Name Description

Dhananjay Mungale Shri. Dhananjay N. Mungale serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was an Non-Executive Independent Director of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. Mr. Dhananjay Mungale is a Chartered Accountant and a Law graduate. He has spent a part of his career in corporate and investment banking in India and Europe with Bank of America and DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd. He is presently acting as advisor to corporations in India and Europe. He is on the Board of public and private limited companies.

Ramesh Iyer Mr. Ramesh Iyer serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. He expertised in specific functional areas Business Development, Finance and Marketing. Mr. Ramesh Iyer has been the Managing Director of the Company with effect from 30th April, 2001 and is associated with the Company since inception.

V. Ravi Mr. V. Ravi serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Limited.

Arnavaz Pardiwala Mr. Arnavaz M. Pardiwala serves as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Limited.

V. Parthasarathy Shri. V. S. Parthasarathy serves as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company. He is Chief Financial Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited arid is also designated as Group CIO, EVP Group M&A and Member of the Group Executive board, Mahindra Group, Mr. Parthasarathy holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce and is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered. Accountants of India. He is also Harvard Alumni of Advanced Management Program - batch 2011.

Chandrashekhar Bhave Shri. Chandrashekhar B. Bhave serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

Manohar Bhide Shri. Manohar Gopal Bhide serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. He is a Master of Arts and CAIIB in Banking and Finance. His other Direstorships include, Finolex Industries Ltd., Mahindra Shubhlabh Services Ltd., J. P. Morgan Securities India Private Ltd., Global Trade Finance Ltd. IOT Infrastructure & Energy Services Ltd., Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. and J. P. Morgan Mutual Fund India Pvt. Ltd.

Rama Bijapurkar Ms. Rama Bijapurkar serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. She holds a B. Sc. (Hons.) degree in Physics from the University of Delhi and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. She is a voice on India’s consumer economy and has an independent market strategy consulting practice. She has 30 years of experience in market research and market strategy consulting. Her work experience prior to setting up her independent market strategy consulting practice includes employment with McKinsey & Co., MARG Marketing & Research Group and full time consulting with Hindustan Unilever Limited. She is a dominant public voice on India’s Consumer Economy and author of “We are like that only- Understanding the logic of Consumer India”.

Piyush Mankad Shri. Piyush Gunwantrai Mankad serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. Mr. Mankad did his post graduation in History from St. Stephens College, University of Delhi, and obtained a post graduation diploma in Development Studies with Distinction from Cambridge, U. K. Mr. Mankad is a retired civil servant. He was the Managing Director, State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation and ex- officio Secretary to the State Government. He has also held important positions including those of Counsellor Economic, Embassy of India - Tokyo, Controller of Capital Issues - Ministry of Finance, Director General - National Productivity Council of India, Secretary - Departments of Industrial Development and Public Enterprises, Secretary - Industrial Policy and Planning, Chairman - Foreign Investment Promotion Board, Secretary - Information and Broadcasting, Finance Secretary - Government of India and Executive Director (India) and Board Member Asian Development Banlç Manila. He was also a member of Telecom Commission, Space Commission and Atomic Energy Commission and is on the Board of IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta and IIM Bangalore. He was a Member of the Investment Advisory Committee of the Army Group Insurance Fund, India.