Name Description

Harsh Mariwala Mr. Harsh C. Mariwala is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Marico Limited. He has a Bachelor of Commerce from Sydenham College, Mumbai. Mr. Mariwala started his career with the Bombay Oil Industries Limited (BOIL) in the year 1971. He took charge of the Company's Consumer Products division in 1975 and functioned as an Executive Director from 1980-1990.

Saugata Gupta Mr. Saugata Gupta is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of Marico Limited. He joined Marico Limited in January 2004 as head of Marketing. In the year 2007 he was elevated to become the CEO of the Company's India business. In April 2013, Marico restructured its Consumer Product Business (CPB) in India and International Business Group (IBG) under Saugata’s leadership as the CEO of Marico Limited, the unified FMCG business. The restructuring was a proactive step to build on Marico’s sustained value creation, by proactively re-organizing itself, taking into account the context of increasing convergence of businesses in Consumer Products Business (CPB) in India and the International FMCG businesses (IBG).

Rajen Mariwala Mr. Rajen Mariwala is Non-Executive Director of Marico Limited. Mr. Rajen Mariwala has done his Masters in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University, USA. He is currently the Managing Director of Hindustan Polyamides & Fibres Limited, a exporter of specialty chemicals - specifically chemicals for fragrances and personal care products. He brings with him a experience of over 16 years in a competitive global business in specialty chemicals.

Rajeev Bakshi Shri. Rajeev Bakshi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Marico Limited. Mr. Bakshi has an Honours Degree in Economics from St. Stephen’s College - Delhi and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management - Bangalore. He currently has been appointed by METRO Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd as Managing Director. Until recently he was the Joint Managing Director of ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited, prior to which he was Vice President Commercial - Asia of Pepsico International and the Chairman of Pepsico India Holdings (P) Ltd., with responsibility for the Company’s business in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Srilanka. His other stints include a range of assignments in Lakme India, Cadbury Schweppes Limited, Cadbury India Limited and Cadbury (Pty), South Africa. Additionally, Mr. Bakshi holds a Directorship with Cummins India Limited besides being on the Board of Directors of Marico since July 17, 2003.

Nikhil Khattau Mr. Nikhil N. Khattau is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Marico Limited. He is an experienced banker, entrepreneur and venture capital investor who has built and invested in companies in India since 1995. Nikhil also has an additional 10 years of international work experience. Currently, he is a Managing Director of MF Advisors Pvt. Ltd. He sits on the boards of Consim Info Pvt. Ltd. (India’s matrimony company), Geodesic Techniques (a speciality construction company) and Sohanlal Commodity Management (an agricultural logistics company). Nikhil is also on the national board of advisors of AIESEC (The International Association of Students of Economics and Management) in India. Nikhil was the founding CEO of SUN F&C Asset Management, one of the first private sector mutual fund companies in India. Nikhil’s prior experience includes working for Ernst & Young’s Corporate Finance and Audit practices in New York and London from 1986-1995, where he advised a number of mid-market companies on their acquisition and divestment strategies. Mr. Nikhil received his bachelor’s degree in commerce from Bombay University and is an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

B. Nagesh Mr. B. S. Nagesh is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Marico Limited. He has been with Shopper’s Stop Ltd since its inception in 1991. Recognized as the pioneer of the retail boom in India, Mr. Nagesh was voted by Business India as one of the top 50 managers in India who will influence the Indian business scenario in the 21st century. Mr. Nagesh was also instrumental in acquisition of the Crossword chain of bookstores in the year 2000. Ernst & Young nominated him for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2005 as one of the top 30 finalists. Mr. Nagesh is the first Asian to be inducted into the “World Retail Hall of Fame” 2008 along with Mr. Millard Drexler of J Crew, Sir Philip Green of BHS and Arcadia and Mr. Amancio Ortega of Inditex at the World Retail Congress 2008 conducted in Barcelona. The four iconic retailers have been selected by retail industry leaders and experts from across the Globe in recognition of their supreme industry achievements.