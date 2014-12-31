Name Description

David Williams Mr. David H. Williams is Joint Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has significant experience in senior financial roles held across a range of multinational companies, with board experience as both an executive and non-executive director. He retired as finance director of Bunzl plc in January 2006, having served on the board for 14 years. He was previously a member of the Tootal management board and finance director of Tootal plc. Formerly a non-executive director of the Peninsular & Oriental Steam Navigation Company, Dewhirst Group plc, Medeva plc, George Wimpey plc, Taylor Wimpey plc and Tullow Oil plc. In April 2014 David retired as a non-executive director of Dubai-based DP World Limited. External appointments: senior independent director of Meggitt plc. He also chairs the audit committee.

Tshamano Phaswana Mr. Tshamano Mohau Frederik Phaswana is Joint Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has a wealth of experience in African and global businesses with well developed strategic and commercial skills having previously been regional president of BP Africa, a non-executive director of Anglo American plc and chairman of Anglo American South Africa, Anglo Platinum, Transnet, Ethos Private Equity, the South African Energy Association and the Advisory Board of the Cape Town Graduate School of Business. He was former vice chairman of the World Wildlife Fund South Africa and Business Leadership of South Africa and was the honorary president of the Cape Town Press Club. External appointments: chairman of Standard Bank group and The Standard Bank of South Africa. He is also chairman of the South African Institute of International Affairs and non-executive director of Naspers.

David Hathorn Mr. David A. Hathorn is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He graduated in commerce from the University of Natal, chartered accountant (South Africa) Experience: David has more than 23 years’ experience in the packaging and paper industry with strong financial and commercial experience of the sector. He completed articles with Deloitte & Touche in Johannesburg in 1987. He joined Anglo American plc in 1989 as a divisional finance manager, moving to Mondi in 1991 and going on to serve as finance director and then general manager of Mondi Europe until 2000, when he was appointed chief executive officer of the Mondi Group. He has led Mondi through major change, especially the demerger from Anglo in 2007. At Anglo American plc, David was a member of the executive committee from 2003 and an executive director from 2005 and served on the boards of a number of companies, including DeBeers, Anglo Platinum and Anglo Coal.

Andrew King Mr. Andrew Charles Wallis King is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He graduated in commerce from the University of Cape Town, chartered accountant (South Africa) Experience: Andrew has more than 12 years’ experience with Mondi in various strategy, business development and finance roles. He has played a key role in defining the Group’s strategic direction and re-shaping the capital structure since listing. Andrew completed articles with Deloitte & Touche in Johannesburg in 1994. In 1995 he joined Minorco, the international arm of Anglo American, as a financial analyst, before assuming responsibility for the group’s investment management activities, and transferring to their corporate finance department in 1998. He worked on a number of group M&A activities before being appointed a vice president of Anglo American Corporate Finance in 1999. He was appointed Mondi’s vice president of business development in 2002 and corporate development director in 2004. He served as chief financial officer of Mondi from June 2005 to May 2006. He was then appointed as Group strategy and business development director before becoming the chief financial officer of the Mondi Group in 2008.

Peter Oswald Mr. Peter Josef Oswald is Chief Executive Officer - Europe & International Division, Executive Director of the Company. He has over 23 years’ experience of the sector with detailed knowledge of operations and extensive experience in the acquisition, disposal, restructuring and turnaround of businesses. He began his career with Deutsche Bank and automotive company KTM. He joined the Frantschach Group in 1992 as the head of internal audit, later becoming corporate controller. After serving as chief executive of the bag and flexibles business from 1995 to 2001, he was appointed chief executive of Mondi Packaging Europe in 2002, leading its subsequent integration with Frantschach into the new Mondi packaging division. Having held a number of senior executive roles within Mondi, Peter was appointed chief executive officer of the Europe & International Division in January 2008. He was a non-executive director of Telekom Austria AG between 2008 and 2014 and of MIBA AG between 2014 and 2015.

Ron Traill Mr. Ron Traill is Chief Executive Officer - South Africa Division of the Company. He graduated in mechanical engineering and management from Dundee Colleges in Scotland in 1980. Experience: Ron has over 35 years’ experience in the paper industry. He began his career as an industrial engineer with DRG Packaging Group, working in its Scottish paper mill. He went on to hold a succession of posts within the company, leading ultimately to his appointment as general manager. Following DRG’s acquisition by Sappi in 1990, he worked for 10 years in a number of general management roles. He has also held senior operational positions with Fletcher Challenge and with Tullis Russell, the UK’s largest independent paper mill. Ron joined Mondi in 2003 as managing director of the Štetí pulp and paper mill in the Czech Republic, also assuming responsibility for the Mondi packaging paper business in Ružomberok, Slovakia. He then relocated to South Africa, being appointed chief executive officer of the South Africa Division in January 2008.

Carol Hunt Ms. Carol Hunt is Company Secretary of Mondi Plc, subsidiary of the Company. She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators, spent 15 years with The BOC Group plc, holding various roles in the company secretariat, the last six years as deputy company secretary. She joined Mondi in November 2006 and was formally appointed company secretary of Mondi plc in May 2007. Philip and Carol work together on the coordination of Mondi’s DLC structure.

John Lindahl Mr. John E. Lindahl is Group Technical Director of the Company. He graduated in pulp and paper engineering from the Technical University of Helsinki in 1985 and an MBA from Jyvaskyla University in 1996. Experience: between 1985 and 2000 John had an extensive career in the forest industry, working in different operational managerial positions in Finland, the US and France in companies including M-real, Myllykoski and UPM. At UPM he then moved on to roles within corporate technology and investment coordination. From the industry he moved on to consulting and engineering company Pöyry, where he held a number of executive positions in the forest industry business group, being involved in advisory services, pre-engineering studies and major implementation projects for the global Pulp and Paper Industry until 2011 when he joined Mondi.

Philip Laubscher Mr. Philip Laubscher is Company Secretary of the Company. He holds BProc and LLB degrees and is an attorney of the High Court of South Africa, was in-house counsel with national power utility Eskom for 15 years before joining Mondi in 1999 as head of legal services. He was appointed company secretary of Mondi Limited in January 2001.

Tanya Fratto Ms. Tanya D. Fratto has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 January 2017. Tanya, a US national, is a qualified electrical engineer with a BSc in Electrical Engineering. She was CEO of Diamond Innovations Inc., a world-leading manufacturer of super-abrasive products, until 2010. Before that she enjoyed a successful 20-year career with General Electric. She held a number of senior positions in product management, operations, Six Sigma and supply chain management. Tanya now has a portfolio of directorships being a non-executive director of Smiths Group plc, Ashtead Group plc and Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

Stephen Harris Mr. Stephen C. Harris is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is the member of audit, nominations, remuneration, sustainable development (chairman), social & ethics Qualifications: chartered engineer, graduated in engineering from Cambridge University, master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business Experience: Stephen has extensive experience in engineering and manufacturing having spent his early career with Courtaulds plc and then moved to the USA to join APV Inc from 1984 until 1995, where he held several senior management positions. He was appointed to the board of Powell Duffryn plc as an executive director in 1995 and then went on to join Spectris plc as an executive director from 2003 until 2008. He was also a non-executive director of Brixton plc from 2006 to 2009.

John Nicholas Mr. John E. Nicholas is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has business and commercial experience having spent his early career in technology-focused international manufacturing and service companies involved in analytical instruments, fire protection and food processing. He became group finance director of Kidde plc on its demerger from Williams Holdings and was group finance director at Tate & Lyle plc from 2006 to 2008. He was a non-executive director of Ceres Power Holdings plc until December 2012, chairing the audit committee. He is currently a member of the UK Financial Reporting Review Panel, which seeks to ensure that the provision of financial information by public and large private companies complies with relevant reporting requirements. External appointments: non-executive director of Hunting PLC where he chairs the audit committee, non-executive director of Rotork p.l.c. where he is the senior independent director and Diploma PLC where he was the senior independent director and chair of the remuneration committee until being appointed chairman in January 2015.

Anne Quinn Ms. Anne C. Quinn, CBE, is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds BCom from Auckland University and MSc in management science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Awarded a CBE for services to the natural gas industry. Experience: Anne has extensive experience in the natural resources sector. She spent her early career with NZ Forest Products Limited and the US management consulting company Resource Planning Associates. She has wide-ranging oil and gas global experience having joined Standard Oil of Ohio, which was subsequently acquired by BP plc, following which she went on to work for BP in the US, Belgium, Colombia and the UK and held a number of executive positions, including group vice president. Previously a managing director of Riverstone Holdings (Europe), a private equity investment firm specialising in the renewable and conventional energy and power industries and a former non-executive director of The BOC Group plc from 2004 to 2006.