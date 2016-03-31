Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Vivek Sehgal

2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Gaya Gauba

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Pankaj Mital

2011 Chief Operating Officer, Whole-time Director - Nominee of Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd. (SMFL)

Sanjay Mehta

Key Management Personnel

Noriyo Nakamura

2014 Director - Nominee of Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd., Japan

Laksh Sehgal

34 2009 Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd. (SMFL)

Toshimi Shirakawa

2003 Non-Executive Director

Naveen Ganzu

52 2016 Non-Executive Independent Director

Geeta Mathur

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Gautam Mukherjee

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Arjun Puri

60 2006 Non-Executive Independent Director

Sushil Tripathi

71 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Vivek Sehgal

Gaya Gauba

Pankaj Mital

Sanjay Mehta

Noriyo Nakamura

Laksh Sehgal

Mr. Laksh Vaaman Sehgal is Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd. (SMFL)Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., since April 30, 2009. He has done MBA degree from Columbia Business School (USA). He has also spent 3 years working with the group's collaborators in Germany and Japan. Presently he is CEO of Samvardhana Motherson Visiocorp Solution Limited, Jersey. He has undergone intensive training in all the main business of Samvardhana Motherson Group. His Directorship in other public ltd. companies are : Motherson Auto Limited, Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd., Motoman Motherson Robotics Ltd., Motherson Air Travel Agencies Ltd., Motherson Techno Tools Ltd., Tigers Connect Travel Systems and Solutions Ltd., Motherson Advance Tooling Solutions Ltd., Visiocorp Motherson Ltd.

Toshimi Shirakawa

Naveen Ganzu

Mr. Naveen Ganzu is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was also associated with Weir Group PLC., a global engineering company, headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland.

Geeta Mathur

Gautam Mukherjee

Arjun Puri

Sushil Tripathi

Mr. Sushil Chandra Tripathi, lAS (Retd.), is Non-Executive Independent Director of Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., effective September 10, 2012. He is a law Graduate, Master in Science and former Secretary to Govt. of India.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Vivek Sehgal

--

Gaya Gauba

--

Pankaj Mital

15,338,500

Sanjay Mehta

--

Noriyo Nakamura

--

Laksh Sehgal

--

Toshimi Shirakawa

--

Naveen Ganzu

1,250,000

Geeta Mathur

2,500,000

Gautam Mukherjee

2,500,000

Arjun Puri

3,150,000

Sushil Tripathi

3,100,000
As Of  31 Mar 2016

