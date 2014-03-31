Edition:
Moil Ltd (MOIL.NS)

MOIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

271.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs24.55 (+9.94%)
Prev Close
Rs246.95
Open
Rs253.00
Day's High
Rs284.00
Day's Low
Rs253.00
Volume
8,368,127
Avg. Vol
686,240
52-wk High
Rs284.00
52-wk Low
Rs143.82

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mukund Chaudhari

2016 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Nitin Kajarekar

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Rakesh Tumane

2017 Director - Finance, Director

Neeraj Pandey

35 2008 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Tanmaya Pattnaik

2015 Director - Commercial, Director

Dipankar Shome

2017 Director - Production and Planning, Director

Apurva Chandra

49 2013 Government Nominee Director

Manohar Lai Dubey

2017 Government Nominee Director

T. Srinivas

55 2017 Government Nominee Director

Sunanda Prasad

65 2017 Non-Official Independent Director

Sangita Gairola

2015 Non-Official Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Mukund Chaudhari

Shri. Mukund P. Chaudhari is the Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the company.

Nitin Kajarekar

Rakesh Tumane

Shri. Rakesh Tumane serves as Director - Finance, Director of the Company. He belongs to 1994 batch of India P&T Account & Finance Services.

Neeraj Pandey

Mr. Neeraj Dutt Pandey is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Moil Ltd. He holds a masters’ degree in Commerce and is law graduate from Indore University. He completed his Company Secretarial Course in 2002 from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, New Delhi. He started his career in 2002 as a Company Secretary with Indo Thai Securities Limited. He has worked with companies such as D&H Secheron Electrodes Limited and Arihant Capital Market Limited. He joined the Company as Company Secretary on September 1, 2008 and his current role holding the charge of Company Secretary to the Company.

Tanmaya Pattnaik

Dipankar Shome

Shri. Dipankar Shome serves as Director - Production and Planning, Director of the Company. He has 30 years of working experience in the sphere of production, mine planning, HR.

Apurva Chandra

Shri. Apurva Chandra has been appointed as Government Nominee Director of Moil Ltd., effective March 19, 2013. He is a Principal Secretary (Industries), Industries, Energy & Labour Department, Govt. of Maharashtra, Mumbai.

Manohar Lai Dubey

T. Srinivas

Shri. T. Srinivas serves as Government Nominee Director of MOIL Limited. He is holding the post of Joint Secretary in Ministry of Steel.

Sunanda Prasad

Ms. Sunanda Prasad serves as Non-Official Independent Director of the Company. She was the Non-Official Part Time Independent Director of the company. Ms. Sunanda Prasad is a retired IAS Officer of 1974 Batch of Uttar Pradesh Cadre. She holds various positions such as Chairperson of Board of Revenue, Laucknow, Principal Secretary of various departments of Government of Uttar Pradesh, Managing Director, Financial Corporation, Kanpur, Commissioner and Administrator Ramganga Area Development Project, Kanpur, Chairperson U.P. Small Industries Corporation, Kanpur and various other positions. she has hold B.A. ( Honours), M.A. (Human Geography).

Sangita Gairola

