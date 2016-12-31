Name Description

Ian Sutherland Mr. Ian Sutherland is Chairman of the Board of MCAN Mortgage Corp. He has been a Director and/or Officer of MCAN, Mutual Trust and other predecessor companies since 1980. Mr. Sutherland is a founding member of the MCAP Group of Companies. Mr. Sutherland has been a Director of the North West Company since 1987, and he served as its President and CEO from 1993 to 1997 and its Chairman from 1997 to 2008. Mr. Sutherland was Chairman of the Board and Investment Committee of Teachers Retirement Annuity Fund (Manitoba) from 1997 to 2001. He currently serves as a Director of the Strongco Corporation and the National Aboriginal Achievement Foundation. Mr. Sutherland holds CA and CFA designations.

William Jandrisits Mr. William J. Jandrisits is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of MCAN Mortgage Corporation. Before joining MCAN, Mr. Jandrisits held numerous positions in the financial sector with experience in virtually every aspect of the real estate investment industry. Immediately preceding his appointment at MCAN, he was the Director of Finance for Starwood Capital Group, a privately held investment management firm that specializes in real estate related investments on behalf of select private and institutional investment partners. Starwood Capital Group possesses a highly diversified real estate portfolio comprised of more than $14 billion in assets. Mr. Jandrisits came to Starwood after holding the position of Managing Director, North American Real Estate for RBC Financial Group. During his tenure with RBC he was responsible for various aspects of real estate lending activities in the United States, including loan production, structuring of complex transactions, monitoring business performance and oversight of several operating units of RBC’s North American lending operations. Previously Mr. Jandrisits spent nine years at the Royal Bank of Canada, where he last served as Vice President of Global Real Estate and was responsible for managing the bank’s global real estate portfolio. Prior to joining RBC in 1993, Mr. Jandrisits held positions at Sun Life Trust as a Manager in the Real Estate Finance division and at Citibank Canada, where he was a Senior Associate in their Corporate Real Estate Group. Mr. Jandrisits received an HBA and an MBA from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

Jeffrey Bouganim Mr. Jeffrey Bouganim is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of MCAN Mortgage Corp. He joined MCAN in July 2013 as Vice President, Capital Markets, upon closing of MCAN’s acquisition of Xceed Mortgage Corporation and was appointed Chief Financial Officer effective August 31, 2013. Mr. Bouganim joined Xceed Mortgage Corporation in 2010 and also continues as its Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. At MCAN, Mr. Bouganim is responsible for the oversight of the financial and regulatory reporting as well as financial planning, securitization and other finance related functions. Prior to joining Xceed Mortgage Corporation, Mr. Bouganim served as Chief Financial Officer for another Schedule I Chartered Bank in Canada. Prior to that, Mr. Bouganim worked at a large Schedule I Chartered Bank and was the Chief Financial Officer of its brokerage and capital markets operations in Canada. Mr. Bouganim is a CPA, CA and also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from York University.

Sylvia Pinto Ms. Sylvia Pinto is Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary of the company. Prior to 2016, Ms. Pinto held the role of Corporate Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer for MCAN.

Robert Horton Mr. Robert Horton is Chief Risk Officer, Vice President of the company. Prior to 2016, Mr. Horton held the roles of VP, Special Projects and Chief Audit Officer for MCAN.

Carl Brown Mr. Carl Brown is Vice President - Operations of MCAN Mortgage Corporation. He joined MCAN in January 2013 as Vice President, Operations. Prior to joining MCAN, Mr. Brown was Vice President Funding & Administration at MCAP, responsible for commercial loan funding, servicing, investor operations, and asset management. He also has extensive experience in loan origination, risk management and credit. Mr. Brown had been with MCAP and other predecessor companies since 1989. Mr. Brown received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University and is a Certified Management Accountant.

Jeffrey Lum Mr. Jeffrey Lum is Vice President, Treasurer and Securitization of the company. Prior to joining MCAN in 2015, Mr. Lum carried out independent consulting work in the Debt Capital Markets (DCM) function of various institutions, drawing from his prior experience at Scotia Capital Markets as MD, DCM.

Martin Beaudry Mr. Martin Beaudry is Vice President - Single Family Mortgages of the company. Prior to joining MCAN in 2016, Mr. Beaudry held various senior roles at other Financial Institutions, focusing on retail lending and operations.

Dipti Patel Ms. Dipti Patel is Vice President & Chief Audit Officer of the company. Prior to 2016, Ms. Patel held the role of AVP, Investments for MCAN.

Leonard Zaidener Mr. Leonard Zaidener is Vice President - Investments of the company. He joined MCAN in August 2016 as Vice President, Investments. In this role he is responsible for the leadership of the Investments Group and developing new business opportunities for MCAN. Mr. Zaidener is an experienced lending executive with over 17 years’ experience in the Real Estate markets within Canada including the Greater Toronto Area, Ontario East, and Atlantic Canada. He began his career at TD as a Real Estate Associate. He continued to progress, managing some of their largest relationships at the Beaver Creek Real Estate Group in Toronto and taking on more senior management roles, including assuming the Associate Vice President, Credit supporting their Ontario East and Atlantic Canada Real Estate Groups. In his last role with the TD, he was appointed District Vice President, Mississauga Real Estate Group, leading a team of 12 lending professionals providing project financing to developers and builders within the Greater Toronto Area. Mr. Zaidener holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business with a specialization in Real Estate.

Scott Coates Mr. Scott G. Coates is Independent Director of MCAN Mortgage Corporation. He has been the Managing Director of KingSett Capital’s mortgage lending business since 2006. Before KingSett, he was responsible for opening the Toronto office of Trez Capital, where he lead the mortgage lending business for Eastern Canada. Prior to Trez Capital, he expanded his real estate finance expertise in progressive positions with The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Scotiabank, Sun Life Financial and MCAP Commercial (a Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec company). Mr. Coates has over 27 years of experience in commercial and residential mortgage lending, whole loan sales, securitization and corporate finance. Mr. Coates is a graduate of the Schulich School of Business at York University with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree.

Brydon Cruise Mr. Brydon D. Cruise is Independent Director of MCAN Mortgage Corporation. He is the President and Chief Compliance Officer for Brookfield Financial Corporation. He brings his more than 23 years of experience to the leadership of the Real Estate Investment Banking group, responsible for originating and executing real estate M&A, debt and equity capital market transactions. Mr. Cruise came to Brookfield after working as a Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets. Before joining RBC, Mr. Cruise worked on the principal side as a Managing Partner for two prominent US-based real estate finance investment companies, Fortress Investment Group and Lonestar Opportunity Fund. Prior to these positions, he was a member of the real estate investment banking team at Citigroup.

Verna Cuthbert Ms. Verna E. Cuthbert is Independent Director of MCAN Mortgage Corporation. She is a senior commercial lawyer and counsel with Fasken Martineau’s Montreal office having practised for more than 37 years in the commercial law field in both Ontario and Quebec. She specializes in commercial real estate financing and development, acquisitions and dispositions. She has acted for many institutional lenders, developers and pension funds in several provinces and has expertise in lending, leasing, joint ventures, and development and management contracts. Since Ms. Cuthbert is licensed to practice in both Ontario and Quebec she has represented many corporations which carry on business in both common law and civil law jurisdictions. Ms. Cuthbert received her LL.B. in 1974 from Osgoode Hall Law School and her B.A. from University of Toronto in 1971. She is admitted to the bar in Ontario (call 1976) and Quebec (call 1986).

Susan Dore Mrs. Susan M. Dore is Independent Director of MCAN Mortgage Corporation. She is Founding Partner, Corporate Director; Member of Audit Committee; Member of Conduct Review, Corporate Governance and Human Resources Committee Director since May 2010. Susan Doré has been a Director and/or Officer of MCAN, Mutual Trust and other predecessor companies since 1980. Mrs. Doré is a founding member of the MCAP Group of Companies. Mrs. Doré retired from her position as MCAN’s Corporate Secretary in 2003. Prior to this role, she held various positions with MCAN and its predecessor companies. Mrs. Doré has also served as a Director for various private companies.

Brian Johnson Mr. Brian A. Johnson is Independent Director of MCAN Mortgage Corporation. Prior to his current roles, Mr. Johnson served as the President and CEO of Crown Life Insurance. Before joining Crown Life Insurance, he was with the Continental Bank. Mr. Johnson was formerly the Governor and Chair of the University of Regina and additionally served as a Director for Canadian Life and Health Insurance, Oxford Properties, and Denison Mines Inc.. Mr. Johnson is currently a Director of Crombie REIT as well as various other private companies.

Karen Weaver Ms. Karen H. Weaver, CPA, is Independent Director of MCAN Mortgage Corp. She joined DH Corporation mid-2014 to her current position. Prior to this role, Ms. Weaver was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at First Capital Realty, a position she held since 2004. She held previous positions as Senior Vice President and CFO at Brookfield Properties Corporation, Canadian Operations and Gentra Inc. (BPO Properties Ltd). Ms. Weaver has significant experience in public financial accounting, reporting and corporate operations, with over 15 years of real estate experience. She holds a CPA designation.