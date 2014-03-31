Name Description

Harish Mittal Mr. Harish Kumar Mittal is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Mercator Limited. He was Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He completed his Masters from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. He ventured into business with the production of chemicals in 1975, sulphuric acid, Superphosphate fertilizer in 1980. In 1988 he acquired Mercator and later expanded it over the years - both vertically and horizontally. At present, his business ventures include Chemicals, Shipping, Oil & Gas (Offshore; Exploration and Production), Coal (Mining, Procurement and Logistics); Dredging; shipbuilding yard and a healthcare unit. He has been awarded the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award by Ernst & Young, The Economic Times and Trade Winds. He is also the Chairman on the Board of Mercator Lines (Singapore) Ltd. (stepdown subsidiary listed on SGX), and Indian subsidiaries viz. Mercator Oil & Gas Ltd., Mercator FPSO Private Limited and Mercator Petroleum Ltd.

Kowshik Kuchroo Captain Kowshik Kuchroo is President - Shipping of the company. He is a Master Mariner with an HND from the UK. He is also a qualified ship broker having around 31 years of experience in the marine industry (shore/ ashore). He has worked with companies like Maersk, Mundo Gas and others. He was also involved with chartering as well as infrastructure projects in the Oil & Gas industry. At Mercator, he is responsible for the overall shipping business strategy: chartering, compliances, branding, expansion and industry interaction.

Shalabh Mittal Mr. Shalabh Mittal is Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer - Mercator Lines (Singapore) Ltd. subsidiary of Mercator Ltd. since the Company’s inception in October 2005, with the primary role to manage and supervise day-to-day business operations effectively in accordance with the overall strategies and policies as enumerated and approved by the Board. Between May 2004 and October 2005, he was a Director of Mercator Limited, India, responsible for managing the Company’s day-to-day affairs. Between March 2000 and May 2004, Mr. Mittal founded and held the position of Managing Director of Mercator Healthcare Ltd. During that time, he was responsible for the overall management, along with strategic, financial and production planning. He graduated with a certificate from the Owner/President Management Program (OPM) at the Harvard Business School, Boston, USA. He holds a Masters of Commerce degree from Sydenham College, University of Mumbai and Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration from the S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai, India.

Prasad Patwardhan Mr. Prasad Patwardhan serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He holds a Bachelors’ degree in Commerce from the University of Mumbai and is an Associate Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has over 22 years of experience in Resource Mobilisation, Accounting and Taxation. As the Chief Financial Officer, he is in charge of the Group’s Financial Reporting, Financial Strategy, Compliance, Taxation and co-ordination of statutory and management reporting.

Atul Malhotra Mr. Atul Malhotra is President - Coal & Logistics of the company. He is a Commerce graduate who started his career with Mercator in 1995. He was involved in setting up of the Coal Logistics Division. He has also been a pioneer in commencing many projects, such as coal-handling at Dahanu Navlakhi and the prestigious Tata Power Coal handling contract at Haji Bunder, among others. He has been heading the Group’s coal marketing division and has contributed immensely to the division’s growth.

Ashutosh Kumar Mr. Ashutosh Kumar is Executive Vice President - Oil & Gas of the company. He has done his Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Telecommunication. He started his career with ONGC as Asst. Executive Engineer (E&I). He later joined Enron Oil & Gas, followed by British Gas where he held various positions, such as Project Manager, General Manager Operations and then Project Director. At Mercator, he is responsible for the business performance of assets and delivery of projects within the Oil & Gas division.

Vikram Madane Mr. Vikram Madane is Vice President - Human Resources of the company. He holds BSC and a post graduate in Management. He has extensive experience in Human Resource strategic development and execution in the SEA region and exposure with international colleagues and support base. His experiences also include managing HR generalist and HR business partner roles across multiple domains like manufacturing, construction and retail. Regional exposure covers managing teams in Singapore and Indonesia. At Mercator his role is to formulate and manage Group HR policies, trainings and development of employees.

Arun Nanda Captain Arun Nanda is Vice President - Tanker Operations of the company. He holds a Master’s Foreign Going Certificate of Competency. With a career in shipping spanning almost four decades, Capt. Nanda held various roles at the Shipping Corporation of India, fulfilling different responsibilities, which include serving as the Deputy General Manager- Tankers and Bulk Carriers Division. He was also the Chief Executive Officer of Pratibha Shipping Company Limited and General Manager, Operations, at The Dredging Corporation of India, prior to joining Mercator. At Mercator, he is responsible for leading the Company’s tanker business that includes contracts, chartering, operations and business management.

Kapil Garg Mr. Kapil Garg Managing Director - Mercator Energy Pte. Ltd., Singapore subsidiary of Mercator Limited. He is a graduate in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. He has over 22 years of intensive management experience in both upstream and downstream businesses with several companies in India and abroad, such as ONGC, Enron Oil and Gas India Ltd. (EOGIL), BG-Group and so on. He is also on the Boards of Mercator Petroleum Ltd., Mercator Oil & Gas Ltd., Oilmax Energy Pvt. Ltd., Ivorene Oil Services Nigeria Ltd., Mercator FPSO Private Limited, Energia Consultancy Private Limited, Oilmax Energy International Pte Ltd. and Unicorn LNG Pte. Ltd.

K. Raheja Mr. K. S. Raheja is Country Head - Indonesia of the company. He holds B.Tech (Hons.) in Mining Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He has also done his Business Management from XLRI Jamshedpur. He has around 22 years of experience in the field of Mining, Logistics, Shipping, Trading and Strategy Formulation. His expertise lies in the areas of coal mining, coal trading and development of new mining and port-related projects. At Mercator, he is responsible for mining existing coal blocks, developing new coal concessions, trading and logistics consolidation in Indonesia and developing a coal mining project in Mozambique. He is on the Board of Group’s coal companies.

Manmohan Agrawal Mr. Manmohan M. Agrawal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Mercator Ltd. He holds Bachelor of Engineering from Nagpur University. He has 35 years of experience in the banking and finance industry, having worked with the State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur and Axis Bank Ltd. (as Dy. Managing Director). He is on the Board of many companies, such as Essar Power Ltd., Essar Power (Jharkhand) Ltd., Jaguar Overseas Ltd, Bombay Rayon Fashion Ltd, Bhoruka Cogen Power Private Limited, Paragon Asset Reconstruction Private Ltd., Karuturi Global Limited; Srei Mutual Fund Asset Management Pvt. Limited; NSL Renewable Power Private Limited; Hindustan Power Projects Private Limited; NSL Nagapatnam Power & Infratech Private Limited; and Vision Drilling Pte. Ltd., Singapore.