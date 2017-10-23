Monsanto India Ltd (MNSN.NS)
MNSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,410.65INR
23 Oct 2017
2,410.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-34.95 (-1.43%)
Rs-34.95 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
Rs2,445.60
Rs2,445.60
Open
Rs2,425.00
Rs2,425.00
Day's High
Rs2,453.00
Rs2,453.00
Day's Low
Rs2,401.00
Rs2,401.00
Volume
2,367
2,367
Avg. Vol
10,882
10,882
52-wk High
Rs2,980.00
Rs2,980.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,155.60
Rs2,155.60
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sekhar Natarajan
|2006
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Saurabh Vaidya
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Monika Gupta
|2017
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Shilpa Divekar
|2014
|Managing Director, Director
|
Piyush Nagar
|2016
|Additional Director
|
Hemraj Asher
|1973
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Pradeep Poddar
|59
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Sekhar Natarajan
|Mr. Sekhar Natarajan is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Monsanto India Limited. He holds degrees of B.Com. (Hons.). Sekhar Natarajan has spent almost 30 years in Monsanto, guiding and building its contributions to Indian agriculture. Mr. Natarajan provides strategic counsel, offers business guidance and represents the Company at industry forums. Prior to this role, he held several leadership positions across functions – Chief Financial Officer, Business Development Head, Sales and Marketing Head, and Global Corporate Strategy Lead at Monsanto’s headquarters in St. Louis, USA. Mr. Sekhar Natarajan is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant. He is a strategic thinker with rich global experience in Business Development and Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A). Currently, he is also a Managing Partner of M/s. S. N. Consultants that provides advice and strategic directions to several local and international companies.
|
Saurabh Vaidya
|
Monika Gupta
|
Shilpa Divekar
|
Piyush Nagar
|
Hemraj Asher
|Mr. Hemraj Chaturbhuj Asher is Non-Executive Independent Director of Monsanto India Limited. Mr. H. C. Asher holds M.A. and LL.B. degrees from the Mumbai University. He is a Senior Partner of M/s. Crawford Bayley & Co., a leading firm of Advocates and Solicitors in Mumbai, and is a well-recognized expert in corporate and commercial laws. Mr. Asher is also a Director on the Boards of many other reputed companies. He joined the Board of MIL in 1973.
|
Pradeep Poddar
|Mr. Pradeep Poddar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Monsanto India Limited. Mr. Pradeep Poddar is currently the Managing Director of Mount Everest Mineral Water Limited, a Tata Enterprise, and is leading the Tata’s foray into water and functional beverages globally. He represents the Tata’s interests on the Boards of Nourishco – the Joint Venture Company with Pepsico and the Rising Beverage Company (Activate Beverages) in the US. He is also a trustee on the Board of United Way, Mumbai. He joined the MIL Board in January 2006. Mr. Poddar has vast experience in the consumer goods industry, having served in senior management at Glaxo, Heinz and the Tata Group. The Wisitex Foundation and Karnataka Government conferred on him the Udyog Ratna Award in 2001 for his distinguished contribution to the food industry. Mr. Poddar is a Chemical Engineer from UDCT, Mumbai, and has an MBA from IIM, Ahmedabad.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Sekhar Natarajan
|--
|
Saurabh Vaidya
|--
|
Monika Gupta
|--
|
Shilpa Divekar
|--
|
Piyush Nagar
|--
|
Hemraj Asher
|--
|
Pradeep Poddar
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Sekhar Natarajan
|0
|0
|
Saurabh Vaidya
|0
|0
|
Monika Gupta
|0
|0
|
Shilpa Divekar
|0
|0
|
Piyush Nagar
|0
|0
|
Hemraj Asher
|0
|0
|
Pradeep Poddar
|0
|0