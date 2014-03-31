Edition:
India

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (MHSM.NS)

MHSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

473.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs12.75 (+2.77%)
Prev Close
Rs461.10
Open
Rs456.25
Day's High
Rs482.00
Day's Low
Rs456.25
Volume
93,607
Avg. Vol
96,772
52-wk High
Rs482.00
52-wk Low
Rs212.55

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Dharam Jindal

65 2015 Executive Chairman of the Board

Ashok Soni

2014 Chief Financial Officer

D. Gupta

2009 Vice President, Company Secretary, Compliance Officer

Saket Jindal

38 Managing Director, Executive Director

Shiv Singhal

55 2017 Whole Time Director

Roma Kumar

2014 Additional Director

P. Vijay

63 2013 Additional Director

S. Raj

2016 Non-Executive Director

Uday Agarwal

86 1990 Non-Executive Independent Director

Sanjeev Rungta

53 2011 Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Dharam Jindal

Ashok Soni

D. Gupta

Saket Jindal

Mr. Saket Jindal is Managing Director, Executive Director of Company. He is a graduate from Boston University, USA and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. He has diversified experience of about 11 years and under his leadership the company has progressed well.

Shiv Singhal

Roma Kumar

P. Vijay

Shri. P. N. Vijay is Additional Director of MAHARASHTRA SEAMLESS LIMITED. Leading Investment Banker with wide experience in Domestic and International Banking and Finance.

S. Raj

Uday Agarwal

Mr. Uday Chand Agarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of MAHARASHTRA SEAMLESS LIMITED. He has experience in administration at various and widely spread levels having held senior posts in Government of India. Held the post of secretary to the Indian Government and Chairman to the Central Vigilance Commission. His Directorship of other companies are Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. His Qualifications are M.A. (Pol. Science), IAS (Retd.).

Sanjeev Rungta

Shri. Sanjeev Ajaykumar Rungta is Non-Executive Independent Director of MAHARASHTRA SEAMLESS LIMITED. He holds B.S. (Mech. Engineering) Michigan, USA.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Dharam Jindal

105,000

Ashok Soni

--

D. Gupta

--

Saket Jindal

14,774,400

Shiv Singhal

--

Roma Kumar

--

P. Vijay

--

S. Raj

2,705,210

Uday Agarwal

--

Sanjeev Rungta

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading