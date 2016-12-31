Name Description

Robert Wildeboer Mr. Robert Peter Edward (Rob) Wildeboer serves as an Executive Chairman of the Board of Martinrea International Inc. He has been a director of the Company since September, 1996 and Chairman since September, 1997. He joined the Company as Executive Chairman in August, 2001, and as a full-time employee in January, 2002. He is a founder of the Company. Prior to joining the Company as a full-time executive, Mr. Wildeboer was a partner of Wildeboer Dellelce LLP, a law firm that practises corporate, securities and tax law that he co-founded in 1993; prior to that, Mr. Wildeboer had been a lawyer with Stikeman, Elliott LLP; an associate professor of law at Osgoode Hall Law School, where he taught corporate law and corporate finance; and a regulator with the Ontario Securities Commission. Mr. Wildeboer is a director and Vice Chair of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA), a director of the Canadian Automotive Partnership Counsel (CAPC), a past member of the Science, Technology and Innovation Council of Canada, retiring in 2014, a member of the Ontario Manufacturing Council, Chair of the CEO Manufacturing Advisory Council of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters Association, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Minister of Finance of Canada, Chair of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, a leading public policy think tank, and is involved with numerous charitable organizations. In 2012, he received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in recognition of his contributions to Canada. Mr. Wildeboer holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Guelph, a law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School, an MBA from York University and an LLM from Harvard University.

Pat D'Eramo Mr. Pat D'Eramo serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Martinrea International Inc. He joined the Company as President and Chief Executive Officer in November, 2014 and was elected to the Board of Directors in June, 2015. Mr. D’Eramo has had a long and successful career in the automotive business, with extensive metalforming and parts manufacturing experience. Most recently, he has been the President of Dana Corporation’s Commercial Vehicle Technology group, leading the global heavy truck driveline business, with presence in the Americas, Europe, India, Australia and a major joint venture in China. Previously, he was the Chief Manufacturing Officer, Asia Pacific, North America and South America and President North America for Benteler Automotive, a world leading automotive metalforming company. As President, Mr. D’Eramo was responsible for manufacturing, engineering, purchasing, logistics, sales and business development. From 2001 to 2009, Mr. D’Eramo worked for Toyota, serving as a Vice President of manufacturing after holding several general manager roles. As Vice President, he had responsibility for all vehicle manufacturing operations in Toyota’s Georgetown, Kentucky assembly plant, Toyota’s second largest facility globally, which earned JD Power quality awards for one of the best facilities for quality in the world. Prior to that, Mr. D’Eramo spent 16 years with General Motors working in a variety of manufacturing positions, including plant manager of GM’s metal fabricating division in Oshawa, Ontario and manager of the stamping plant for NUMMI, the joint venture of GM and Toyota. Mr. D’Eramo began his automotive career at Saturn Corporation. Mr. D’Eramo earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in manufacturing management from Kettering University. He also completed the Toyota Executive Development Program through The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Fred Di Tosto Mr. Fred Di Tosto serves as Chief Financial Officer of Martinrea International Inc. Mr. Di Tosto is a chartered accountant with 10 years of experience in public accounting servicing various multinational companies operating in the manufacturing sector. Mr. Di Tosto joined the Company in June 2010 as Vice President of Finance. Mr. Di Tosto was a senior manager with KPMG, LLP prior to June, 2010 and prior to October, 2007 was a manager with KPMG LLP.

Robert Fairchild Mr. Robert Fairchild serves as Executive Vice President - Sales and Engineering of the Company. He joined Martinrea as Vice President, Sales in February, 2015. From 2013 to 2015, Mr. Fairchild was Vice President, Sales, Estimating and Business Development at Valiant Machine & Tool Co. and from 2009 to 2012 was Vice President, Sales and Business Development at Benteler Automotive Corporation.

Bruce Johnson Mr. Bruce Johnson serves as Executive Vice President - Operations of Martinrea International Inc. Prior thereto, Vice President - Operations of the company. Mr. Johnson was prevoiusly Vice President of Martinrea International Inc. Prior to August 2007, he was President and Chief Operating Officer, Van Rob Inc.

David Rashid Mr. David Rashid serves as Executive Vice President - Operations of the company. He has been Executive Vice President, Operations (Fluids) of the Company.

Kerri Pope Ms. Kerri Pope serves as Vice President - Legal, Corporate Secretary of Martinrea International Inc. Prior thereto, Director - Legal Services and Assistant Corporate Secretary of the company. Ms. Pope who prior to August 2008, was an associate at Gowling Lafleur Henderson LLP.

Fred Olson Mr. Fred Olson serves as Lead Independent Director of Martinrea International Inc. Until the end of 2007, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Webasto Roof Systems Inc. and until June, 2009, was the President of Webasto Product North America, the North American subsidiary of Webasto AG of Stockdorf, Germany. Webasto is the worldwide leader in developing and manufacturing innovative roof and thermo systems for passenger cars and light truck vehicles. Mr. Olson was responsible for all car and truck platforms produced in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Prior to July 2000, Mr. Olson was Vice-President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer of Webasto Sunroofs, Inc. which was a joint venture between Webasto AG and Magna International Inc. In July, 2000, Webasto AG purchased Magna’s 50% share in Webasto Sunroofs, Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Olson held a variety of senior management positions with increasing responsibility with several leading automotive manufacturers, including Dortec Industries, TRW, Chrysler and American Motors. Mr. Olson is a past member of the Board of Directors for three of the operating companies within Webasto. He has operated a casting facility as a general manager, experience relevant to the business of Martinrea Honsel, the Company’s aluminium products subsidiary, where Mr. Olson sits on the board and routinely visits its operations. Mr. Olson has a BBA from Lambton College. He successfully completed the Directors Education Program from the Institute of Corporate Directors which is provided by the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto in 2011. Mr. Olson is the Lead Director and a member of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and CGNC as well as a co-Chair of the Special Committee.

Scott Balfour Mr. Scott C. Balfour serves as Independent Director of Martinrea International Inc. Mr. Balfour is currently the Chief Operating Officer, NorthEast and Caribbean, Emera Inc. a publicly listed (TSX: EMA) energy services company which owns and invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, gas transmission, and utility services and provides energy marketing, trading and other energy-related management services. Mr. Balfour is a seasoned business executive, with over 25 years of business experience in various roles. Previous to his position at Emera Incorporated, Mr. Balfour spent 17 years as the Chief Financial Officer and then President, as well as director, of Aecon Group Inc. now Canada’s largest publicly traded infrastructure and construction company, which grew from a revenue base of $63 million in 1994 when he joined Aecon to $2.8 billion over his tenure, based on significant organic growth and growth through successful acquisitions. Mr. Balfour is also the past chair of the Ontario Energy Association, and prior to his tenure at Aecon was an account manager with increasing responsibilities at two of Canada’s leading banks. Mr. Balfour has considerable M&A experience, has strong expertise in all types of financing, including public and private debt and equity, and is an experienced public company executive with chief financial officer, senior executive and director experience. Mr. Balfour holds an undergraduate degree in business administration (honours) from Wilfrid Laurier University and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario.

Roman Doroniuk Mr. Roman Doroniuk serves as Independent Director of Martinrea International Inc. Mr. Doroniuk currently operates his own financial and strategic advisory services business. Mr. Doroniuk is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years of business experience and is a recognized expert in restructurings and financial advisory work. Previously, he has served as Chief Operating Officer of Magna Entertainment; Executive Vice President, Strategic Planning of Magna International; President and Chief Operating Officer of Lions Gate Entertainment; Chief Financial Officer of Alliance Communications; and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of People’s Jewellers Corporation, among other executive positions. Mr. Doroniuk has served as audit committee chair of several public companies. Mr. Doroniuk also serves as the special receiver of Livent Inc. He presently serves as a director of several corporations, including Aimia Inc. (TSX : AIM), where he also serves as Audit Committee Chair. His previous board positions include The Forzani Group, Canadian Airlines Corporation, Lions Gate Entertainment and Peoples Jewellers.

Terrence Lyons Mr. Terrence A. (Terry) Lyons serves as Independent Director of Martinrea International Inc. Mr. Lyons has over 40 years of experience in the development, financing and management of natural resource, manufacturing, real estate and merchant banking companies. He is a member and holds the ICD.D from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Lyons currently serves as the lead independent director and chairman of the Audit Committee of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. as well as a director of Canaccord’s subsidiaries in the U.K. U.S. Canada, Australia and Asia. He is also a director and chairman of Sprott Resource Corp. and a director and chairman of Polaris Materials Corporation. Mr. Lyons is past chairman of Northgate Minerals Corporation, which was acquired by Aurico Gold creating a new mid-cap gold company with a value of over $2.5 billion, and Eacom Timber Corporation that was sold to a private equity firm for $300 million. Mr. Lyons spent many years as a Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management, one of Canada’s largest asset management companies, and as President of B.C. Pacific Capital Corporation, a senior merchant and investment banking company in the Brookfield Group. Mr. Lyons is a Civil Engineer (UBC) with an MBA from the University of Western Ontario.

Frank Macher Mr. Frank E. Macher serves as Independent Director of Martinrea International Inc. Mr. Macher is an expert in strategic and business planning, advanced technologies, product development and manufacturing, and is a recognized leader in the automotive supplier industry with a career spanning over 45 years. Currently, Mr. Macher is Chairman and CEO of Continental Structural Plastics, a leader in structural composite, and CEO and Managing Partner of the CERES Group, an advisory firm to automotive suppliers. Previously Mr. Macher has served as President and CEO of Collins & Aikman, Chairman and CEO of Federal Mogul Corporation, and President and CEO of ITT Automotive, all multi-billion dollar automotive parts companies. Earlier in his career he spent 30 years at Ford Motor Company, holding a variety of increasingly senior executive positions, including Vice President of the Automotive Components Group (an $11 billion operation and predecessor to Visteon), Director of Corporate Quality, Chief Engineer - Interiors, and General Manager of two divisions. He has overseen global operations, including the establishment of multiple joint ventures in China. He has been a board member of multiple companies, including Mazda Corporation, Federal Mogul, Decoma, Collins & Aikman and Tenneco Corporation. Mr. Macher has also served on the MIT Leaders for Manufacturing Board, Stanford Industrial Manufacturing Advisors, and Board of Trustees for Kettering University. Mr. Macher has lectured in the MBA programs at Harvard University, and Dartmouth, and currently guest lectures on an annual basis at Georgetown University. Mr. Macher holds a BSME from Kettering University, and an MBA from Michigan State University.