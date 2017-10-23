Name Description

Sekhar Natarajan Mr. Sekhar Natarajan is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Monsanto India Limited. He holds degrees of B.Com. (Hons.). Sekhar Natarajan has spent almost 30 years in Monsanto, guiding and building its contributions to Indian agriculture. Mr. Natarajan provides strategic counsel, offers business guidance and represents the Company at industry forums. Prior to this role, he held several leadership positions across functions – Chief Financial Officer, Business Development Head, Sales and Marketing Head, and Global Corporate Strategy Lead at Monsanto’s headquarters in St. Louis, USA. Mr. Sekhar Natarajan is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant. He is a strategic thinker with rich global experience in Business Development and Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A). Currently, he is also a Managing Partner of M/s. S. N. Consultants that provides advice and strategic directions to several local and international companies.

Hemraj Asher Mr. Hemraj Chaturbhuj Asher is Non-Executive Independent Director of Monsanto India Limited. Mr. H. C. Asher holds M.A. and LL.B. degrees from the Mumbai University. He is a Senior Partner of M/s. Crawford Bayley & Co., a leading firm of Advocates and Solicitors in Mumbai, and is a well-recognized expert in corporate and commercial laws. Mr. Asher is also a Director on the Boards of many other reputed companies. He joined the Board of MIL in 1973.