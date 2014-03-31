Minda Industries Ltd (MNDA.BO)
MNDA.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
832.20INR
3:29pm IST
832.20INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.90 (-1.53%)
Rs-12.90 (-1.53%)
Prev Close
Rs845.10
Rs845.10
Open
Rs845.10
Rs845.10
Day's High
Rs849.00
Rs849.00
Day's Low
Rs830.05
Rs830.05
Volume
7,138
7,138
Avg. Vol
22,920
22,920
52-wk High
Rs900.05
Rs900.05
52-wk Low
Rs263.00
Rs263.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nirmal Minda
|2010
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
H. Dhamija
|Vice President - Group Accounts, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Anand Minda
|2011
|Non-Executive Director
|
Renu Challu
|2014
|Independent Woman Director
|
Alok Dutta
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Satish Sekhri
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Nirmal Minda
|Shri. Nirmal Kumar Minda is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Minda Industries Limited. Has been a Director for Mindarika Pvt. Ltd.; Minda Automotive Ltd.; Minda Acoustic Ltd.; Minda Auto Lighting Pvt. Ltd.; Minda Sai Ltd.; Unitech Sai Pvt. Ltd.; Shreeaumji Infrastructure & Projects Pvt. Ltd.; Shreeaumji Developers SEZ Pvt. Ltd.; Shreeaumji Real Estate SEZ Pvt. Ltd.; Minda International Ltd.; Om Marubeni Logistics Pvt. Ltd.; Tokairika Minda India Pvt. Ltd.; Minda Realty & Infrastructure Ltd.; Minda Mindpro Ltd.; Minda Spectrum Advisory Ltd.; Minda EMER Technologies Ltd.; Minda Finance Ltd.; M J Casting Ltd.; FJM Cylinders Pvt. Ltd.; Roki Minda Co. Private Ltd.; Varada Auto Components Ltd. He holds a B.Sc.
|
H. Dhamija
|Mr. H. C. Dhamija is Vice President - Group Accounts, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Minda Industries Limited.
|
Anand Minda
|Mr. Anand Kumar Minda is Non-Executive Director of Minda Industries Limited., since April 14, 2011. Mr. Anand Kumar Minda is a Science Graduate, having experience of more than 35 years in automobile industry. He has the experience in financial controls and reviews.
|
Renu Challu
|Ms. Renu Challu is Independent Woman Director of the Company. She is having more than 40 years of experience in Banking and finance. In past she was holding several senior positions in State Bank of India including Deputy Managing Director, corporate strategy and New Businesses and Managing Director of State Bank of Hyderabad.
|
Alok Dutta
|Mr. Alok Dutta is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Minda Industries Limited.
|
Satish Sekhri
|Mr. Satish Sekhri is Non-Executive Independent Director of Minda Industries Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Nirmal Minda
|12,616,600
|
H. Dhamija
|--
|
Anand Minda
|--
|
Renu Challu
|--
|
Alok Dutta
|--
|
Satish Sekhri
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Nirmal Minda
|0
|0
|
H. Dhamija
|0
|0
|
Anand Minda
|0
|0
|
Renu Challu
|0
|0
|
Alok Dutta
|0
|0
|
Satish Sekhri
|0
|0