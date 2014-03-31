Name Description

Saket Jindal Mr. Saket Jindal is Managing Director, Executive Director of Company. He is a graduate from Boston University, USA and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. He has diversified experience of about 11 years and under his leadership the company has progressed well.

P. Vijay Shri. P. N. Vijay is Additional Director of MAHARASHTRA SEAMLESS LIMITED. Leading Investment Banker with wide experience in Domestic and International Banking and Finance.

Uday Agarwal Mr. Uday Chand Agarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of MAHARASHTRA SEAMLESS LIMITED. He has experience in administration at various and widely spread levels having held senior posts in Government of India. Held the post of secretary to the Indian Government and Chairman to the Central Vigilance Commission. His Directorship of other companies are Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. His Qualifications are M.A. (Pol. Science), IAS (Retd.).