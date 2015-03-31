Name Description

Krishnakumar Natarajan Mr. Krishnakumar Natarajan has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective July 01, 2017. He was Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Managing Director, Executive Director of MindTree Limited. He has the overall responsibility of both the IT Services and the R&D services businesses of the organization. As one of co- founders, he has taken MindTree's IT Services business to a global leadership position. He also holds the position of Chairman and Managing Director of Aztecsoft Ltd (Aztec), a public listed software product engineering Company. Aztecsoft is a subsidiary Company of MindTree Ltd. MindTree and Aztec has applied to the Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka to merge Aztec into MindTree and the Company expect the merger to get completed shortly. Upon merger Aztec cease to exist as a separate company. In the early years of MindTree, he moved to the U.S. to launch its operations in the region and was instrumental in acquiring some of early customers. He then drove MindTree's expansion into Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Australia. As a result of his leadership, MindTree has added several Fortune 500 companies to its client list and has now grown significantly over the last few years. Prior to co-founding MindTree, he was Chief Executive of the Electronic Commerce & Financial Solutions Division at Wipro, and held several other key positions in the same organization from 1982 until 1999. He has also an active member of professional industry organizations such as the Manufacturer's Association for Information Technology and the Confederation of Indian Industry. He is a regular speaker/faculty at reputed conferences and management schools worldwide. He earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering, Madras, India, and a Master's in Business Administration majoring in marketing and systems from the Xavier Institute, Jamshedpur, India. Golf and travel rank high among his interests.

Namakal Parthasarathy Mr. Namakal Srinivasan Parthasarathy serves as President - Enterprise Service Lines, President, Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of the company. He has over 28 years of IT industry experience. Partha is known for his expertise in setting up large Offshore Development Centers (ODC) handling global delivery and operations. Partha’s vision and passion for delivery excellence has helped Mindtree deliver best-in-class service, with significant value to our customers. Partha also heads all the Enterprise Service Lines at Mindtree. Prior to co-founding Mindtree, Partha was the General Manager of Wipro’s technology solutions division, where he led the relationship for some large customers. Partha has received a Masters (Honors) degree in Mathematics from BITS Pilani, M.Tech. in Computer Science from IIT, Kharagpur and has completed Advanced Management Program (AMP) at Harvard Business School, Massachusetts, USA.

Rostow Ravanan Mr. Rostow Ravanan serves as Executive Director of the company. He is no longer Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective April 1, 2015. He has over 15 years of experience in the area of corporate finance. Currently, Rostow is responsible for the finance, treasury, compliance, legal, administration and facilities, procurement and travel and immigration functions at Mindtree. Rostow led Mindtree’s IPO in February 2007, which was amongst the most successful IPOs of 2007. He was also responsible for defining and implementing processes for good governance that led Mindtree to be ranked amongst the top 25 best governed companies in India. Prior to co-founding Mindtree, Rostow had worked with Lucent Technologies as Business Value Manager, responsible for long term strategic planning at Bell Laboratories’ product realization center in India. Before joining Lucent, Rostow had worked with KPMG’s corporate finance and specialized in strategy consulting, mergers and acquisitions and valuations across various industries. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Bangalore University, is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Manisha Girotra Ms. Manisha Girotra serves as an Independent Director from May 20, 2014 of the company.

Pankaj Chandra Professor Pankaj Chandra serves as an Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is currently a professor of Operations & Technology Management and the Director at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) . A tenured faculty at , since 1988, Professor Chandra taught at IIM- Ahmedabad since 1994 and has been at IIM - B since 1997. He received his Bachelor's degree in Technology from Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University and his Ph.D. degree from The Wharton School, . Professor Chandra also served as chairperson of Centre for Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship, IIM -A, from May 1999 to April 2001 and from November 2006 to December 2007.

Apurva Purohit Ms. Apurva Purohit serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company., effective January 1, 2014. She is the CEO of Music Broadcast Private Limited, which operates Radio City 91.1FM, India's first and leading FM radio brand. Under her leadership, Radio City has grown to a national presence across 20 cities and is a leader in many of the markets it operates in. She is a specialist in the field of media businesses and brands and prior to her entry into radio, Ms. Purohit worked in the television business with BCCL & Zee Telefilms. She has launched successful TV brands such as Zoom, India’s first lifestyle channel and also led the re-launch strategy for Zee TV, the flagship channel of Zee Telefilms. Within India, she pioneered the concept of consolidated media–buying by launching the first-ever independent media buying agency, Lodestar in 1995. Lodestar is amongst the top 5 agencies in the country today and a part of IPG, one of the big four global advertising holding companies in the world.