Name Description

Andres Nacht Mr. Andres Cristian Nacht has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia SA since 1998. Prior to that, he acted as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company from 1969 to 1978 when he was appointed as Managing Director and he held this position until 1998. In 1965, he joined GKN, where he worked for three years, holding engineering posts in both the United Kingdom and France. He obtained a degree in Engineering from Cambridge University.

Sergio Kariya Mr. Sergio Kariya serves as Chief Executive Officer of Mills Estruturas E Servicos De Engenharia SA. He worked as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Vice President - Operations, Member of the Executive Board and Director of Rental Business Unit of the company until April 26, 2016. Prior to that, worked in Elevadores Otis for more than ten years. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo (Poli-USP) and a graduate degree in Marketing from Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM). Moreover, he holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais and a specialization course in Finance awarded by INSPER/SP.

Gustavo Artur Ciocca Zeno Mr. Gustavo Artur Ciocca Zeno serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia S.A. since April 26, 2016. He has extensive experience in the areas of Investor Relations, corporate finances, structured operations, business consulting and development of new business. Recently he served as Administrative, Financial and Investor Relations Officer of GRU Airport - International Sao Paulo airport. He has worked in several companies, such as Invepar, Santander and Accenture.

Frederico Atila Silva Neves Mr. Frederico Atila Silva Neves serves as the Director of Investor Relations of Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia S.A. since Sep 17, 2015.

Alessandra Eloy Gadelha Ms. Alessandra Eloy Gadelha serves as a Member of the Executive Board of Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia SA since 2010. She served as Investor Relations Officer of the company until Sep 17, 2015. Prior to joining the Company, she worked at Vale SA, where she spent five years in the Investor Relations department. She has a Master's in Business Administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Bachelor's in Chemical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

Rogerio Bregaglio Mr. Rogerio Bregaglio serves as Member of the Executive Board, Heavy Construction Business Unit Officer of Mills Estruturas E Servicos De Engenharia SA. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Instituto de Ensino de Engenharia Paulista – IEEP (now Universidade Paulista) and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree with enphasis in Business Administration from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais. He joined the Company in 1989 as Projects Engineer and holds 25 years of experience in the Heavy Construction business unit. He has held several management positions in Mills and has been responsible for the Heavy Construction business unit since 2011.

Gabriel Esteves Mr. Gabriel Esteves serves as Director of Jahu Business Unit and Member of the Executive Board of Mills Estruturas E Servicos De Engenharia SA. He was appointed to these posts on December 17, 2013. He joined the Company as Engineer in the Heavy Construction unit in 1997 and has more than 16 years of experience in the Company. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro and a Masters of Business Administration degrees in Marketing from IAG MASTER at Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro and in Business Management from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais. He also has a specialization in Finance from Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa.

Diego Jorge Bush Mr. Diego Jorge Bush has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia SA since 1998. He acted as Chairman of the Consumer Financing Sector of Bank Boston till 1973. He has experience in the area of company administration. Subsequently, he founded a finance brokerage company which he has managed. He acted as Chairman of Sao Paulo Alpargatas SA from 1988 to 1997. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Yale University and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Elio Demier Mr. Elio Demier has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia SA since 1999. Prior to that, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company from 1998 to 1999. He graduated in Social Communications from Universidade Federal Fluminense. He also holds a Masters of Business Administration from The Coppead Graduate School of Business.

Nicolas Wollak Mr. Nicolas Wollak has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia SA since 2007. He is Founder of the Axxon Group in Brazil and Manager of Natipriv LLC. He also acts Member of the Board of Directors of both Guerra SA and Luxxon Participacoes. He graduated from Harvard University.

Jorge Camargo Mr. Jorge M. T. Camargo has served as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia SA since April 19, 2011. He worked for 27 years with Petrobras in Brazil and abroad, holding various technical and management positions in the Exploration Department, as well as Superintendent of the Rio Grande do Norte and Ceara Exploration Districts, General Manager of Petrobras in the United Kingdom and Director of the International Sector. He also held the position of President of Statoil in Brazil. He obtained a degree in Geology from Universidade de Brasilia and in Geophysics from The University of Texas at Austin.

Francisca Kjellerup Nacht Ms. Francisca Kjellerup Nacht has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Mills Estruturas E Servicos De Engenharia SA since April 25, 2014. She worked for Procter & Gamble Nordic between 1997 and 2010, mainly in the fields of leadership and business development. Among other positions, she was responsible for the commercial integration after Gillette’s acquisition, as well as for the business with the largest retailer of Denmark. In her last position at P&G, she was responsible for initiating and managing the pharmaceutical division in the Nordic region. She holds a degree in Business Administration and Economy from the Copenhagen Business School (1995).