Name Description

Jagdish Capoor Mr. Jagdish C. Capoor has been appointed as an Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Board of Manappuram Finance Limited., effective from May 19, 2012. He holds a masters degree in Commerce from Agra University and a fellowship from the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. He has more than 39 years of work experience in banking and finance. He has, in the past, worked as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Chairman of HDFC Bank, BSE, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation of India, Unit Trust of India and also as a Director on the Boards of several commercial banks. Currently, he is on the Board of Indian Hotels Company Limited, Assets Care Enterprise Limited, Indian Institute of Management, LIC Pension Fund Limited and is the Chairman of Quantum Trustee Company Private Limited. He has been a Director of Company since July 20, 2010.

Vazhappully Nandakumar Shri. Vazhappully Padmanabhan Nandakumar has been re-designated as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Manappuram Finance Limited., effective from May 19, 2012. He was Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds a masters degree in Science from Calicut University and is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. He is the chief Promoter of the Manappuram Group of Companies and has in the past been associated with the banking industry in various capacities. He is the Chairman of the Equipment Leasing Association (India) and the Kerala Non- Banking Finance Companies Welfare Association. He has been the Director of Company since July 15, 1992.

Kapil Krishan Mr. Kapil Krishan has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Manappuram Finance Limited., effective September 09, 2013. He is a Chartered Accountant and has 23 years experience in the fields of Fund Raising, Financial Management and Control Functions. He has worked with reputed Organizations such as India Infoline, Hewitt Associates, HSBC Capital Markets, Standard Chartered Bank and CRISIL.

B. N. Raveendra Babu Shri. B. N. Raveendra Babu is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Manappuram Finance Limited. He holds a masters degree in Commerce from the Calicut University and completed his inter from the Institute of Certified Management Accountants. He has worked in a senior position in the Finance and Accounts Department of Blue Marine International in the U.A.E. He has been the Director of our Company since July 15, 1992. He was appointed as the Joint Managing Director on January 11, 2010 and redesignated as Executive Director on May 19, 2012.

N. Bahuleyan Mr. N. R. Bahuleyan is Chief General Manager of Manappuram Finance Limited. He holds a bachelors degree in commerce from the Calicut University and is a Fellow Company Secretary. He has in the past worked with the Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited for 18 years. He has been working with the Company since August 1, 1994.

E. Kshirsagar Shri E. A. Kshirsagar is Director - Nominee of M/s. Baring India Private Equity Fund III Listed Investment Limited of Manappuram Finance Limited.He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales. He has wide experience in Corporate Strategy & Structure, Valuation, Feasibility Studies, Disinvestments, Mergers & Acquisitions. He was associated with the Management Consultancy division of A F Ferguson for over three decades and retired in 2004 as the Senior Partner. Mr. Kshirsagar serves on the Board of other leading Indian public companies.

Pradeep Saxena Mr. Pradeep Saxena is Director - Nominee of Hudosn Equity Holdings Ltd of Manappuram Finance Limited.He is a Fellow of the Institute of Financial Services, London and Master’s in Management Sciences, from University of Bombay. He has around 30 years of experience in International Banking and 5 years in Information Technology. Earlier he was MD & CEO of South East Asia Region of ING Barings and Executive Director with Merrill Lynch International. He was President of e Funds International from 2000 to 2003. He has worked in Senior Management Positions of various International Banks. At present he is engaged in the areas of Financial Services, Heavy Industry , Information Technology and Education.

Amla Samanta Dr. Amla Samanta is Non- Executive Director of the Company. Dr. Amla Samanta completed her Bachelor of Science from the University of Mumbai, and holds a master’s degree in biochemistry from G. S. Medical College, Mumbai. She is also a doctorate in medical biochemistry from G. S. Medical College, Mumbai. She has over 35 years of experience and started her career as a lecturer in G. S. College, Mumbai. Mrs. Samanta served as a chemist in various pharmaceutical companies. She was also on the Local Advisory Board of the Bank of America. She has been Director of HDFC Bank and HDFC Securities. Prior to this she was a Consultant Bio- Chemist at Lilavati Hospital. At present, she is serving as the Managing Director of Samanta Organics Pvt. Ltd., Tarapur and Ashish Rang Udyog Pvt. Ltd, Tarapur.

P. Manomohanan Mr. P. Manomohanan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Manappuram Finance Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Kerala University and also a diploma in Industrial finance from Indian Institute of Bankers. He is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has over 38 years of work experience in the RBI and in the regulatory aspects of NBFCs. He has in the past held the post of General Manager of Reserve Bank of India. He is a Director of the Company since August 18, 2003.

Shailesh Mehta Dr. Shailesh J. Mehta is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Manappuram Finance Limited. He has completed his Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, and holds a masters degree in science in Operations Research from Case Western Reserve University. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Operation Research and Human Letters from the California State University and in Operation Research and Computer Science from Case Western Reserve University. He has over 38 years of work experience and has held the positions of President, Granite Hill Capital Ventures, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Providian Financial Corporation, operating general partner, West Bridge Capital, President and Chief Operating Officer, Capital Holding and Executive Vice President, Key Corp (formerly Ameritrust). He has also held the positions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Providian Financial Corporation and President and Chief Operating Officer, Capital Holding. He has been a Director of the Company since August 17, 2009.

Rajiven R. Mr. Rajiven.V. R. is Non-Executive Independent Director of Manappuram Finance Limited. He is an IPS officer, retired in 2010 as Director General of Police & Commandant General, Fire & Rescue Services, Kerala. Presently he is the CEO of M/s KGS Nelsun Kraft Paper Manufacturing Mill (Cochin Kagaz Ltd.) at Karukutty, Angamaly, a subsidiary of KGS Corporate Group Chennai