow from 2007 until his current appointment. Mr. Tuncer received a Bachelors degree in Labor Economics and Industrial Relations from Dokuz Eylul Universitesi.
Ahmet Yanar
|Mr. Ahmet Fuat Yanar serves as Vice General Manager of Migros, 5M, Macrocenter of Migros Ticaret AS. He joined the Company in 1990, and performed as Izmir Branch Manager, Marketing Group Manager and Investment Coordinator, respectively, until 1997. Mr. Yanar began his career in Turyag in 1984. He worked in Philip Morris Inc. between 1986 and 1987, and in Tansas from 1987 until 1990. He graduated from the Business Administration Faculty of Ege Universitesi with a Bachelors degree.
Demir Aytac
|Mr. Demir Aytac was appointed as Vice General Manager of Human Resources and Industrial Relations of Migros Ticaret AS in August 2008. Prior to that, he had been performing as Vice General Manager of Sales of the Company since 2004. He worked at KAV Danismanlik Pazarlama Tic. A.S. as Vice General Manager in 1995. From 1996 until 1999, he served as Vice General Manager of KAV Ambalaj. He joined Duzey as Vice General Manager in 1999, and was appointed as General Manager of the company in 2002. Mr. Aytac received his Bachelors degree in Marketing from Illinois University, and his Masters degree from the Social Sciences Faculty of the same university.
Giovanni Cavallini
Stefano Ferraresi
Glen Osmond
Nicholas Stathopoulos
Tayfun Bayazit
|Mr. Tayfun Bayazit is Independent Board Member of Migros Ticaret AS. He performed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yapi Kredi Asset Management, Yapi Kredi Investment, Yapi Kredi Leasing, Yapi Kredi Factoring, Yapi Kredi Insurance, Yapi Kredi Pension Fund, Yapi Kredi Nederland N.V., Yapi Kredi Azerbaijan and Yapi Kredi Moscow. Mr. Bayazit started his banking career in Citibank in 1983, and consecutively worked in senior executive positions within the Cukurova Group for 13 years, including Yapi Kredi (Senior Executive Vice President), Interbank (Chief Executive Officer - CEO), and Banque de Commerce et de Placements SA Switzerland (President & CEO). Mr. Bayazit received his BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from Southern Illinois University in 1980, and his MBA degree in International Business and Finance from Columbia University in 1983. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company.
Jacob de Jonge
Hakki Yilmaz
Affan Nomak
