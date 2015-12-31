Name Description

Anthony Phillips Mr. Anthony John Phillips is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Mpact Ltd. Tony joined Mpact as an Independent Non-executive Director in April 2011. He is the Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Nomination Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee. Tony was appointed MD of Barlows Equipment Co in 1988, and MD of Finanzauto SA, Spain in 1992. He was appointed a director of Barloworld Limited in 1996 and was CEO from 1998 until 2006. From 2005 until 2007 Tony was the Chairman of Pretoria Portland Cement Company Limited. Tony is currently a director of Austro Wood (Pty) Ltd, Austro Group Limited (Chairman), Wasteman Holdings (Pty) Ltd (Chairman), Newman Lowther and Associates (Chairperson) and Kansai Plascon Africa (Pty) Ltd (Vice Chairman).

Bruce Strong Mr. Bruce William Strong is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of MPACT Ltd. Bruce joined Mpact as CEO in March 2009. Prior to this, he was the General Manager of the Paper Manufacturing division of Mpact. He has more than 20 years of experience in the paper and packaging industry, both locally and in Europe.

Brett Clark Mr. Brett David Vaughan Clark is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Mpact Ltd. He joined Mpact as the CFO in June 2012. He is a Qualified Chartered Accountant and was previously a Principal at Absa Capital Private Equity, an Executive Director of Brait Private Equity and CFO of Clover Industries Limited and Unihold Limited, respectively. Brett has also worked for Nampak Limited in various positions in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

John Hunt Mr. John William Hunt is Managing Director - Recycling Division of Mpact Ltd. He was also the Business Manager of Technology Optimisation until the end of February 2012. He was previously the Executive Director of the Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa and has 21 years of experience in paper industry.

Neelin Naidoo Mr. Neelin Naidoo is Managing Director - Plastics Business of Mpact Limited. He holds an MBA from Herriot Watt University in the UK among other qualifications, has over 30 years' experience in the packaging industry. Neelin joined Mpact as the Managing Director of Mpact Plastics on 1 November 2013. Prior to joining Mpact Neelin was the CEO of MCG Industries. He has over 30 years’ experience in the packaging industry, and is past president of the Packaging Council of South Africa.

Johan Stumpf Mr. Johan Stumpf is Managing Director - Corrugated Business of the Company effective January 1, 2016. He holds a BEng (Hons)(Industrial) and an MBA (Cum Laude) degree from the University of Pretoria, has a proven track record and extensive executive management experience in the fruit and agricultural sectors as well as manufacturing. He will join Mpact from the Klein Karoo Group where he has served as Managing Director since 2009. Prior to joining the Klein Karoo Group Johan spent six years as Managing Director of Sundays River Citrus Company (Pty) Ltd, the largest packer and marketer of citrus in southern Africa. Johan's diverse experience also includes six years with SABMiller as production and engineering manager as well as management and executive roles in supply chain management and consulting.

Hugh Thompson Mr. Hugh Michael Thompson is Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing Division of Mpact Ltd. He fulfilled the role of CFO of Mpact until March 2007 and then the role of Managing Director of the Plastics division until September 2009. He has 10 years of experience in the packaging sector. He was previously Senior Vice President (Corporate Finance) for Anglo American South Africa Limited.

Noriah Sepuru Ms. Noriah Sepuru is Company Secretary of Mpact Ltd. Prior to this, Noriah Noriah was appointed Group Company Secretary at Mpact on 1 December 2011. Prior to this, Noriah was Company Secretary at Jasco Electronics Holdings Limited and spent four years at Barloworld Limited in various company secretarial positions. Noriah is a member of Institute of Directors South Africa, an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and a Fellow Member of the Chartered Institute of Business Management.

Neo Dongwana Mrs. Neo Phakama Dongwana is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Mpact Ltd. Neo joined Mpact as an Independent Non-executive Director in April 2011. She is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and Social and Ethics Committee. Neo was the first black female to be placed in the Top 10 of the Part II Qualifying Examination for Chartered Accountants in 1998. She was a Partner at Deloitte & Touche for nine years and before that spent time as an equities analyst at Genesco Asset Management. She is a director of AVI Limited, Barloworld Limited, Mutual and Federal, South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd and SABSA Holdings (Pty) Ltd. She is a member of the Education and Monitoring Committees of the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (IRBA) and also serves as a member of the Financial Services Board (FSB) Appeal Board.

Nomalizo Langa-Royds Ms. Nomalizo Beryl Langa-Royds is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Mpact Ltd. Ntombi joined Mpact as an Independent Non-executive Director in April 2011. She is the Chairman of the Social and Ethics Committee and the Chairman of Remuneration Committee. She is also the Trustee of Mpact Share Incentive Scheme. She owns Nthake Consulting, a human resources consultancy business and has more than 26 years of experience in human resources. Ntombi is a director of African Bank Limited (ABIL), PPC Limited and Murray and Roberts Holdings Limited.

Maya Makanjee Ms. Maya Makanjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective from 5 September 2016. Maya will be appointed a member of the Social and Ethics Committee and the Remuneration Committee. Maya is currently a non-executive director of Tiger Brands Limited and a Board Trustee of the Nelson Mandela Foundation. Until recently, Maya was a director of Vodacom (Pty) Limited, a member of the Vodacom Group Executive Committee and Chairman of Vodacom Foundation, South Africa. She was also a director of Vodacom Tanzania Foundation and Vodacom Lesotho Foundation.

Timothy Ross Mr. Timothy Dacre Aird Ross is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Mpact Ltd. Tim joined Mpact as an Independent Non-executive Director in April 2011. He is the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees. Tim is also a Trustee of the Mpact Share Incentive Scheme. He previously (for 37 years) was a Partner at Deloitte & Touche, and was the Head of Johannesburg Audit, Head of Client Services and a member of the Deloitte & Touche Executive Committee and Board. He is a Non-executive Director of Liberty Holdings Limited, Liberty Group Limited, Eqstra Holdings Limited, Adcorp Holdings Limited, CIDA Empowerment (Pty) Ltd and PPC Limited.