Name Description

Abdelaziz Abarro Mr. Abdellaziz Abarro has served as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director, Chairman of the Management Committee of Managem SA since 2011. He is also Member of the Strategic and the Remuneration Committees of the Company. Previously, he assumed the functions of Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Managem SA as of April 22, 1996. During his professional career, Mr. Abarro was also appointed as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Societe Metallurgique d'Imiter.

Naoual Zine Ms. Naoual Zine has served as Director of Finance and Corporate Management Control, Member of the Management Committee of Managem SA since 2011. She is also Member of the Audit and Risks Committee of the Company. Before her appointment to the Management Committee of the Company, Ms. Zine was Director of Finance and Corporate Management Control of Managem SA until 2011.

Amina Benkhadra Ms. Amina Benkhadra serves as Director, Representative of Onhym at Managem SA. She is also Chairperson of the Audit and Risks Committee of the Company.

Hassan Bouhemou Mr. Hassan Bouhemou serves as Director, Representative of Siger at Managem SA. He is also Chairman of the Strategic Committee and of the Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Bassim Jai Hokimi Mr. Bassim Jai Hokimi has served as Director of Managem SA since April 23, 2002. He is also Member of the Audit and Risks Committee of the Company. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Director of Agma Lahlou Tazi and ONA Group.